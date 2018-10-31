The options for live music this week include a contemporary country heartthrob, a pioneering electronic music duo and a reanimated ‘80s pop band.
Ed Volker’s Los Reyes de Lagartos
8 p.m. Thursday, Hi-Ho Lounge, tickets at the door
Keyboardist and singer Ed Volker wrote way more songs than the Radiators, the band he anchored for more than three decades, could accommodate. Since the Radiators retired from the road, Volker has continued to showcase his songs in various low-key settings. On Thursday, he’ll front a combo called Los Reyes de Lagartos at the Hi-Ho Lounge (2239 St. Claude Ave.). He’ll be backed by percussionist Michael Skinkus and the Iguanas’ Joe Cabral, Rene Coman, Doug Garrison and Rod Hodges. They’re calling the show, which falls during the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, “Dia de Los EDuardo,” or “Day of the Ed.” They'll play two sets starting at 8 p.m.
Keith Urban
7:30 p.m. Friday, Smoothie King Center, $32 and up
New Zealand-born, Australian-raised Keith Urban seems genetically engineered for stardom. Looks, charisma, guitar skills that rank him among the finest pickers in Nashville, an easy, agreeable and accommodating personality — he’s got all the tools. Urban, of course, paid his dues to get to where he is, including a fierce battle with substance abuse. But having achieved arena-headlining status, he’s made the most of it. He’s more than willing to stray outside country orthodoxy, incorporating elements of electronic music and pop into his sound. On his latest effort, “Graffiti U,” his 10th studio album overall, he samples songs by both Merle Haggard and Coldplay. His Graffiti U World Tour stops at the Smoothie King Center on Friday. Kelsea Ballerini opens the show.
Thievery Corporation
8:30 p.m. Friday, Joy Theater, $36.50-$50
During 20 years at the vanguard of electronic music, Thievery Corporation has managed to stay fresh by seeking new sources of inspiration, from Indian classical music to Middle Eastern music to hip-hop to acid jazz. On Thievery Corporation’s 2014 album, “Saudade,” Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, the band’s principals, paid tribute to bossa nova and easy listening. Their 2017 album “The Temple of I & I” was inspired by, and partially recorded in, Jamaica. That island’s rich musical history serves as raw material for Garza and Hilton’s sonic experiments, made in conjunction with a varied cast of collaborators, including Jamaican vocalist Racquel Jones. More recently, Thievery Corporation released “Treasures From the Temple,” a collection of B-sides and other material from the “The Temple of I & I” sessions. The band’s Treasures From the Temple Tour visits the Joy Theater on Friday. Reggae star Julian Marely opens the show.
Simple Minds
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Saenger Theatre, $24 and up
Did you forget about them? In the 1980s, Simple Minds broke out of their native Glasgow with a string of post-punk hits, the most prominent being “Don’t You (Forget About Me).” Indicative of the band’s ‘80s pedigree, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” factored prominently in the John Hughes film “The Breakfast Club.” But the band’s longtime stalwarts, singer Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill, don't rely on nostalgia. Following the 2014 album “Big Music,” Simple Minds embarked on an acoustic tour. That tour and the resulting album, “Acoustic,” which presented previously released material in an unplugged context, informed the making of “Walk Between Worlds,” Simple Minds’ latest studio album and 18th overall. “The legacy thing can be a burden if you let it,” Burchill has said. “For us, it has been empowering, giving us the freedom and confidence to make this album. Some bands who have been going for 40 years become more narrow in scope. With us, it’s the opposite.” Simple Minds’ first American tour in more than 20 years stops at the Saenger Theatre on Tuesday.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band help Rock ‘N’ Bowl celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Jason Marsalis plays vibraphones with his 21st Century Trad Band at Snug Harbor.
All Them Witches rocks One Eyed Jacks.
Danity Kane tops a pop bill at the House of Blues.
Keyboardist Jon Cleary plays a free show at 7 p.m. at d.b.a., followed by Funk Monkey.
FRIDAY
The first night of the two-night “Harmonica Throwdown” at Chickie Wah Wah features Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind, Winslow Yerxa with Catriona Sturton, Hank Shreve, John Nemeth and Rick Estrin.
Ever adventurous indie-rock band Sweet Crude visits Frenchmen Street for a show at d.b.a.
SATURDAY
Local drum master Herlin Riley powers his combo at Snug Harbor.
The Harmonica Throwdown continues at Chickie Wah Wah with Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind, Winslow Yerxa, Rick Estrin, Hank Shreve, Johnny Sansone and Smokey Greenwell.
Bluesman Little Freddie King does the late show at d.b.a.
SUNDAY
Christian rock band Underoath hits the Joy Theater with Dance Gavin Dance, Crown the Empire and the Plot in You.
Local pianist Josh Paxton stages a tribute to the late jazz keyboardist Kenny Kirkland at Snug Harbor.
The Iguanas are at d.b.a. starting at 10 p.m.
MONDAY
John Boutte sings early at d.b.a., followed by trombonist Glen David Andrews.
TUESDAY
Keyboardist Jon Cleary holds court at Chickie Wah Wah.
WEDNESDAY
Singer-songwriter Paul Sanchez is featured at Chickie Wah Wah.