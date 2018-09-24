The fall leg of Harry Connick Jr.'s New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour will include a Dec. 15 hometown concert at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
The show is a benefit for the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in the Ninth Ward's Musicians' Village. Connick co-founded the Musicians' Village after Hurricane Katrina.
Tickets range in price from $18 to $117 plus service charges and fees. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, following various presales.
In addition to celebrating New Orleans' 300th birthday, the fall tour will also include holiday music, likely drawn from Connick's popular Christmas albums.
He'll be touring with a band that includes New Orleans trombonist Lucien Barbarin, a longtime collaborator.
The complete itinerary for Connick's New Orleans Tricentennial Holiday Edition tour is as follows:
October 10: London, England, The London Palladium
October 12: Paris, France, La Seine Musicale
November 26: Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall
November 27: Carmel, IN, The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
November 29: Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
November 30: East Lansing, MI, Wharton Center for Performing Arts
December 1: Richmond, KY, EKU Center for the Arts
December 2: Charleston, WV, Clay Center
December 4: Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
December 5: Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall
December 7: Charleston, SC, Gaillard Center
December 8: Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium
December 9: Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 11: Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre
December 12: Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre
December 13: Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
December 15: New Orleans, LA, UNO Lakefront Arena
December 16: Shreveport, LA, Municipal Auditorium
December 17: Springfield, MO, Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
December 18: Lincoln, NE, Lied Center for Performing Arts
December 19: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
December 20: St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre