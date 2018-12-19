What makes a concert good, or even great? The answer is inevitably subjective, colored by personal tastes, your mood and even the people sitting or standing around you.
That said, I hesitate to call the following shows the “best” concerts in New Orleans this year. But they were the best that I saw.
David Byrne
April 29, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne presided over one of the most inventive and unique presentations I’ve ever seen at Jazz Fest. Barefoot in a trim gray suit, he fixed his thousand-yard stare on the twin hemispheres of a full-scale replica of a human brain, contemplating it, singing to it.
There was an element of performance art to his performance. He and his ensemble, including a drum corps, engaged in a continuous choreography. It wasn’t Beyoncé-level choreography, but it made for a constantly changing, unique presentation.
Even more impressive was how they sounded. Byrne’s modest voice made use of subtle changes in inflection and tone; he is so precise that any slight shift was high drama. And the musicians built one churning, danceable groove after another as they enlivened Talking Heads chestnuts and more recent Byrne solo material. It was easily the most buzzed-about Jazz Fest show in years, and deserved to be.
Ryan Adams’ 'Exile on Bourbon Street'
The brooding Americana guitarist and an amalgamation of his band, New Orleans musicians and famed producer/bassist Don Was found the ragged glory in the Rolling Stones classic “Exile on Main St.” They stuck to the script when they should have — there’s no good reason to change anything about “Tumbling Dice” — and improvised when extra pizazz was needed. The result was two-plus hours of music that felt far more organic and alive than it might have.
The reticent Adams is not prone to peacocking a la Mick Jagger. But his voice can be Jagger-esque. And each of the many guitars he deployed conjured a tone as chiseled, crisp and brash as the last.
The band lit the fuse with “Rocks Off,” the rollicking opening cut on “Exile on Main St.” Ringing guitars and sax solos decorated “Sweet Virginia.” “Torn and Frayed” stretched out into a lengthy improvised instrumental passage that was more Grateful Dead than Rolling Stones. The horn section kicked “Loving Cup” up a notch or two.
Recreating “Exile on Main St.” note for note wouldn’t have been nearly as interesting as the road Adams and company traveled.
Chris Stapleton
May 27, Bayou Country Superfest
George Strait was his usual solid self at Bayou Country Superfest. But contemporary country outlaw Chris Stapleton was the real revelation. Backed only by longtime bassist J.T. Cure, drummer Derek Mixon and guitarist/producer Dave Cobb, Stapleton was all vocal grit and electric guitar gumption, borrowing from country, blues, soul, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll to cut through the Superdome’s often dicey acoustics.
He sang of getting stoned (“Might As Well Get Stoned”) and how love is more precious than gold (“Millionaire”). Fast strumming on an acoustic guitar and an eerie bass effect led into “Broken Halos,” the sort of testimonial at which he excels. “Traveller,” the title track of his 2015 breakthrough album, was just as hearty.
He pulled stout blues licks from his Telecaster before sampling a verse and chorus of “Freebird” without irony, redeeming a good song that became a joke. As his finale, Stapleton spoke/sang/preached a humorous, highly entertaining band introduction as a prelude to “Tennessee Whiskey.” His grit was the perfect complement to Strait’s straight-ahead presentation.
Eagles
Two years after Glenn Frey’s passing, the band he co-founded 47 years ago with drummer/vocalist Don Henley has found fresh life with Glenn’s son Deacon Frey and Nashville heavyweight Vince Gill. For 26 songs spread across 2½ hours, the Eagles positively soared.
Deacon Frey, Henley, Gill, bassist Timothy B. Schmit and guitarists Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith opened the show with the sunburst harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road.” What followed was a showcase of finely tuned songcraft, harmonies and guitar solos. They trotted out Fats Domino’s “Walking to New Orleans,” with Henley, Schmit and Gill singing successive lyrics, backed by strings and horns. “Life’s Been Good" was a hoot; Walsh’s guitar work was stellar. It was again on “Heartache Tonight,” which was also Gill’s finest vocal performance of the night.
The five horns kicked the James Gang’s “Funk #49” up a notch, then stamped a big finish on “Life in the Fast Line.” After one more Walsh talk-box solo in “Rocky Mountain Way,” Henley took center stage and hushed the arena with “Desperado.”
Paul Simon
Paul Simon and 14 top-flight musicians rediscovered and refreshed his catalog with ambitious yet nimble new arrangements of more than two dozen songs, weaving a tapestry of many colors and shades. He was wholly engaged and in fine voice. His deceptively casual phrasing, with all its sly implications and world-weary inflections, was as warm and welcoming as ever.
The set list unfolded across multiple shifts in tempo and temperament. Simon’s fingerpicked acoustic guitar coda to “Mother and Child Reunion” segued right into an unabashedly joyful “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.” He performed “Rene and Georgette Magritte with their Dog After the War” and “Can’t Run But” surrounded by the strings and horns of the New York chamber ensemble yMusic. The sumptuous detour was a show highlight.
Each musician found time to shine, none more so than Simon, who was clearly having fun. This wasn't coasting through a victory lap. This was hustling all the way to the finish line.
Taylor Swift
Sept. 22, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Swift’s “Reputation” stadium tour did not skimp on spectacle. The superstructure of her vast stage towered 110 feet above the Dome floor. A cobra erupted three stories tall. Wristbands distributed to attendees lit up and changed colors in sync with the music, controlled by invisible infrared light beams. Thus, the entire audience of 53,172 — reportedly the largest ever for a female headliner in the Superdome — became a living, breathing, dynamic lighting effect.
There were pyrotechnics aplenty and moments of mass euphoria, as when opening acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello joined Swift and a cadre of dancers on a satellite stage for a girl-power romp through “Shake It Off.” For two solid hours, there was nary a moment to catch one’s breath.
And yet Swift was not swallowed up by it all. She also held the whole of the Dome rapt by herself with just an acoustic guitar. Despite her status as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, she still came across as human.
Drake
Sept. 24, Smoothie King Center
For the better part of 90 minutes, Drake was in constant motion as the sole person — the sole object of any sort, actually — on a high-tech, bare, rectangular stage set in the middle of the arena floor.
A tremendous amount of charisma and energy are required to carry an arena concert, especially an arena concert for an audience as hyped as his, alone. He succeeded. He may not be one of hip-hop's most nimble rappers, but he is certainly one of the genre's most compelling arena-level acts.
Working the edges and corners of the stage, he honed in on clusters of fans, bearing down, pantomiming lyrics, hopping, punching the air, whipping people into a frenzy. Then he’d hustle to another side of the stage and do it again.
The production was innovative and smart, from the flock of mini-drones that formed shape-shifting light arrays to the entire stage, essentially a giant LED screen, morphing into a pool with women swimming below Drake’s feet.
All that whiz-bang technology wouldn’t have mattered if the flesh-and-blood star at the center of the show hadn’t brought his A-game. Drake did.
Mumford & Sons
Oct. 26, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Facing and overcoming adversity, from Dust Bowl injustice to unrequited longing, is Mumford & Sons’ stock in trade. At City Park’s boggy Festival Grounds, Marcus Mumford and his bandmates essentially picked up the muddy masses with inspiring songs rendered with vigor, skill, pluck, charm and unabashed sincerity, whether prayer or promise, profound truth or deep-set passion.
With their commitment, crisp musicianship and uplifting anthems, they made it easy to buy in. The churning guitars of the surging “The Cave” gave way to an exhilarating “Ditmas.” A shower of sparks fell as Mumford kicked aside two of his drums following an intense “Dust Bowl Dance.”
In the encore, they returned to their acoustic rave-up roots with “I Will Wait,” initiating a mass singalong. An electric “The Wolf” stopped suddenly just as fireworks popped like an exclamation point.
Elton John
At 71, Elton John is in the early stages of an epic farewell tour. At the Smoothie King Center, he spent two hours and 40 minutes onstage, fully engaged, playing and singing like he still has something to prove.
On paper, the setlist encompassed two dozen songs. But that doesn’t tell the full story. He also extended arrangements, reminisced and noted that the South has a higher rate of HIV infection than it should, and that he intends to do something about it.
He didn’t seem fully warmed up, and the show didn't fully catch fire, until an hour and 15 minutes in, when he hammered a long, boogie-woogie extension on an already potent “Levon." Clearly into it, he stood, leered, grinned, shouted exhortations and kept pounding away. He finally handed off to guitarist Davey Johnstone, who tore off a meaty solo on a sparkling gold Les Paul guitar before tossing back to John. This was a rock legend living up to his reputation.