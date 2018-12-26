The live music options in New Orleans for the last week of 2018 include a veteran soul/R&B band with an emotional attachment to the city, a funk legend and the sons of two fabled Southern rock stars.
Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts
10 p.m. Friday, Tipitina’s, $27
The Allman Brothers Band’s Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts didn’t necessarily get along. But that hasn’t stopped their sons, Devon Allman and Duane Betts, from touring together as the next generation of blues-based Southern rock. Their shows generally consist of a 30-minute opening set by Duane Betts with guitarist Johnny Stachela, backed by Devon Allman’s rhythm section. The full Devon Allman Project, with its multiple percussionists and Hammond B3 organist, then steps in for a set derived from Devon’s various projects, including Royal Southern Brotherhood and Honeytribe. For the finale, Allman, Betts and the other musicians join forces to power through a set of Allman Brothers material.
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Saenger Theatre, $62 and up
Maze, featuring husky-voiced singer Frankie Beverly, has probably performed in New Orleans more often than any other touring band. Based in the Bay Area, Maze connected with New Orleans audiences early on via melodic, easy-listening R&B/soul, the sort that is conducive to dancing the Electric Slide. The band’s relationship with the city was solidified on Nov. 14-15, 1980, when Maze recorded the classic concert album “Live in New Orleans” at the Saenger Theatre. Maze went on to close the first 15 Essence Festivals in the Superdome, and now is featured at Jazz Fest every spring. Even that’s not enough Big Easy time, apparently: Maze headlines the Saenger for two nights this weekend. The shows also feature Angela Winbush, Glenn Jones and host Sheryl Underwood.
George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic
9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, House of Blues, $47.50 and up
George Clinton launched his career as a singer with doo-wop group the Parliaments. He eventually reinvented himself as the Technicolor leader of a merry band of funky space pirates that recorded as both Parliament and Funkadelic. They scored dozens of hit singles in the 1970s and logged epic performances that sometimes involved the costumed musicians emerging from a spaceship dubbed the Mothership. Clinton endured some tough years thanks to substance abuse and a diminished career. But after shedding his rainbow locks and robes and rebranding himself in a suit, he has steadied the ship. He visits the House of Blues for two nights of what he says is his “final” run of end-of-year concerts. Local favorite DJ Soul Sister opens Thursday’s show; Miss Velvet is on Friday.
Galactic
10 p.m. Monday, Tipitina’s, $76
How to change up the New Year’s Eve gig you’ve held down for more than a decade? Buy the club that hosts it. That’s what the five members of the New Orleans band Galactic did. For years, they’ve rung in the new year onstage at Tipitina’s. After a monthslong negotiation, the musicians recently closed on the purchase of the club. Thus, they can rest assured that they’ll always have a place to play on New Year’s Eve. They may further shake up Monday night’s performance by showcasing material from their forthcoming album, “Already Ready Already,” due in stores on Feb. 8. There’s plenty on the album for the band’s resident guest singer, Erica Falls, to dig into. Blues and soul guitarist Walter “Wolfman” Washington opens for Galactic at Tip’s on Monday.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Saxophonist John Ellis is at Snug Harbor.
Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie power the zydeco dancers at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
SATURDAY
Contemporary jazz saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr. does two sets at Snug Harbor.
Costumed cover band Bag of Donuts rocks Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band blazes the late shift at d.b.a., starting around 11 p.m.
SUNDAY
Traditional jazz clarinetist Dr. Michael White performs at Snug Harbor.
The ever-popular Bucktown Allstars crank out horn-heavy hits at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers return to Tipitina’s.
MONDAY
On New Year’s Eve, Zebra, the long-running hard rock trio from New Orleans, rings in 2019 at the House of Blues.
Boyfriend holds court at One Eyed Jacks.
Rock ‘n’ Bowl features blues-based guitarists Tab Benoit and Jonathon “Boogie” Long.
Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony sing soulful blues at Snug Harbor.
The Hot 8 Brass Band is at d.b.a.
TUESDAY
Kick off the first full night of 2019 with the John Mahoney Big Band at Snug Harbor.