Mardi Gras season is not necessarily bountiful for music clubs. With multiple parades piled up nightly, many revelers are too worn out to go hear music afterward.
In deference to that reality, Rock ‘n’ Bowl will, for the first time, be closed on “Endymion Saturday” (and stay closed through Fat Tuesday, per usual).
But if you’re a local or visitor looking for a hardcore New Orleans music experience this weekend, you can’t go wrong with these options.
Galactic at Tipitina’s
11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday
The contemporary New Orleans band’s Mardi Gras weekend stand at Tipitina’s is a tradition going back years. But this year is different: the five members of the band now own the club. At their club this weekend, Galactic will likely showcase material from their new album, “Already Ready Already,” a tidy collection of tuneful songs featuring various vocalists, including frequent collaborator Erica Falls. A different opening act will join them each night: Miss Mojo on Friday, Flow Tribe on Saturday and San Francisco-based funk-soul party band Con Brio on Monday. Tickets are $27 for Friday and Saturday and $50 for the Lundi Gras show, which will likely go very late.
Jamaican Me Breakfast Club at Chickie Wah Wah
8 p.m. Friday
The Jamaican Me Breakfast Club doesn’t play “New Orleans music” per se, but the band’s repertoire is the musical equivalent of a Mardi Gras costume: the musicians, most of whom play with other bands, “dress up” 1980s New Wave hits as reggae songs. The band’s self-titled debut CD opens with A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran,” then recasts the Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” Modern English’s “I Melt With You,” a-ha’s “Take On Me,” the Cars’ “Just What I Needed,” Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” and Devo’s “Whip It.” Jamaican Me Breakfast Club plugs in Friday at Chickie Wah Wah on Canal Street, far from the parade route.
New Orleans Suspects at the Maple Leaf
10 p.m. Monday
Just because a show is called a “Lundi Gras Throwdown” doesn’t necessarily mean it will be. But the New Orleans Suspects are dependably capable of, yes, throwing down. Informal jams at the Maple Leaf a decade ago jelled into a formidable swamp funk and blues band. That band is now stocked by some of the city’s best players, including longtime Neville Brothers drummer “Mean” Willie Green, former Dirty Dozen Brass Band guitarist Jake Eckert, former James Brown saxophonist Jeff Watkins, renowned bassist Eric Vogel and keyboardist CR Gruver, a dedicated student of the New Orleans piano tradition. Admission is $15.
Dumpstaphunk at the Howlin’ Wolf
9 p.m. (or so) Sunday
If “phunk” is part of your band’s name, that band is probably funky. If the band features not one but two bassists, it’s probably funky. If it boasts two members of the Nevilles dynasty, then yes, it is most definitely funky. Dumpstaphunk checks all those boxes. Keyboardist/vocalist Ivan Neville and guitarist Ian Neville anchor a roster that includes bassists Tony Hall and Nick Daniels III and drummer Alvin Ford. Together, they deal hardcore New Orleans funk. As Ivan often filled in for his uncle Art Neville in recent years, he’s well-versed in the classic Carnival catalog, so expect plenty of Mardi Gras music. Added bonus: the bill on Sunday also includes RumpelSTEELskin, featuring pedal steel guitarist Ed Williams of the Revivalists. Show time is “after the parades end,” so the listed 9 p.m. time could well push later. Admission is $15.
Mardi Gras Indian Orchestra at the Hi-Ho Lounge
5 p.m. Tuesday
The Mardi Gras Indian Orchestra is made up not of Indians, but musicians who interpret the Indian canon. They'll be joined by the Durrty Crooks, a collaboration of blues-based guitarist Alvin Youngblood Hart and the Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus. Admission is $20.
Rebirth Brass Band
Friday-Saturday at the Howlin’ Wolf, Tuesday at the Maple Leaf
The Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is New Orleans personified. For more than two decades, the band’s shifting cast of characters has infused traditional New Orleans brass music with R&B standards, pop songs and more, filtered through the frontline brass and interconnected bass and snare drums that compel human hips, backsides and feet to move. Don’t go in hopes of hearing ballads — Rebirth keeps the party rolling. The Wolf shows will start after the parades pass. If you choose to close out Carnival with Rebirth at the Leaf on Fat Tuesday, expect the show to last well into the wee hours of Ash Wednesday. Admission is $15 at the Wolf, $20 at the Maple Leaf.