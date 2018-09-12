The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a Texas troubadour, an eclectic, Grammy-winning alternative rock band and a first-ever collaboration between two of the city’s best drummers.
Robert Earl Keen
9 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $30
Robert Earl Keen cut his teeth as an Americana country-folk singer-songwriter on the same Texas porches and in the same Texas clubs as his buddy Lyle Lovett. Thirty years down the road, Keen is an icon of the Lone Star State. In November, Dualtone Records will release a 25th anniversary blue vinyl edition of Keen’s classic album “A Bigger Piece of Sky.” Featuring Nashville stalwart Marty Stuart on mandolin and the E Street Band’s Garry Tallent on bass, the album includes such enduring Keen concert staples as “Corpus Christi Bay,” “Whenever Kindness Fails” and “Amarillo Highway.” Keen has called “A Bigger Piece of Sky” the “most thrilling, hair-pulling, penny-pinching, cliff-hanging, scariest record I’ve ever made. I love every song on it.” His never-ending tour returns to Tipitina’s on Thursday. Baton Rouge blues guitarist Jonathon “Boogie” Long opens the show.
Portugal. The Man
9 p.m. Friday, The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Blvd.), $40 general admission, $125 VIP
Portland-based Portugal. The Man occupies its own corner of the musical cosmos, drawing on progressive alternative rock, classic hard rock and everything in between. After years of touring, steady growth and some membership changes, the band, fronted by singer John Gourley, scored a commercial breakthrough with the 2017 album “Woodstock.” The single “Feel It Still” blew up as Portugal. The Man’s biggest hit to date and won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance. The follow-up single, “Live in the Moment,” was also omnipresent on terrestrial alternative rock stations and the Sirius XM satellite station the Spectrum. After a brief tour of Japan, Portugal. The Man is completing the touring cycle for “Woodstock” with a short run of American dates, including Friday’s show at the Sugar Mill in the Warehouse District. Chicano Batman and Valerie Sassyfras & the Sasshay Dancers open the show.
Johnny Vidacovich and Herlin Riley
8 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart St.), free.
Herlin Riley and Johnny Vidacovich are New Orleans drum masters, expressive, versatile players who range across the entirety of the local spectrum and beyond. Riley spent years with Wynton Marsalis in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and smaller combos; he’s equally adept at street beats, gospel, funk and everything in between. Vidacovich drummed alongside New Orleans piano legends Professor Longhair and James Booker, is a multi-decade mainstay of modern jazz ensemble Astral Project, and has backed guitarist John Scofield, singer Bobby McFerrin and many others. Because drummers rarely ever play together, Vidacovich and Riley have never shared a stage. That changes Saturday at the kick-off of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s 2018-2019 concert series. At the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, they’ll be backed by guitarist Steve Masakowski, bassist James Singleton and saxophonist Derek Douget. Proceeds from Jazz Fest support the nonprofit foundation’s concert series, so admission is free. The first set will be broadcast live on WWOZ (90.7 FM) and simulcast on the station’s web site and Facebook Live and YouTube channels.
Social Distortion
9 p.m Tuesday, House of Blues, $40-$80
For nearly 40 years, Social Distortion has cranked out a snarling brand of melodic punk rock that draws on everything from rockabilly to the Ramones to the Rolling Stones. That synthesis was distilled into “Ball and Chain,” “Story of My Life,” “Bad Luck” and a smokin’ cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” Guitarist/vocalist Mike Ness, with his slicked-back hair, myriad tattoos and a sartorial sense reminiscent of ‘50s tough guys and/or Southern California punks, has been the band’s one constant member. He doesn’t make new records very often; in the past 15 years, Social Distortion’s only full-length release was 2011’s “Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes.” But that album, bristling with chiseled, melodic anthems, can stand alongside Social Distortion’s best. Social D headlines the House of Blues on Tuesday, with singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle and Valley Queen opening.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Ashlin Parker, a featured trumpeter with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, leads a quartet at Snug Harbor.
FRIDAY
Pioneering punk band Descendants hits the Joy Theater along with A Wilhelm Scream and PEARS.
Trombone-powered local rock band MuleBone reunites at One Eyed Jacks.
Globe-trotting Cajun band Beausoleil makes a rare appearance at Tipitina’s; singer Sarah Quintana is also on the bill. The show starts at 9 p.m.
Trombonist Corey Henry & the Treme Funket funk up the Maple Leaf.
The House of Blues presents Rage Against the Machine tribute band Rise Against the Machine and Soundgarden tribute band Superunknown.
SATURDAY
Gravity A and Loose Willis jam at Tipitina’s.
Classically trained vocalist Quiana Lynell does two sets at Snug Harbor.
The Bustout Burlesque troupe presents two shows at the House of Blues.
SUNDAY
Jazz vocalist Roderick Harper fronts a quartet at Snug Harbor.
Michot’s Melody Makers, an offshoot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, teams up with fellow southwest Louisiana band the Rayo Brothers at Tipitina’s.
TUESDAY
Hear the Titanic Trio, featuring keyboardists Michael Pellera and David Torkanowsky and drummer Johnny Vidacovich, at Snug Harbor.
Vocalist Sarah Quintana and former Dr. John guitarist John Fohl team up at Chickie Wah Wah.