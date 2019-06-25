The live music options in New Orleans for the week of June 27 to July 3, 2019, include an ‘80s metal parody, a ‘90s alternative rock singer with a thriving solo career, and a south Louisiana blues=based guitarist.
Steel Panther
9 p.m. (doors) Friday, Fillmore New Orleans, $27.50-$57.50
When does a parody band become a “real” band? When it comes to ‘80s-style hair metal, the line blurs. Consider the case of Steel Panther. Formed in 2000, Steel Panther is the Spinal Tap of the Sunset Strip, gleefully imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal even while churning out songs that can pass for the real thing. Unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content is a favorite lyrical theme; big hair, makeup, torn mesh and Spandex are the preferred style elements, as if this were the demon spawn of Warrant, Ratt and Poison. Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander guested on a cover of his band’s “She’s Tight” for Steel Panther’s 2017 album “Lower the Bar,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy album chart. Steel Panther headlines the Fillmore on Friday; attendees are invited to don ‘80s attire. True Villains opens the show.
Rob Thomas
7:30 Saturday, Saenger Theatre, $75 and up
Rob Thomas is one of those artists for whom one career is simply not enough. His first success was as the frontman of pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty, whose 1996 debut album, “Yourself or Someone Like You,” went multiplatinum on the strength of the singles “Long Day,” “Push,” "Bent" and “3 A.M.” Three years later, he co-wrote and sang on Carlos Santana’s comeback smash “Smooth;” it spent more than a year on the Billboard Hot 100 and wound up as one of the most successful singles of all time. Thomas has also written songs recorded by Mick Jagger, Marc Anthony and Willie Nelson, and he’s a solo artist who tours with his own band. Atlantic Records released his fourth solo album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” in April. He brings his Chip Tooth Tour to the Saenger Theatre on Saturday. Abby Anderson opens the show.
Tab Benoit
8 p.m. (doors) Friday, House of Blues, $26-$69.50
The House of Blues was never just about blues. Since it opened in the French Quarter in 1993, the HOB presented pretty much every kind of touring and local act. These days, the HOB calendar often features tribute bands; touring acts that once might have played the room now go to Fillmore or the Civic or Joy theaters. But on Friday, the House of Blues presents a bona fide Louisiana blues showcase. Tab Benoit has for more than 30 years cranked out a distinctly south Louisiana brand of blues-based boogie, one that draws on swamp pop, soul and other influences. He spends much of the year on the road, so his New Orleans appearances are rare, and his House of Blues appearances even rarer. On Friday, he’s joined by fellow guitarist Eric Johanson, who records for Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou Records.