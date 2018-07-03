The main music event in New Orleans this week is the Essence Festival, which fills the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for three nights. Other options around town include a remade alternative rock band and a late-night deejay set from a well-known drummer who will also be at Essence.
Questlove
2 a.m. Friday night, Tipitina’s, $37
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson doesn’t like to be idle. The versatile drummer and serene center of the Roots, the Philly hip-hop ensemble best known now as the house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” is an enormous music fan, maintaining a collection of thousands of vinyl LPs. That vast repertoire informs both his work with the Roots and his solo deejay sets. On Friday at the Essence Festival in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Questlove and the Roots will provide the musical backbone and blueprint for a “special curation” featuring vocalists Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to close the main stage. For some folks, that would qualify as full night’s work. But after wrapping up at the Superdome on Friday, Questlove will head to Tipitina’s for a special late-night deejay set starting at 2 a.m. Also on the bill is DJ Soul Sister, the veteran New Orleans deejay who spins only “rare groove” classic funk, soul and R&B on vinyl.
Water Seed
10 p.m. Saturday, Tipitina’s, $15
Even as Water Seed has built a national following, the band has largely flown under the radar in New Orleans, drummer Lou Hill’s hometown and Water Seed’s home base since 2014. It’s not for lack of visual and sonic stimuli. Water Seed specializes in an ambitious medley of R&B, funk and soul, coupled with a stylistic sense that comes across as a contemporary twist on 1970s excess. Bits of everything from Justin Timberlake to Michael Jackson to Earth Wind & Fire to New Orleans rhythm & blues is evident in the music. Water Seed has just released a concert album, “Say Yeah!! Live at the Blue Nile,” recorded at the Frenchmen Street club in August. The new release is essentially a live version of the band’s 2017 studio album, “We Are Stars.” Before hitting the road this summer to traverse both the East and West coasts, Water Seed will celebrate the new album with a show Saturday at Tipitina’s. Tisha Campbell, Alfred Banks and the Cole Williams Band are also on the bill.
Donald Harrison Jr.
8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Snug Harbor, $25
Donald Harrison Jr. represents New Orleans culture in multiple formats. He is a Mardi Gras Indian big chief but also a world-class jazz saxophonist whose “nouveau swing” style draws on New Orleans tradition, contemporary R&B, hip-hop and Charlie Parker, Harrison’s primary inspiration. He’s also written at least one orchestral piece and has mentored countless young musicians. Speaking of his modern jazz combo, he has said, “We play in a way that is logical and feels good for the audience. My perspective is that all music should be about the mind, body and soul. If you’re an intellectual, you can intellectualize it. And it should feel good. I like toe-tapping music better. No matter how far we stretch it, you still can feel a groove. Basically, I may be teaching jazz people to have some fun.” That effort continues at Snug Harbor on Saturday.
Paramore
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, $20 and up
Vocalist Hayley Williams is the only constant when it comes to Paramore. Since its inception in Tennessee in 2004, Paramore has changed members and musical styles even as Williams’ potent voice has remained out front. On 2017’s “After Laughter,” Paramore’s fifth studio album, drummer Zac Farro returned to the band after a seven-year break just in time to power a shift from pop-punk and emo to more of a synth-pop, New Wave-inspired sound. Paramore brings its After Laughter Summer Tour to Champions Square on Tuesday. Foster the People and Jay Som open the show. Standing-room-only tickets in the pit area directly in front of the stage are $85.50. Reserved-seat tickets across the middle of venue are $35.50. Standing-room tickets at the rear of Champions Square are $20. Additional fees apply.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Jazz and classical vocalist Quiana Lynell does two sets at Snug Harbor.
Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band power the dancers during the weekly Zydeco Night at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
FRIDAY
The all-star Soul Brass Band fires up at d.b.a. on Frenchmen Street.
Maggie Koerner and Miss Mojo are featured for the weekly free Friday night show at Tipitina’s.
Jazz piano patriarch Ellis Marsalis holds court at Snug Harbor
SATURDAY
Gutbucket bluesman Little Freddie King plugs in for the 11 p.m. set at d.b.a.
Popular party band the Boogie Men presides at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
SUNDAY
Ever-adventurous jazz bassist James Singleton leads a combo at Snug Harbor.