The options for a busy week of live music in New Orleans include a mercurial neo-soul star, a band of survivors from Seattle’s grunge heyday, and a homecoming concert for a son of Treme.
Trombone Shorty’s Hometown Threauxdown
6 p.m. Saturday, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, $25 and up
Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews spent much of August and September exporting his hybrid New Orleans funk-rock to 29 cities across North America during his Treme Threauxdown tour. That successful tour was a traveling mini-Jazz Fest featuring Shorty and his band, Orleans Avenue, plus Galactic, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Walter “Wolfman” Washington and other locals. On Saturday, Andrews presides over a similar show at Champions Square. Dubbed the Hometown Threauxdown — not to be confused with the Treme Threauxdown he’s hosted at the Saenger Theatre during the past four Jazz Fests — the roster includes Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Pres Hall, the New Breed Brass Band, Juvenile, Partners-N-Crime, Mannie Fresh and, filling in for Galactic, reggae-rock-jam band Michael Franti & Spearhead. Tickets are still available starting at $25 plus service charges for standing-room-only at the rear of the venue.
Spencer Bohren & the Whippersnappers
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Snug Harbor, $15
Guitarist Spencer Bohren is the quintessential modern-day troubadour, traveling far and wide to peddle his evocative medley of American roots music, drawing on blues, folk, gospel and other traditions. He’ll make a rare hometown stop on Tuesday to celebrate the release of his new CD, “Makin’ It Home to You.” Recorded in both New Orleans and Germany, the new album intermingles original compositions with selections from the traditional canon. Seven songs on the album feature the Whippersnappers, the next-generation band that includes his son, Andre Bohren, the drummer in Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes. The Whippersnappers will back Bohren for Tuesday’s CD release party at Snug Harbor. They’ll play the new album in its entirety during both the early and late set.
Alice In Chains
8 p.m. Tuesday, Saenger Theatre, $69 and up
Alice In Chains’ 1992 album “Dirt” was the Seattle band’s dark masterpiece, alternately brooding and raging as it explored themes of addiction and the toll it takes. Five prominent rock radio singles — “Down In a Hole,” “Them Bones,” “Rooster,” “Would?” and “Angry Chair” — pushed the album’s sales into the millions. A subsequent EP, “Jar of Flies,” showcased the band’s equally powerful acoustic side. The overdose death of lead singer Layne Staley put Alice in Chains on ice for several years. Eventually, founding guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez, who joined during the “Dirt” tour, regrouped with new singer William DuVall. Since Duvall signed on in the mid-2000s, the reborn AIC has released three full-length studio albums — as many as the band did in the Staley era. The latest, “Rainier Fog,” came out this summer.
Maxwell
8 p.m. Wednesday, Saenger Theatre, $40 and up
Maxwell placed himself at the vanguard of the neo-soul movement with his 1996 debut, “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.” In the ensuing two decades, he’s released albums intermittently, showcasing his lush, seductive falsetto — tailor-made for the type of bedroom slow-jams at which he excels — and his natural range, which, with its slightly scuffed quality, recalls that of Prince. His latest, “blackSUMMERS’night,” was released in 2016, seven years after its similarly titled predecessor. This summer, he issued a new single, “We Never Saw It Coming,” accompanied by a mini-film titled “The Glass House.” A 20th-anniversary reissue of his second album, “Embrya,” is also due this fall. Meanwhile, he brings his 50 Intimate Nights Live tour to the Saenger Theatre on Wednesday. Tickets are still available.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Jazz saxophonist Mark Turner and The Bad Plus keyboardist Ethan Iverson team up at Snug Harbor.
Keyboardist Robert Walter’s 20th Congress jams at d.b.a. on Frenchmen Street.
Guitarist John Fohl and harmonica man Johnny Sansone share the stage at Chickie Wah Wah.
Trombonist Glen David Andrews’ band features Khalif Neville for the late set at d.b.a.
FRIDAY
Guitarist Papa Mali plugs in for the late set at Chickie Wah Wah.
SATURDAY
Keyboardist Davell Crawford holds court at Snug Harbor.
Wayne Toups joins Ryan Foret & the Foret Tradition for a night of swamp pop and Cajun music at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
SUNDAY
Cyril Neville celebrates his 70th birthday at the Civic Theatre with a host of special guests, including Irma Thomas, John Boutte, Davell Crawford, Deacon John, Seth Walker, Erica Falls, James Andrews, Glen Andrews, members of the Neville family, Shamarr Allen, the New Breed Brass Band, Claude Bryant & the Allstars, the Caesar Brothers Funk Box, Big Chief Juan Pardo and more.
Pianists Tom McDermott, Davell Crawford, Josh Paxton and Larry Sieberth stage a tribute to Henry Butler, the late great New Orleans piano titan, at Snug Harbor.
Davell Crawford & the Creole Jazz Men are featured for the free Nickel-a-Dance show at 4 p.m. at the Maison.
Honky-tonk singer Gal Holiday is featured at Chickie Wah Wah.
MONDAY
Michot’s Melody Makers continue their monthlong Monday night residency at d.b.a.
TUESDAY
See the Crooked Vines at Gasa Gasa.