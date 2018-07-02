Henry Butler, the New Orleans piano titan who refused to let blindness impede his personal and professional pursuits, died Monday after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 69.
Butler died at a hospice facility in New York, the city he has called home since 2009. His death was confirmed by Art Edelstein, the manager of the band Henry Butler, Steven Bernstein & the Hot 9.
Fluent in blues, jazz, classical and everything in between, Butler coupled his piano skills with a powerful, expressive voice, a restless intellect and a mischievous sense of humor.
“There was nobody like him,” said Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli, a longtime friend and collaborator. “He was an innovator. There are a lot of keyboard players in the world but only one Henry Butler. When you heard him, it was him and nobody else.
“It astounded me how a blind person could read music with Braille as prolifically as anybody who could see.”
Butler was born in New Orleans on Sept. 21, 1948, and grew up in the Calliope housing development. He was blinded by glaucoma as an infant; doctors removed his eyes.
He learned to play a variety of instruments at the Louisiana State School for the Blind. He later studied under clarinetist Alvin Batiste at Southern University, where he majored in voice and minored in piano. He went on to earn a master’s degree in vocal music from Michigan State University in 1974.
As a young piano player, Butler took lessons from Henry Roeland Byrd, aka Professor Longhair, one of the architects of the New Orleans piano tradition, as well as James Booker. Butler performed at the very first New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 1970 in Congo Square with his fellow Southern University jazz students. He missed very few Jazz Fests over the ensuing decades.
His muscular attack resulted in a robust form of blues and R&B. But he could also apply a light touch to jazz and classical compositions.
Highlights of his discography included 1990’s “Orleans Inspiration,” 1992’s “Blues & More” and 2002’s “The Game Has Just Begun.” What turned out to be his final studio album was the 2014 Impulse Records release “Viper’s Drag,” a collaboration with trumpeter Steven Bernstein and their combo, the Hot 9.
Butler believed almost any piece of music, no matter how simple or well-worn, could be elevated into something special. Discussing the New Orleans standard “Basin Street Blues” in 2008, he said, “It's tourist music if in your mind it's tourist music. If you see it as that, that's how you're going to play it. In the hands of a good craftsperson, it's real music, just like anything. You can play ‘Three Blind Mice’ and make it really musical. You can take anything and upgrade the musical content.”
To that point, his 2008 album "PiaNOLA Live" (Basin Street Records) was an audio scrapbook of live solo piano performances culled from the previous two decades. Friend and fan George Winston helped him wade through hours of tapes to select the tracks. They included "Tipitina," "Basin Street Blues," "You Are My Sunshine," "Mother-in-Law," "Dock of the Bay" and Billy Preston's "Will It Go 'Round in Circles."
He described his approach to the piano to Michigan State's alumni magazine in 2011: "For the time I’m sitting at that piano, it’s mine, and I get to command that piano. It’s an inanimate object until I start playing it. And when I start playing it, when I move my fingers up and down the keys and those hammers are struck, that piano produces energy that brings it alive. And I’m happy to be the one that commands it.
"Some people will call it God; some people will call it other things. I don’t care what you call it. I know that when it’s in force, it works. And it doesn’t have any boundaries; it doesn’t say you’re supposed to play gospel music or you are supposed to play jazz or you’re supposed to play country. It says you play anything you damn well want to play. And that’s what I do.”
Butler lived in Gentilly until the Hurricane Katrina levee breaches flooded his house, destroying his extensive archive of live recordings, Braille sheet music and recording equipment. After the storm, he moved to Denver before settling in Brooklyn in 2009.
Indicative of his resolve to acknowledge no limitations, he pursued photography as a hobby. He took the pursuit seriously, even though he was completely blind.
"I’m interested in capturing and creating compositions using images," he once said. "Past that, I let other people describe it. First of all, I can’t see it. And I’m probably more aware of that than anybody else, so I’m not trying to fool people."
In 2015, Butler was diagnosed with colon cancer. Surgery and chemotherapy followed. In late 2016, he learned that the illness had returned, in the form of stage IV metastatic colon cancer; a scan also turned up nodules on his liver.
In early 2017, he went to Germany to undergo thermotherapy treatment and other alternative therapies that, he believed, would have far less serious side effects than the chemotherapy regimen his American doctors had recommended.
"It's another test," Butler said of his cancer's return. "But I'm feeling confident. I'm confident within myself and confident with what the doctors are saying. I'm feeding off their confidence. I'm really optimistic about all of this."
He continued to tour and perform worldwide right up until the last weeks of his life. Visibly thin, he persevered through three shows at the Fair Grounds during the first weekend of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. He appeared at the Jazz Tent with Bernstein & the Hot 9; in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion as part of a tribute to Jelly Roll Morton; and with his own Jambalaya band at the Blues Tent.
After Jazz Fest, Butler and Jambalaya traveled to China for two shows at Blue Note Beijing on May 11-12. They moved on to Australia for multiple nights at Bird’s Basement in Melbourne. He was booked for several shows in France later this month.
In June, Butler spoke to Nocentelli about performing at a benefit at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York.
“He thought he could beat it,” Nocentelli said of Butler's cancer. “He was always talking about the future.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Note: This article has been corrected to show that Henry's age at the time of his death was 69.