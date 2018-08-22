Naughty Professor, the jazz-funk sextet formed by Loyola University jazz studies students in 2010, recently notched a major professional milestone: Their first tour of Europe.
After island-hopping in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa, they moved on to mainland Spain, Italy, Switzerland and France before winding up Aug. 11 at the Haugesund International Jazz Festival in Norway.
“It was a highlight of our career,” saxophonist Nick Ellman said. “At the jazz festivals, people were sitting and listening — they didn’t need to be drinking and moving around to have a good time. The audiences were really engaged. They were ready and willing to hear whatever we had to offer.”
Sharing festival stages with straight-ahead jazz acts meant “we didn’t have to rage the whole time,” Ellman said. “We worked with different dynamics. It was fun to explore that part of what we do.
“We played our asses off, and people were really receptive. It kicked us into the next gear.”
Local fans can hear Naughty Professor’s next gear when the band joins Brass Lightning for a free show Friday at Tipitina’s.
Like the Revivalists, Naughty Professor is a band born and based in New Orleans that consists of musicians who originally hailed from elsewhere. As a jazz-funk instrumental sextet, three horns function as their "voice.” The band’s 2017 CD, “Identity,” also featured guest vocals from David Shaw of the Revivalists, rapper Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, and jazz singer Sasha Masakowski.
While its members still attended Loyola, Naughty Professor toured as much as their school schedules allowed. Since graduation, they have hit the road even harder as full-time musicians, logging more than 100 out-of-town gigs annually.
That pace won’t slacken any time soon. Starting in early September, Naughty Professor will headline a monthlong tour of the northeast and Midwest. They’re calling it the Fiends Tour, after an instrumental song recorded during a two-night stand at the Maple Leaf last year. “Fiends” is the latest in a series of Naughty Professor songs to be released via various digital music outlets.
But before the tour’s opening date in Nashville, Ellman and his bandmates must first figure out how they’ll get there. In early June, the band’s 2012 Ford E-350 15-passenger van was stolen from the 4500 block of Banks Street. It finally turned up, trashed, while the musicians were in Europe.
Repair bills might be too costly to justify keeping the van, which the band bought in 2016 after taking out a loan. They subsequently drove it nearly 100,000 miles crisscrossing the country. "That was our home on wheels," Ellman said.
They didn’t have theft coverage on the van — “one of those things you don’t think you’ll need until you need it, and then it’s too late" — and still owe on the loan. A GoFundMe campaign has helped recoup some of their loss, Ellman said. “We’re lucky to have such a supportive community, and to receive the love and support we did.”
An even bigger tour is slated for fall. From mid-October to mid-November, Naughty Professor will be the support act on the Head Banga Tour, co-headlined by Tank & the Bangas and bounce queen Big Freedia. The tour kicks off Oct. 18 at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C., then heads up the East Coast, touches down in Toronto, crosses the Midwest and finally rolls down the West Coast, concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 10.
The Head Banga Tour is the second major all-New Orleans tour to hit the road in the second half of 2018. Trombone Shorty’s Treme Threauxdown is currently playing theaters and amphitheaters across North America with Galactic, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and special guests Kermit Ruffins, Walter “Wolfman” Washington and Cyril Neville.
The Bangas/Big Freedia/Naughty Professor package is a next-generation showcase of contemporary Crescent City talent. All three acts are managed by locally-based MidCitizen Entertainment.
They have a shared history beyond the same management company. Tank & the Bangas borrowed the Naughty Professor horns for their Acura Stage show during this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Naughty Professor bassist Noah Young backed Big Freedia at Jazz Fest and the Essence Festival.
“The prospect of collaborating on the tour is pretty exciting,” Ellman said. “We’re friends with everyone involved. Everybody brings something different to the table. What glues us together is that we’re all creating something new and exciting, cross-pollinating different styles. And we’re all lucky enough to call New Orleans home.”