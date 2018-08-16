Armed with one of the most potent voices in all of popular music, Aretha Franklin in her prime sang with unparalleled passion, spirit and soul, confidently serving both the sacred and spiritual with deep-seated emotion born of hard-won experience. In 2008, Rolling Stone named her the greatest singer of all time, an honorific unlikely to be challenged by anyone.

Franklin, who died Thursday at age 76 from pancreatic cancer, was the Queen of Soul for a reason. Many reasons.

Listen to just about anything from, say, her first 30 years of recordings. Consider all that “Respect” meant, as sung by a black woman in 1967. Check out the YouTube clip of her navigating “I Say A Little Prayer” on “The Cliff Richard Show” in 1970. Her technical abilities were every bit as impressive as the intangibles of heart and soul.

Her relationship with New Orleans goes back to her childhood. Her father, the flashy religious orator Rev. C.L. Franklin, was close friends with Mahalia Jackson, the New Orleanian considered the greatest gospel singer of them all. Jackson would great influence the younger Franklin.

In interviews, Franklin recalled childhood visits to New Orleans and the Dew Drop Inn, the famous LaSalle Street nightspot. Many years later, on May 1, 1994, she headlined the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival's WWL/Ray-Bay Stage (now the Acura Stage). The previous night, she shared a bill with B.B. King and the Gospel Soul Children for an evening concert at the UNO Lakefront Arena (this was when Jazz Fest was still in the business of staging shows outside the Fair Grounds).

By then, she had formed a close friendship with Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr., founder of New Orleans' Greater St. Stephens Church and an accomplished gospel singer in his own right. Franklin joined him on the title track of his 2004 album "Seasons Change."

"Our friendship spans 50 years and it progressed to me being deemed her spiritual counselor," Morton said in a statement released Thursday. "We were not only connected via our love for each other’s music and vocal abilities, but via ministry as well...our fathers, Rev. C.L. Franklin and Bishop C.L. Morton, Sr. had back to back international radio programs on CKLW radio for over 30 years.

"Of course, recording a song with the 'Queen of Soul' is something I will always remember. But one of the highlights of my singing career was performing with her on the main stage at the Essence Music Festival. May the Lord bless and comfort the Franklin family in this time of grief. She’s gone, but will never be forgotten."

Morton's appearance with Franklin at the 2012 Essence Festival ranked as one of the show's highlights. Backed by the Greater St. Stephen choir, they engaged in a triple-time gospel workout. Franklin riffed with, and off, Morton, her shouts and wails illustrating once again just how much gospel informed her art.

At that late stage in her career, Franklin's performances could be erratic; she’s certainly not the first artist who found it difficult to sustain a high level of artistry in her later years.

She disappointed local fans with more than one canceled appearance. She was included in the initial talent release for the 2009 Jazz Fest; she was slated to precede the Neville Brothers on the final Sunday. Weeks after the schedule was first unveiled, her name was replaced with a "TBA," even as Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis worked to salvage her appearance. "It's taking much longer than we thought to resolve," he said in February 2009. "We could have walked away from it; we're being very patient. Some things are worth waiting on."

Ultimately, Franklin opted to take the year off. She was booked again for the 2010 Jazz Fest. She actually made it to New Orleans aboard her customized tour bus -- she disliked flying -- only to cancel barely 24 hours before show time. She reportedly didn't like the smell from the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that was wafting over the city at the time.

Given that history, it came as a surprise that Jazz Fest announced her for the 2018 festival. When the roster was unveiled in January, Davis expressed optimism that Franklin would finally make it back to the Fair Grounds. "Every indication is yes, she's coming," he said. "She's ready."

+2 Aretha Franklin again cancels on the New Orleans Jazz Fest due to health; Rod Stewart to step in If the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was depicted as a "Peanuts" comic strip, producer Quint Davis would be Charlie Brown and Aretha …

But she wasn’t. She had already announced plans to retire from touring. Given that she was deep into an ultimately fatal battle with pancreatic cancer, her handlers should never have accepted bookings for 2018. She appeared shockingly thin at Elton John's AIDS foundation gala last November, which turned out to be her final public performances.

Her health, it turns out, was much more precarious than she let on publicly. In hindsight, it's no surprise she backed out of this year’s Jazz Fest (Rod Stewart replaced her at the Fair Grounds). Franklin also withdrew from a 76th birthday show in New Jersey scheduled for March 25.

Thus, her Essence Fest show in 2012 turned out to be her swan song in New Orleans. That show was not without its moments. During “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she alternately placed a hand on her hip and wagged a finger at an imaginary lover. Such sass hinted at the glory of yesteryear.

If only she’d conjured more such highlights, if only she’d shown more of what made her great. That night, she only got around to singing a dozen or so songs. She didn’t even find time for “Respect.”

And if there’s anything Aretha Franklin deserves, it's respect.