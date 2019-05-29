The live music options in New Orleans for the week of May 30 to June 5 include a tribute to a much-respected local high school band director and a jazz-pop singer who found renewal in the Big Easy.
“Marty Gras” featuring Peabody, Bucktown Allstars, Bag of Donuts
6 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $25 general admission or $100 VIP
For nearly four decades, band director Marty Hurley molded musicians at Brother Martin High School. An internationally renowned drummer in his own right, he composed cadences deployed by drum corps around the world. In 2011, at age 65, he died from a stroke at the start of his 37th year at Brother Martin. The annual “Marty Gras” memorial concert at Tipitina’s benefits the school’s Marty Hurley Band Endowment. The Brother Martin Stage Band and drum line kick off Thursday’s show at 6 p.m. Peabody, the popular New Orleans modern rock band of the 1990s featuring Brother Martin alum Chris Bailey on drums, reunited for the first time in 11 years for last year’s Marty Gras; the band is back again this year. The roster also includes two other bands stocked with Brother Martin alumni: the Bucktown Allstars and Bag of Donuts.
Ever More Nest
8 p.m. Thursday, Chickie Wah Wah, tickets at the door
After years of touring under her oft-misspelled given name, singer-songwriter Kelcy Mae Wilburn released her excellent 2018 album “The Place That You Call Home” under the band name Ever More Nest. The new name was also meant to signal a shift in her sound, from folk-pop to Americana/alt-country. The eminently listenable album was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, with some of that city’s most eloquent musicians. The music sparkles and shimmers, its warmth and ambiance colored by pedal and lap steel guitar, mandolin, banjo, piano and violin. Overlaying it all is Wilburn’s voice, a clear, expressive instrument all its own; the influence of Gillian Welch and Kasey Chambers, alt-country singers she admires, is evident. The music mirrors the album’s beautifully shot cover photo of a weathered, richly textured, starkly evocative old barn.
Rickie Lee Jones
9 p.m. Saturday, Tipitina’s, $30
Pop-jazz vocalist Rickie Lee Jones introduced herself in the late 1970s with the hits “Chuck E.’s In Love” and “Coolsville.” She also memorably collaborated with Dr. John on “Makin’ Whoopee.” After many years of creative and personal highs and lows, Jones moved from Los Angeles to New Orleans in 2013, which sparked a personal and professional renaissance. She recorded her 2015 album “The Other Side of Desire” with a band of New Orleans musicians, including keyboardist Jon Cleary and bassist James Singleton. While living as a local, she’s also made occasional appearances on local stages, including sitting in with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at the 2014 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Jones has a new album, “Kicks,” coming out on June 7. She’ll likely showcase songs from it, and old favorites, Saturday at Tipitina’s.