David Levine was an 18-year-old jazz saxophonist living in Minneapolis when he visited New Orleans for the first time. He was blown away by the brass bands he encountered. A Rebirth Brass Band CD confirmed his newfound infatuation.
“I was just like, ‘Whoa,’” Levine recalled recently. “The energy and the spirit and the power of that music was just infectious.
“Coming from a somewhat academic jazz background, you can miss the spontaneity that’s inherent in New Orleans music. Coming up in grade school and middle school reading big band charts, playing ‘String of Pearls’ and old Basie band stuff, it can be a little stodgy.”
Hearing brass bands in New Orleans “really opened my eyes,” Levine said. “It’s outdoors music, it’s festival music, it’s people music.”
Levine became a dedicated student, then practitioner, of New Orleans-style brass band music, especially after moving to Chicago. His baritone sax is now featured prominently in the Chicago-based Lowdown Brass Band.
The Lowdown Brass Band’s 2015 track “I Got That Feeling” would not be out of place in a Rebirth or Stooges Brass Band set. More recent Lowdown recordings, such as “Dividends,” have a fuller sound, as the band has incorporated hip-hop, reggae, dub music and other influences.
Along the way they developed a creative partnership with New Orleans bounce pioneer Ricky B. On Friday night at Three Keys inside the Ace Hotel, the Lowdown Brass Band will join Ricky B and producer Bigalow for a brass/hip-hop show. They’ll fire up cuts from Ricky B’s catalog, including “Shake Fa Ya Hood” and “Y’all Holla,” as well as material from their collaborative EP, “Lowdown Bounce.”
Then on Saturday night, the Lowdown Brass Band will play a more conventional brass band set at the Balcony Music Club (1331 Decatur Street).
After moving to Chicago in the early 2000s, Levine discovered he wasn’t the only local horn player with a fondness for New Orleans-style brass bands. The Lowdown Brass Band was born out of informal jams based on a “mutual love of New Orleans music,” Levine said.
“A lot of influences we have individually hearken back to the fundamental jazz rhythms, Afro-Cuban and clave, that second-line music is made of. Whatever we put on it is another one of those limbs of the tree that all go back to the trunk in New Orleans. For us, it came up the Mississippi River to Chicago. There’s a direct line. We’re trying to propagate and explore and honor that.”
In January 2017, the Lowdown Brass Band traveled to New Orleans to perform at a jazz educators’ conference. They also backed trombonist Wycliffe Gordon at Snug Harbor, and gigged at Siberia, the Blue Nile and the Howlin’ Wolf. In Chicago and elsewhere, they’ve shared stages with Dumpstaphunk, Bonerama, the Stooges, Water Seed and other New Orleans acts.
They first met Ricky B several years ago after the Chicago Reader did a story about bounce music. The Reader brought Ricky B to Chicago to perform at a record store. The record store recruited the Lowdown Brass Band to back Ricky B for the performance.
“We had started working with an MC at the time, Billa Camp (who is now a full-time member of the band), so it was right up our alley,” Levine said. “We just sort of hit it off.”
Ricky B joined them for a subsequent recording session that eventually led to the “Lowdown Bounce” EP, on which Bigalow and Ricky B work the classic bounce “Triggerman” sample into the Lowdown Brass Band’s music.
“He’s been integral in helping us integrate into the scene down there,” Levine said of Ricky B. “We’re up against a bit of prejudice, an out-of-town brass band coming to the Mecca of brass bands. There’s a little bit of proving ourselves that had to happen. Everyone’s been cool, but people have been a little wary, until they hear the different sounds we’re coming with. We’ve had nothing but a great response.”
Levine is dedicated to recreating New Orleans-style second-line experiences as much as possible in Chicago.
“That shared experience of second-line music is something we like to tap into, that collective energy of performer and audience becoming the same.”
So how do Chicagoans respond at second-lines?
“They do OK. They’re not seasoned professionals by any stretch. But when prompted, they start to get into it. There are some folks that know how to do it right.
“But usually, it ends up being mostly us just marching around, versus folks following us like a true second-line. We try to bring that spirit as best we can.”