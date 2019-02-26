The options for live music in New Orleans this week that don’t have anything to do with Mardi Gras include a hitmaking country duo, a quasi-Christian rock band, and a long-running Celtic punk band.
Dan + Shay
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans, sold out.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met in Nashville in 2012 and immediately discovered their compatibility as songwriters. Soon enough a composition of theirs came to the attention of the like-minded Rascal Flatts, paving the way for their own publishing deal, then record deal. They released their debut single as Dan + Shay, “19 You and Me,” in 2013; it sold more than 700,000 copies. Since then, the duo has toured with the likes of Hunter Hayes and Blake Shelton while releasing more hit singles, including “From the Ground Up,” “Nothin’ Like You” and “Speechless.” During the recent Grammy Awards telecast, Mooney showed off his pipes as the duo performed “Tequila,” their big hit from last year. Their show at the Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans is officially sold out, but tickets are available on the secondary market. Morgan Evans opens.
Needtobreathe
7 p.m. Thursday, Saenger Theatre, $39 and up
Brothers Bear and Bo Rinehart may be the only quasi-rock stars who have ever, and will ever, emerge from the tiny swath of rural South Carolina known as Possum Kingdom. As the sons of a pastor, they could either make like Kings of Leon’s Followill brothers and go full-on hedonistic, or embrace the family business. They chose the latter path, forming Needtobreathe. Though they have plenty of songs devoid of religious content and are signed to secular powerhouse Atlantic Records, they are generally considered a “Christian rock band,” even if they don’t use the label themselves and routinely churn out bracing anthems that could pass for Mumford & Sons songs. Needtobreathe brings its “Acoustic Live” tour to the Saenger on Thursday. Matt Maeson opens.
Dropkick Murphys
8 p.m. Friday, Fillmore New Orleans, $32.50 (standing room general admission) or $57.50 (reserved stadium seating)
For nearly a quarter-century, the Dropkick Murphys have personified Celtic punk, a variety of swaggering rock infused with the decidedly Irish flavor of bagpipes and banjo. The band formed near Boston and maintains strong ties to the city. The Murphys anthem “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” is often played at Boston Red Sox games, and was featured in Martin Scorsese’s Boston-set Irish mob film “The Departed.” Along the way the band members have espoused a variety of pro-union, pro-working-class causes. The title of their 2017 album, “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory,” sums up their ethos. The Dropkick Murphys headline the Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans on Friday.