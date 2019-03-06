Before joining the Zac Brown Band in 2012, percussionist Daniel de los Reyes spent years onstage with the likes of Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, Yanni, Ricky Martin and other marquee acts.

But his first gig with the Zac Brown Band was nonetheless intimidating: At the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver, for a show that would be recorded for a concert video — with no rehearsals.

“I’d never played with them before, but it was cool that Zac felt that trust in me,” de los Reyes recalled during a recent phone interview. “I took that very seriously.

“That’s where your musicianship comes into play. I started when I was 16; I’m a fourth-generation percussionist/drummer. You have to approach songs with a sensitive ear and heart so you don’t step on something. Zac let me go; he trusted from the very beginning musically.”

Seven years later, de los Reyes is firmly entrenched in the Zac Brown Band. Like a country Dave Matthews Band, the eight-piece ensemble alternates improvisational excursions, slice-of-Americana singalongs (“Chicken Fried”) and Kenny Chesney/Jimmy Buffett-style sand-and-surf getaways (“Knee Deep,” “Toes”).

Inevitably, they also serve up a slew of cover songs. At a recent show in Oklahoma, they covered Rage Against the Machine, Van Halen, Motley Crue and the Foo Fighters, among others.

The Zac Brown Band headlines the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, with Moon Taxi opening. The New Orleans stop comes during an extension of the ZBB’s "Down the Rabbit Hole Live" tour, which wraps in April. Weeks later, they’ll embark on a new tour, dubbed "The Owl" tour, with a new production and set list.

Saturday’s show is the Zac Brown Band’s first in New Orleans since a scheduled appearance at the 2015 Voodoo Experience was rained out. That it falls just four days after Mardi Gras may make for a fatigued audience. “Hopefully, we’ll get ‘em up one last time before they go and hibernate,” de los Reyes said.

Over the decades, his many local performances included an Earth Wind & Fire show at the post-parade Endymion Extravaganza in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He’s familiar enough with the local culinary landscape to name-check Uglesich’s, the fondly remembered Central City eatery that closed in 2005.

This time around, he plans to visit one of his buddy Emeril Lagasse’s restaurants, albeit not close to show time. “I’ve got to eat early with him,” de los Reyes said. “It’s lunch with Emeril, not dinner.”

When serving their own audience, de los Reyes and his bandmates know certain fan favorites must be faithfully reproduced.

“We realize the importance of those songs; we realize people’s love for some of our music. We always give that to our fanbase to some degree. But we are ever-growing and ever-evolving. We appreciate our fans for accepting that.

“The whole thing is to take you out of your element a little bit and make things exciting. You don’t want to keep doing the same thing over and over — too boring.”

Brown, especially, comes across as hyper-intense, the sort of guy who pushes himself and his bandmates.

“I think all of us are like that,” de los Reyes said. “Everybody does it in a different way. Zac doesn’t like to eat the same meal every day, and neither do we. We grew up listening to all these different genres of music, and we’re big fans of all of them.”

De los Reyes’ long resume as a percussionist didn’t include much country before he teamed up with Brown. But “my ideas felt like they fit in very well. Zac invited me out seven years ago and kept me; I must have done something right.

“Percussion is almost like a really cool condiment to put on your meal. You’ve got to not put too much on this particular plate, and put a little more on this other one. But you can’t douse it, because you’re going to kill it.”

He and Brown also bonded over their shared sense of responsibility to help others. De los Reyes launched a charitable music education foundation called DayGLOW Music.

“Unfortunately, music has been cut from a lot of schools around the country. Learning an instrument is one of the best ways to shape kids into becoming better human beings. The sensitivity you need to learn to play with others, you need to have an open heart. You have to listen, you have to respect each other. It’s a wonderful tool to help young adults.”

De los Reyes was born in New York but spent part of his childhood in Puerto Rico, where his mother still lives. After Hurricane Maria devastated the island, he shifted his foundation’s mission to provide humanitarian aid.

At the time of the storm, he was on tour; he didn’t know for 10 days whether his mother survived. He traveled to the island, wanting to help out, but quickly realized he wasn’t prepared.

“When I went there, I was in shock. I started to panic — I didn’t know where I was going to get gas or clean water. I put myself in that predicament and didn’t know what to do.

“Getting on the plane (to leave), it was weird — a sense of relief of not being in the situation but also a sense of sadness because I was leaving people that needed help. But, I knew I was going back with more supplies and better ideas.”

He did, many times. On one trip, he and his organization retrofitted a first responder’s home with solar power.

“He was always there helping me, and he didn’t have electricity for 312 days. What better way of spending donations than to go and retrofit this man’s home with solar power?

“And it’s not just to help the first responder. It’s to affect other people. Other people hear about it, and they, in turn, want to help out. It’s a domino effect of being better to one another.

“I got pretty good at it. It’s an exciting life, being on tour with the Zac Brown Band and affecting people the way we do, and also being involved in giving back. It’s meaningful.”