The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a Goth/industrial rock icon, a homegrown pop/R&B singer/songwriter and tributes to a fabled 1976 concert and a Neville brother.
Nine Inch Nails
7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Saenger Theatre, $99 and up.
Trent Reznor is coming home, sort of. The Nine Inch Nails mastermind first moved to New Orleans in the early 1990s, after his debut album, “Pretty Hate Machine,” introduced his angry yet melodic industrial rock to a wide audience. He eventually moved into a Garden District mansion and set up his Nothing Studios at a former funeral parlor on Magazine Street. He descended into, then climbed out of, addiction while living here. He lit out for Los Angeles in 2003 to plug into the larger music industry. He returned for the 2005 Voodoo Experience, staged barely two months after Hurricane Katrina; his set included a raw “Hurt." When not making movie soundtracks, Reznor has self-released various Nine Inch Nails projects in recent years. His band’s “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour stops at the Saenger Theatre for three nights. Goth rock legends The Jesus and Mary Chain open all three shows.
The Last Waltz New Orleans
8 p.m. Friday, Joy Theater, $20-$65
For the third consecutive year, a who’s-who collective of New Orleans musicians will join forces at the Joy Theater to pay tribute to “The Last Waltz,” the 1976 farewell performance by the Band that was documented in a live album and Martin Scorsese-directed concert film. The scheduled roster for Friday’s show includes Aaron Wilkinson, Alex McMurray, Bert Cotton and Mark Mullins of Bonerama, Billy Iuso, Brian Stoltz, CR Gruver, Darcy Malone, Dave Jordan & The NIA, Erica Falls, the Honey Island Swamp Band, The Iceman Special with Black Quick, Jake Eckert, Johnny Sansone, Marc Stone, Mike Doussan, the Naughty Professor Horns, Papa Mali, Paul Sanchez, Reggie Scanlan of the Radiators, Robert Mercurio of Galactic, Ron Johnson, the New Orleans Suspects, Terence Higgins and more. The show, something of a Thanksgiving week tradition, benefits the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.
PJ Morton
8:30 Friday, House of Blues, $22.50
PJ Morton is a son of New Orleans through and through, a St. Augustine High School graduate whose parents ran one of the city’s largest churches. Morton cut his musical teeth in church, skills he puts to use as the keyboardist in Maroon 5 and with his parallel solo career as a far-ranging contemporary R&B artist. His 2017 solo album “Gumbo” earned a couple of Grammy nominations and served notice that Morton’s multicolored artistic vision had come into focus. He recently released “Christmas With PJ,” an album as varied as its namesake’s interests. Among other chestnuts, “Winter Wonderland” receives a reggae makeover and Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” gets retrofitted with a bounce beat. Morton and his band will likely showcase material from “Christmas With PJ” when they headline the House of Blues on Friday. Grace Weber opens the show.
A Tribute to Charles Neville
9 p.m. Sunday, Tipitina’s, $28.50
Saxophonist Charles Neville, one of the four brothers who made up the Neville Brothers, died of cancer on the eve of this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest. He was saluted throughout the festival; his brother Aaron’s band, of which Charles was a member, performed with a silent saxophone stationed on the stage. For Sunday night’s “A Neville Family Groove” at Tipitina’s, the Neville Brothers’ proving ground long ago, members of the extended Neville family will perform in Charles’ memory. The roster includes his brother Cyril and nephews Ivan and Ian of Dumpstaphunk, plus Jason Neville and Omari Neville & the Fuel. Charles’ daughter Charmaine will also perform with her band.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Geno Delafose rolls into Rock ‘n’ Bowl for Zydeco Night.
FRIDAY
Throughout this fall’s Head Banga Tour, Tank & the Bangas, Big Freedia and Naughty Professor showcased contemporary New Orleans music across the country. The bands celebrate the tour’s conclusion with a homecoming show at One Eyed Jacks; tickets are $30.
Ever-popular, horn-heavy cover band the Bucktown Allstars hits Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses play traditional jazz early at d.b.a., followed by blues-based guitarist Marc Stone.
Americana singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Gurf Morlix holds court at Chickie Wah Wah.
SATURDAY
The Honey Island Swamp Band and the Soul Brass Band team up at Tipitina’s.
Contemporary New Orleans funk band Flow Tribe fires up at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Hammond B3 organist Ike Stubblefield anchors a trio at Snug Harbor.
Bill Kirchen, the “Titan of the Telecaster,” returns to Chickie Wah Wah with his “Honky Tonk Holiday Show.”
SUNDAY
Powerhouse trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom, who fires up funk with Lettuce, leads his own ensemble at Snug Harbor for two sets.
Rock ‘n’ Bowl hosts a “Faux Wedding Reception” from 1 to 7 p.m. with No Idea, Crescent City Soul and Sugar Shaker, plus a complimentary buffet and wedding cake samples. Cover charge is $10.