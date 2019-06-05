The options for live music in New Orleans for the week of June 6-12 include an Americana band from New York, a celebration of ragtime pianist Scott Joplin and a big night for drums.
Tom McDermott CD release
8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Snug Harbor, $15
Thirty-five years after moving to New Orleans, Tom McDermott ranks as one of the city’s premier pianists. He often credits ragtime composer Scott Joplin with helping him find his own voice on the piano. For years, McDermott has championed Joplin’s music — the composer is best known for the music featured in the classic movie “The Sting,” but created an enormous catalog of rags — and staged tribute shows at Snug Harbor. On Sunday at Snug, McDermott celebrates the release of his latest CD, “Tom McDermott Meets Scott Joplin.” On it, McDermott offers numerous takes on Joplin compositions. He plays some of them straight. He gives others an “Afro-Cuban tinge” courtesy of Jelly Roll Morton. His versions of “The Entertainer” and “Rosebud Two-Step" are influenced by his love of New Orleans legend James Booker. “This isn’t an album for purists,” he writes in the liner notes, “but I hope the impurists out there will wallow in the freshness.”
The Felice Brothers
9 p.m. Monday, Gasa Gasa, $15
Hailing from upstate New York, the Felice Brothers — whose ranks technically include a “sister,” bassist Jesske Hume — specialize in folk-rock Americana music heavily influenced by the likes of John Prine, Woody Guthrie, Townes Van Zandt and Neil Young. The band’s 2015 album “Life in the Dark,” pianist/accordionist James Felice has said, was inspired, and even empowered, by Young’s “Tonight’s the Night” album: “We listened to that to know that what we were doing was legal and had precedent. If Neil Young could make a record that sounds like that, we can make a record that sounds like ‘Life in the Dark.’” James Felice, his brother, singer/guitarist Ian Felice, Hume and drummer Will Lawrence cut the Felice Brothers’ new album, “Undress,” last summer. They return to Gasa Gasa, their preferred local venue, on Monday. Johnathan Rice opens the show.
“Gretsch Night” feat. Stanton Moore and Keith Carlock
9 p.m. Wednesday, Tipitina’s, $20
Galactic drummer and Tipitina’s co-owner Stanton Moore is a longtime patron of Gretsch drums. He’s used them on everything from Galactic’s driving funk to modern jazz explorations with his own trio. On Wednesday at Tipitina’s, Moore presides over “Gretsch Night,” an evening celebrating his preferred brand of drums. He’ll be joined by another heavyweight drummer who also swears by Gretsch products: Keith Carlock, the Mississippi-born musician who has been Steely Dan’s drummer since the late ’90s. Carlock has also toured and/or recorded with Sting, John Mayer, Toto, Diana Ross, Faith Hill, Chris Botti and many others. Wednesday’s roster also includes Dumpstaphunk bassist Tony Hall and guitarist Ian Neville, keyboardist David Toranowsky and Galactic bassist Robert Mercurio and the Hornstars.