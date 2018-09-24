Harry Connick Jr.

New Orleans-born entertainer Harry Connick Jr.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The fall leg of Harry Connick Jr.'s New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour will include a Dec. 15 hometown concert at the UNO Lakefront Arena. 

The show is a benefit for the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in the Ninth Ward's Musicians' Village. Connick co-founded the Musicians' Village after Hurricane Katrina. 

Tickets range in price from $18 to $117 plus service charges and fees. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, following various presales

In addition to celebrating New Orleans' 300th birthday, the fall tour will also include holiday music, likely drawn from Connick's popular Christmas albums. 

He'll be touring with a band that includes New Orleans trombonist Lucien Barbarin, a longtime collaborator. 

The complete itinerary for Connick's New Orleans Tricentennial Holiday Edition tour is as follows:

October 10: London, England, The London Palladium

October 12: Paris, France, La Seine Musicale

November 26: Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall

November 27: Carmel, IN, The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

November 29: Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

November 30: East Lansing, MI, Wharton Center for Performing Arts

December 1: Richmond, KY, EKU Center for the Arts

December 2: Charleston, WV, Clay Center

December 4: Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

December 5: Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

December 7: Charleston, SC, Gaillard Center

December 8: Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

December 9: Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre

December 11: Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

December 12: Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

December 13: Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

December 15: New Orleans, LA, UNO Lakefront Arena

December 16: Shreveport, LA, Municipal Auditorium

December 17: Springfield, MO, Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

December 18: Lincoln, NE, Lied Center for Performing Arts

December 19: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

December 20: St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

Follow Keith Spera on Twitter, @KeithSpera.

Keith Spera writes about music, culture and his kids.

View comments