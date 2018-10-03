The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a guitar wizard from Austin, an arena-level alt-rock band and an alternative sort of singer-songwriter.
Eric Johnson
8 p.m. Friday, Civic Theatre, $27.50-$65
In 1990, Capitol Records released Austin-based guitarist Eric Johnson’s second album, “Ah Via Musicom.” The million-selling collection introduced Johnson as a new type of guitar hero, one prone to clean, lyrical solos coupled with breathy vocals and vaguely New Age-y lyrics. “Cliffs of Dover,” one of the album’s signature instrumentals, won the 1992 Grammy Award for best rock instrumental performance. Johnson is not terribly prolific, having released only a handful of albums over the past quarter-century. On his current tour, he’s performing “Ah Via Musicom” in its entirety, backed by bassist Kyle Brock and drummer Tommy Taylor, who were featured on the original album.
Anderson East
9 p.m. Friday, Joy Theater, $25-$35
Both before and after his two-year stretch as Miranda Lambert’s post-Blake Shelton boyfriend, Alabama native Anderson East wrote and performed Americana songs steeped in soul. His 2015 major-label debut, “Delilah,” yielded the modest hit “Satisfy Me.” He’s subsequently written songs with everyone from the late electronic dance music producer Avicii to Chris Stapleton to Lambert (when they were still a couple, he co-wrote “Getaway Driver” and “Well Rested” for Lambert’s “The Weight of These Wings” album). East released his latest effort, “Encore,” in January. The first single, “All On My Mind,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s adult alternative song chart. East brings his “Encore” tour to the Joy Theater on Friday. Black Pumas open the show.
Father John Misty
8 p.m. Saturday, Civic Theatre, $40-$60
Under the stage name Father John Misty, singer-songwriter Josh Tillman has conjured a series of albums that veer between comedy and tragedy, sentimental and sardonic, sincere and cynical. The latest, “God’s Favorite Customer” (aka “Mr. Tillman’s Wild Ride”), was released by Sub Pop Records in June. A quasi-follow-up to 2017’s “Pure Comedy,” the new album has been praised for its succinct songwriting and well-crafted melodies. Tillman and his wife, Emma, briefly lived in New Orleans circa 2015. “I came into town as the gentrification angel of death,” he told Gambit, sarcastically describing himself as “King Hipster.” He has since moved back to Los Angeles, but passes through his former hometown to headline the Civic Theatre on Saturday. King Tuff opens the show.
Fall Out Boy
7 p.m. Wednesday, Smoothie King Center, $47 and up
Fall Out Boy is deep into its second act. Singer Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley first achieved modern rock relevance in the early 2000s with a string of pop-punk/emo anthems. By the end of the decade, Fall Out Boy had more or less fallen apart, as various members grappled with celebrity and creative burnout. But the band came roaring back with 2015’s “American Beauty/American Psycho” and the hit singles “Centuries” and “Uma Thurman.” They once again filled arenas, having made an especially speedy transition from “has-been” to “legacy act.” Fall Out Boy released its seventh studio album, “Mania,” in January. The “Mania” tour stops at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The bill also includes rap-rock tattoo enthusiast Machine Gun Kelly and opening act State Champs.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Local guitar maestro and satirist Phil DeGruy celebrates the release of “Mask and You Shall Deceive,” his first new album in 15 years, with two shows at Snug Harbor.
Galactic and the Soul Rebels team up for a Hurricane Florence relief benefit concert at Tipitina’s. Show time is 8 p.m.; tickets are $20 or $25.
Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-chas are featured for Zydeco Night at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
FRIDAY
The Kudzu Kings, a hybrid country/bluegrass/jam band from Oxford, Mississippi, returns to Tipitina’s.
Dave Jordan & the NIA team up with Darcy Malone & the Tangle at d.b.a.
Betty Wright headlines the Sweet Soul Music Tour at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, on a bill with Ron Anthony, Lacee and more.
Harmonica man Johnny Sansone powers his band at Chickie Wah Wah.
SATURDAY
Buffa's on Esplanade Avenue hosts a benefit for the Covenant House youth shelter featuring acoustic performances by Detroit and Kanako Brooks, John Rankin, Dr. Michael Torregano Sr., Arsene Delay and more from 6 p.m. to midnight.
At Snug Harbor, local clarinetist Evan Christopher shares the stage with New York early jazz clarinet specialist Evan Arntzen, making his New Orleans debut.
Saxophonist Khris Royal throws himself a birthday bash at Tipitina's with special guest vocalist Erica Falls and Gravity A.
The Creole String Beans and Thousand $ Car team up at Chickie Wah Wah.
SUNDAY
Trumpeter Gregg Stafford & His Jazzhounds kick off the fall season of “Nickel-a-Dance,” the long-running traditional jazz Sunday afternoon show at The Maison on Frenchmen Street. Show time is 4 p.m.; admission is free for all ages.
Marty Willson-Piper, the founding guitarist of alt-rock band The Church, performs an acoustic show at Siberia with his violinist wife, Olivia.
Jason Marsalis breaks out the vibraphones with his 21st Century Trad Band at Snug Harbor.