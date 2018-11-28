Growing up in New Orleans, jazz drummer Adonis Rose loved the house parties hosted by his Aunt Goldie. Those parties made him an Aretha Franklin fan.

“My aunt loved Aretha Franklin,” Rose recalled this week. “The reason I love Aretha so much is because of her. Every time I listen to Aretha, I think of my aunt.”

Rose, the artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, has been thinking about his late aunt a lot lately: On Friday, he’ll lead the Jazz Orchestra in a tribute to Franklin at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located at 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

The 18-piece ensemble will be joined by guest vocalists Davell Crawford, Erica Falls and Jolynda “Kiki” Chapman. The orchestra’s own Nayo Jones, a flutist and singer, will also take a turn out front. Show time is 7:30 p.m.; tickets range from $30 to $85.

The tribute concert was planned before the Queen of Soul’s passing in August at age 76. But her death has made the program all the more poignant and timely.

The program will include signature Franklin songs as well as several lesser-known tracks. “We like to expose people to songs that were not hits, to give people an idea of what they can hear outside of the mainstream,” Rose said. “Gospel songs, jazz standards, original music — there’s so much to choose from.”

Arrangements for the concert were written by various members of the orchestra, including trombonist Emily Fredrickson, pianist Victor Atkins and saxophonist Ricardo Pascal, as well as frequent collaborator Mike Esneault. Fans will certainly recognize the songs, even if the arrangements take some liberties.

“They’ll be recognizable, but we always leave a little room for creativity,” Rose said.

Franklin’s catalog draws on many different influences, from the bossa nova of “Daydreaming” to the Latin tinge of “Spanish Harlem.” That makes for the sort of diverse playlist that Rose prefers. “I try to mix up what we do rhythmically, to keep it interesting,” he said. “We can deal with her music from a lot of time periods and styles.”

A graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Rose spent two years in Harry Connick Jr.’s band and also worked with Wynton Marsalis and Dianne Reeves. He’s released five albums of his own and appeared on dozens more. After Hurricane Katrina, he moved to Texas and taught at the University of Texas at Arlington. He founded the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra via a nonprofit modeled after NOJO. He moved back to the New Orleans area in December 2015.

He remains one of the city’s most fluent and in-demand drummers. He spent much of the summer and fall touring Europe, North America and China as a member of jazz vocalist Kurt Elling’s band.

Revitalizing the Jazz Orchestra has been his passion project since he was appointed artistic director in 2017. That fall, after a yearlong hiatus, the Jazz Orchestra revived itself under the stewardship of Rose along with new president and CEO Sarah Bell.

Since then, the likes of Sheila E, Eric Benet and Ledisi have been featured guests at NOJO performances. Going forward, Rose intends to cut back on the guest stars from elsewhere and primarily spotlight New Orleanians. Case in point: the Franklin tribute’s all-local roster of vocalists.

“We’re trying to get away from bringing people in for concerts,” Rose said. Friday’s Franklin show “is about bringing New Orleans artists in to do Aretha’s music.”

At previous performances, the Jazz Orchestra has explored the songs of Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, Queen, Nirvana, Led Zeppelin and other popular acts. For NOJO’s 2019 performance season, Rose plans to focus more on jazz composers, including John Coltrane and Roy Hargrove.

Following the show, the Jazz Orchestra has one more scheduled performance this year: a Dec. 21 “Holiday Songbook” showcase of classic and modern Christmas songs at the Jazz Market. Renowned jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, a longtime NOJO collaborator who now lives in New Orleans, is part of the program.

Bridgewater is also featured on the Jazz Orchestra’s forthcoming Allen Toussaint tribute album. Mostly recorded at the Jazz Market in May, the album features jazz big band reinterpretations of Toussaint compositions ranging from the well-known “Southern Nights” to such obscurities as “Electricity,” the final cut on Toussaint’s 1972 album “Life, Love and Faith.” Bridgewater sings “It’s Raining,” originally popularized by Irma Thomas, and joins fellow jazz vocalist Phillip Manuel for “With You In Mind.” Elsewhere on the album, Gerald French powers a Mardi Gras Indian-style original composition named “Gert Town,” the neighborhood where Toussaint grew up.

The Toussaint tribute album is tentatively slated for a March release, weeks before the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Rose’s uncle, Chris Severin, was Toussaint’s bassist for many years. And so for Rose, the project is personal — just like the Franklin tribute.