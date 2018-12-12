A Trans-Siberian Orchestra show is not for the faint of heart. The heavy metal holiday rock opera, built around a Dickens-meets-“Dungeons and Dragons” storyline, boasts enough firepower to make the members of Iron Maiden blush. Lasers, pyrotechnics, musicians rising into the rafters while riffing on a classical music/metal hybrid — sensory overload is guaranteed.
Yet Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Wizards In Winter” is a staple of car commercials and Christmas light displays everywhere, and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” an amped-up mash-up of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Carol of the Bells,” is an enduring holiday staple. Each winter, the orchestra packs arenas from coast to coast, sometimes with two shows a day.
The orchestra’s creator and driving force, Paul O’Neill, died in 2017 of an accidental drug overdose. But he would no doubt take satisfaction in knowing that the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is far bigger than him. His widow and daughter are part of the team that now oversees the orchestra's empire. Two companies are once again barnstorming arenas this holiday season, including a stop Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the Smoothie King Center.
The roster of musicians and singers shifts, but guitarist Al Pitrelli and drummer Jeff Plate have been mainstays since the mid-'90s. Before the current tour launched, they participated in a conference call with journalists. Excerpts from the conversation:
Describe the emotions of last year, touring for the first time since Paul O’Neill’s death.
AL PITRELLI: It was probably one of the hardest years of our professional careers. Both Jeff and I have been with Paul since the jump. And to have the carpet pulled from beneath us so suddenly and tragically last year really just put us all in a different mindset.
There were a few moments in the show where I really had a difficult time getting through it. You can't get it out of your head that he's gone because everything around you, he created. Everything on that stage, every note we played and every pyro hit, was his creation.
Jeff and I spent half of our lives sitting next to the man in studios and on tour buses. He was there with us at all times. He was like a big brother, aside from being our boss and our producer and creator of this whole thing.
I think sorrow and the pain that goes along with losing a loved one was prevalent with everybody. But Paul had always said, "We want this thing to live long past all of us." I don't think any of us were prepared for that to occur so soon, but we were handed that task. And with his family steering the ship, we hunkered down last year to make the show the best it could possibly be.
And that this year is exceeding last year's ticket sales just means that Paul was right as usual. This will live past all of us.
JEFF PLATE: Paul was the guy running around the floor of the arena pointing out a certain light wasn't the right color or wasn't in the right place, or somebody wasn't properly positioned on stage, or a vocalist wasn't exuding enough emotion.
So to do this without Paul, obviously it's difficult, but he prepared us for this. He talked about how Trans-Siberian Orchestra was going to be something for the ages. And to think that we would be carrying on without him, it wasn't in the plans, but here we are. For us to honor Paul, we've got to go out and be the best we can be every time.
How does it feel to hear “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo” on the radio every holiday season in the company of classics like “White Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells”?
PITRELLI: You never even think of that as a musician. You just want to be in a band and make some good records and do a few good tours. But to be part of something so special that so many people around the planet have adopted as the soundtrack to their holidays, I'd never seen that on the radar. I can't even say I look forward to hearing it on the radio, because I'm always surprised that it's on the radio. Or if I turn my TV on and there's a car commercial with that, I don't even say "That's me" anymore. It’s just something that's been part of me for 24 years.
It's almost half of my life. I don't remember life before it. It's like having a 24-year-old child that's grown up to do amazing things, just like my actual children. It's Paul's child, I'm just like, the weird uncle. And I'm real proud to be part of it. My daughter Olivia, who's 7 years old, that's one of the songs that they play in their music class now, and she just kind of smiles ear to ear knowing that that's Daddy's music too.
PLATE: We were scratching our heads in the studio in '95 when Paul wanted to do this song, and Paul was right again. He was able to take these classical themes that we've all heard since we were kids, these holiday themes, and he was brilliant enough to put this together with original music and add the rock element to it. And lo and behold, that song still drives this whole operation.
I've been asked many times what my favorite song of the show is, and it is still “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” because it is so powerful. It is the song that everybody recognizes. You've got people air drumming, you've got fists in the air. Every time, it's a standing ovation. And it's just such an honor, a thrill, a rush. To know that that song is really what catapulted this whole thing to where we are right now is amazing.
What makes the show work for the audience? Is it the escapism, the emotion, the bombast?
PITRELLI: My take on it is it's like a great film. There's so many dynamics. Paul always said that if you get into a high-performance sports car and do 200 miles an hour for an hour, after a while you become anesthetized to it. But 0 to 60, 60 to 100, and back down, that's what a Trans-Siberian Orchestra show is. It's a rollercoaster dynamically, visually, sonically. If we came out and it was just non-stop from the jump, by the fourth song everybody would be like "Enough of this already." So just like a great film, there's got to be a beginning, a journey and then a finale.
The other thing that I didn't realize until recently is that everybody in the audience relates to the story because everybody misses somebody. In Paul's very Frank Capra-esque tale, there's a teenage runaway, she's scared, she's tired, she's homeless, she wants to go home. She doesn't remember what she got in a fight with her parents about, and her parents don't remember either, they just want their baby girl home. And of course, at the end of all Paul's stories, there's a happy ending.
Everybody in that audience misses somebody, especially around Christmas, so we share that commonality. Obviously, we miss Paul. I lost my dad thirty years ago. Whether people have left this planet, whether you just haven't spoken to somebody, whether you got in a fight, whatever it is, everybody misses somebody. And when you share that emotion and you wrap it up in a Trans-Siberian Orchestra production both visually and musically, that's what this is really all about, this incredible journey we all have in common.
PLATE: And also, too, there's literally something in this show for everybody. This is part of the thing that Paul wanted to create. Every musical genre, Christmas, classical, hard rock, blues, jazz, it's all in there. The production is literally second to none. And for myself to sit in the middle of it and watch it all going on around me is just unbelievable.
We have gone through a lot of people. And if you don't believe in what you're doing up on that stage, we will probably move on … especially with the singers. Paul's words and story were the most important things to him, and to the show, because this is what really connected to people. These stories and words mean something to everybody, and if you're not up there giving it your all, it's not going to work.
You both played with progressive-metal band Savatage, and Al, you toured with Alice Cooper. How does a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour compare to a metal tour?
PITRELLI: Playing with Alice Cooper was my first exposure to theatrical presentations of rock and roll. That was foreshadowing what was to come with Paul, because every one of those singers on that stage becomes the character in the story.
For me, musically, the orchestra is a culmination. As a musician it's challenging every time I put that guitar around my neck, because it's either playing a Mozart symphony, a Beethoven symphony, “Christmas Eve 12/24,” or an acoustic guitar ballad. For two hours and fifteen minutes on stage, and for the 24 years we've been recording, I never know what's going to be thrown my way next. It taps into every part of my musicality as a guitar player.
Has the production ever gotten in your way as musicians? Have you ever been so distracted by the explosions and lasers that you had to remind yourself what you were doing?
PLATE: This is what the rehearsals are all about. It's a drill. We approach it like it's a show day, and for the two weeks that we're rehearsing, these details are really gone over with a fine-toothed comb. I am sitting in the drum chair, I have a lot of pyro around me; we go through a number of tests just to make sure that nothing is too close, too hot, too intrusive on what I'm doing.
Everything imaginable is on that stage, and if Paul was here he would be trying to put more on it. More is not enough.
Everything needs to be run in sync, and 99.9% of the time it goes off without a hitch. Which is pretty remarkable considering the workload our crew has and the tight schedule that we have, doing eight shows in five days every week.
There are times people look around and maybe get a little caught up in what's going on above them or behind them. But other than that distraction, there really aren't any problems.