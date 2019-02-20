Unlike 2016’s massive David Bowie memorial march that shut down French Quarter streets, last year’s inaugural Krewe du Kanaval, another collaboration between Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, went more or less according to plan.

“When we did the Bowie thing, we got a permit for 400 people and 10,000 came,” Butler recalled. “We owed the city one. Kanaval is a little bit more organized.”

Envisioned as a hybrid New Orleans/Haiti Carnival celebration to benefit cultural initiatives in both locales, the inaugural Kanaval included a colorful procession from Preservation Hall to a mini-festival of music, dancing and food in the Congo Square area of Armstrong Park, followed by ball at One Eyed Jacks.

The second Krewe du Kanaval is Friday. The free Congo Square festival opens to the public at 2 p.m. Krewe members are scheduled to arrive at 3 p.m. for a welcome ceremony and the crowning of this year’s Kanaval monarchs, iconic restauranteur Leah Chase and bounce music pioneer DJ Jubilee.

“If you’re talking about Creole culture in New Orleans, Leah Chase is the queen,” Butler said. “And DJ Jubilee needs to get his props.”

A custom-built, Jamaican-style rolling sound system will accompany a procession — described by Butler as “more of a second-line situation rather than a parade route” — through the park staring at 3:30 p.m.

Brief performances by renowned Haitian ensemble Boukman Eksperyans, Richard and Lunise Morse, of the Haitian band RAM, Haitian DJ Michael Brun, Papa Titos Sompa, the New Breed Brass Band, percussionist Seguenon Kone, Shaka Zulu and the Northside Skull and Bone Gang, follow the procession, ending at 6 p.m.

Later Friday night, the Kanaval ball at the Civic Theatre features Boukman Eksperyans, Diplo and Jillionaire of reggae-tinged electronic dance music ensemble Major Lazer, Michael Brun, DJ Jubilee, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Butler as his DJ alter ego, DJ Windows 98.

Doors at the Civic open at 8 p.m. Ball tickets are $50.

“Last year, the ball was sort of an afterthought,” Butler said. “We bit off a little bit more than we could chew — a parade and a pre-concert and a ball was a lot to do in one day. It’s more streamlined this year, and the ball is a much bigger deal.”

Booking Jillionaire and Diplo, two-thirds of Major Lazer, was a coup. “I don’t know how often I’ll be able to pull that rabbit out of a hat,” Butler said.

“It’s going to be just full-on bacchanalia, Caribbean overload. It’s hard to get people to pay for stuff during Carnival, but it’s going to be pretty special.”

Butler and Chassagne are all-in on New Orleans. The couple has lived in the city since Arcade Fire concluded a 2014 tour at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. They eventually bought a house Uptown, where most of Arcade Fire’s 2017 album “Everything Now” was recorded.

Butler plays basketball at the Dryades YMCA in Central City and the Jewish Community Center on St. Charles Avenue, and he is frequently courtside at Pelicans games. Like most Pelicans fans, he’s upset about superstar Anthony Davis’ awkwardly executed impending departure: “It’s pretty depressing.”

Chassagne was raised by Haitian immigrant parents in French-speaking Montreal. She founded a nonprofit, KANPE, to improve health, nutrition, entrepreneurship, agriculture, education and leadership in Haiti.

Proceeds from Kanaval benefit KANPE and the local music education efforts of the Preservation Hall Foundation. The two organizations split the $30,000 raised by last year’s Kanaval.

“That’s something I’d like to improve upon,” Butler said. “Hopefully, we can grow it a lot more than that. It’s not going to be perfect in year one. It takes time.”

He was pleased to see the Kanaval concept come to fruition, the notion of “getting a bunch of Haitian musicians in the same space with African musicians and people of Creole descent in New Orleans, and seeing how connected it all is.

“For me, that was the highlight. I’d experienced it in Haiti and I’d experienced it in New Orleans, but I’d never experienced it all in the same place.”

As part of his ongoing New Orleans education, Butler has spent time walking through Treme with musician and North Side Skull and Bones principal Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes.

“Those kinds of deeper community things are exactly what we want out of Kanaval, when the real connective tissue starts to form,” Butler said.

“My hope is that people will take it as their own, and the things they want it to be, they can help make it be. We’ve created the concept and done the work of making a frame.”

Kanaval has had ripple effects in Haiti, where sister events have sprung up.

“Some people picked up the torch. That’s a sign that we’re on the right path. That stuff doesn’t just happen.”

KANPE has delivered musical instruments to children in rural Haitian communities.

“The first time we went with Ben Jaffe, there was this little brass band that had just gotten the instruments,” Butler said. “You go back now and it’s a hundred kids in rural Haiti playing. It’s like getting in a time machine and going to pre-jazz New Orleans.

“That grew directly out of Kanaval. There are echoes and repercussions happening in New Orleans and Haiti that you can’t predict.”

Growing an event such as Kanaval during the busy Mardi Gras season is a challenge.

“For an Arcade Fire show, we have 100 people working on it. Kanaval is our friends working on their free time; we have one paid employee. Essentially our house is an Amazon depot. We’re trying to do the best we can with the literal number of hours in the day.”

And like every other Carnival organizer, he’s watching the weather.

“It rained a little bit last year, and it was fine. And we have a lot of spiritual energy on our side, so I’m not really sweating it.”