The new year gets off to a quiet start at live music venues, with a mostly local line-up this week.
Donna the Buffalo
9 p.m. Wednesday, Tipitina’s, $17
Hailing from a small village in New York, Donna the Buffalo straddles the line between folk, country and Americana music. The repertoire ranges from the Grateful Dead-esque funk of “40 Days and 40 Nights” to the breezy country-pop of “I Love My Tribe,” sung by Tara Nevins with more than a hint of a twang. Nevins’ deployment of accordion, fiddle and washboard has made the band eligible for collaboration with a wide range of roots artists, including zydeco bandleader Keith Frank and contemporary jazz-funk banjoist Bela Fleck. Join the Herd, as Donna the Buffalo’s fans are known, at Tipitina’s on Wednesday.
Jamison Ross Trio
8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Snug Harbor, $25
Jamison Ross, a Jacksonville, Florida, native now based in New Orleans, announced himself to the greater jazz world by winning the 2012 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition as a drummer. But he's as much a singer as he is a drummer, as his two solo albums for Concord Jazz have made clear. On his latest, "All For One," he applies his soulful tenor to an intermingling of jazz, blues, New Orleans R&B and the church music on which he grew up. He covers funk-soul keyboardist Willie Tee's "All for One," "A Mellow Good Time," which Allen Toussaint wrote for Lee Dorsey, Mose Allison's "Everybody's Cryin' Mercy" and "Don't Go to Strangers," a song often associated with Etta James.
Alexey Marti Sextet
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Snug Harbor, $15
Percussionist Alexey Marti moved from one highly musical city to another. A native of Havana, he came to New Orleans to study jazz at the University of New Orleans. His Afro-Cuban hand-drumming skills won him first place in the prestigious Thelonious Monk Jazz Institute’s competition. During his years in New Orleans, he has performed with a variety of ensembles, fusing modern New Orleans jazz with rumba and other styles he brought with him from Cuba. The speed with which his hands work the congas is as impressive as the structure he maintains within those rhythms.