Iconic New Orleans keyboardist and vocalist Art Neville, a founding member of the Meters and Neville Brothers as well as the voice of "Mardi Gras Mambo," has officially retired from music.
Neville, who turned 81 on Dec. 17, announced his retirement Wednesday evening via a press release.
He has battled a number of health issues in recent years that have severely limited his mobility, including complications from back surgery and, reportedly, at least one stroke. He's undergone long bouts of physical therapy. He has not performed publicly in more than a year.
In July, the Recording Academy bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award on the Meters. Neville did not attend the ceremony in Los Angeles; his son, guitarist Ian Neville, represented him.
The retirement of "Poppa Funk" marks the end of a remarkable career that helped shape the sound of New Orleans music for more than half a century.
Neville was born on December 17, 1937, the same day as fellow New Orleans keyboard wizard James Booker. As a boy, he was drawn to the Orioles, the Drifters and other doo-wop groups, as well as Fats Domino and Professor Longhair, two of New Orleans' greatest piano players. He would follow their lead.
Neville attended St. Augustine and Booker T. Washington high schools before earning his GED from Walter S. Cohen, where he’d hang out in the music room with fellow members of the Hawketts, the group he joined in 1953.
He was barely 17 when, in 1954, he sang lead on the Hawketts’ remake of a country song called “Mardi Gras Mambo.” Local deejay Jack the Cat convinced the Hawketts to cut the song at the radio station where he worked. Little did they know that, more than 60 years later, the song would still be a staple of the Carnival season.
Neville served six years in the Navy, including two on active duty. During three months at sea aboard the U.S.S. Independence, he worked as a cook.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, he recorded a slew of rhythm & blues singles that are classics of the era, including "Cha Dooky Do" and "All These Things."
By the mid-1960s, he was anchoring a band called Art Neville & the Neville Sounds. The Neville Sounds featured his younger brothers Aaron, Charles and Cyril, as well as other young musicians from the local scene.
They held down a residency at an Uptown bar called the Nite Cap, then slimmed down to a quartet when Neville accepted a steady gig at the Ivanhoe on Bourbon Street. Rechristened the Meters, they originally consisted of Neville, bassist George Porter Jr., guitarist Leo Nocentelli and drummer Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste.
Producer Allen Toussaint recruited them to be the house band for his recording studio. Over the years, they backed Lee Dorsey, Dr. John, Paul McCartney, LaBelle, Robert Palmer and many others.
Starting in 1968, the Meters released a succession of classic singles, including the instrumentals "Sophisticated Cissy" and "Cissy Strut," which reached No. 4 on the national R&B chart. Neville's sing-song organ, Nocentelli's slinky, chicken-scratch guitar, Porter's deep, rubbery bass and Modeliste's crisp, syncopated rhythms forged a template for much New Orleans music that would follow.
In the 1970s, Cyril Neville joined the roster; his vocals are featured on the band's albums for Reprise/Warner Bros. Records. Those albums contained songs that have endured as New Orleans standards including "Hey Pocky A-Way," "Fire on the Bayou," "People Say" and "Africa." The band embarked on long tours of North America and Europe with the Rolling Stones.
By the late 1970s, the Meters, frustrated by their lack of commercial success and bedeviled by personal conflicts and substance abuse, had splintered. But Neville had a new project on which to focus.
Art and his brothers joined forces to back their uncle, Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief George “Jolly” Landry, on a 1976 album called “The Wild Tchoupitoulas.” By the following year, the brothers had resolved to move forward as their own band, dubbed the Neville Brothers.
They presided over countless sweaty, late nights in local clubs, distilling funk, rhythm & blues, Mardi Gras Indian music and soul into a distinctly New Orleans, distinctly Neville sound. The 1989 album “Yellow Moon,” produced by U2 auteur Daniel Lanois, sold more than 500,000 copies and solidified the band’s international reputation as ambassadors of their hometown’s music.
For many years, the Neville Brothers closed out the main stage of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on its final Sunday, a slot now occupied by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.
The Neville Brothers released their final studio album in 2004. The band's last full performance was at the Hollywood Bowl in 2012. They performed several songs at a tribute concert, "Nevilles Forever," at the Saenger Theatre during the 2015 Jazz Fest.
Even as the Neville Brothers still toured the world, Neville performed with variations on the Meters. The most successful and enduring of these is the Funky Meters, which also featured Porter and guitarist Brian Stoltz. The Funky Meters continue to perform with Art's nephew, Ivan Neville, on keyboards; they'll mark their 25th anniversary in 2019.
The original Meters periodically reunited over the past decades, even as the band continued to collect accolades. The Meters were featured on the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival's commemorative poster by artist Francis X. Pavy.
Though their record sales were modest, the Meters influenced successive generations of musicians. Samples of their recordings have turned up in dozens of hip-hop songs. The likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Beastie Boys, Phish and Galactic cite the Meters as a major influence.
In August, while discussing the Meters' Lifetime Achievement Grammy, Nocentelli said the band was taking a "wait and see" approach to Neville's health. “I’m hoping and praying that he’ll be able to play again,” Nocentelli said at the time.
Wednesday's announcement made clear that will not happen.