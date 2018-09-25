During Drake's sold-out concert/coronation at a jam-packed Smoothie King Center on Monday night, he welcomed several surprise local guests. Saints running back Alvin Kamara turned out to miss a trio of shots on a basketball goal. Bounce rapper 5th Ward Weebie took a turn on the mic. Big Freedia knocked off a bit of "Gin in My System."
And the three men of Migos, the quasi-co-headliner of the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, interjected themselves into Drake's set.
He didn't need any of them.
This was Drake's first performance since he postponed two Miami concerts this weekend for what he described on Instagram as a severe ailment that required a doctor's care. He noted onstage Monday that his mom was in attendance at the Smoothie King Center "because she heard I was sick."
Well, he seemed fine. He seemed more than fine.
For the better part of 90 minutes, Drake was in constant motion as the sole person -- the sole object of any sort, actually -- on a high-tech, rectangular stage set in the middle of the arena floor. A tremendous amount of charisma and energy are required to carry an arena concert, especially an arena concert for an audience as hyped as his, alone.
But he did, demonstrating once again that he ranks among the most compelling arena-level artists in all of hip-hop.
Check back later for a full review.