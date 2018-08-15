Options for live music in New Orleans this week include an acclaimed Americana duo, a double bill of dramatic, orchestral rock, and a veteran reggae singer.
Freddie McGregor
9 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $20
Reggae singer Freddie McGregor is nothing if not prolific. Over the course of a 55-year career, he’s released more than three dozen albums showcasing his Philly soul-influenced vocals and proclivity for socially aware lyrics. The Jamaican-born McGregor was in grade school when he formed his first group, the Clarendonians. He later worked with the legendary reggae label Studio One and scored a number of hits in Jamaica and the United Kingdom, including “Bobby Bobylon,” “Big Ship,” “Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely,” “That Girl (Groovy Situation)” and “Push Comes to Shove.” McGregor headlines Tipitina’s on Thursday. His son Chino McGregor and Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias are also on the bill.
Pat McLaughlin
8 p.m. Friday, Hi-Ho Lounge, $20
Since 1980, guitarist and songwriter Pat McLaughlin has been a Nashville stalwart. He’s written songs covered by Bonnie Raitt, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and Taj Mahal, among many others, and contributed guitar to recordings by Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and Roseanne Cash. He’s a New Orleans regular as well, having been a member of Tiny Town alongside Tommy Malone in the late 1990s. He recently retired as a member of John Prine’s touring band, which has left him more time for other projects. Those include working with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and a band called the World Famous Headliners. On Friday at the Hi-Ho Lounge on St. Claude Avenue, McLaughlin is featured for a show dubbed “Honky-Tonk Haiku.” He’ll be backed by local bassist Rene Coman and drummer Carlo Nuccio.
Gillian Welch
8 p.m. Sunday, Civic Theatre, $34.50 and $55
Gillian Welch was a student at the University of California-Santa Cruz when she first heard bluegrass legends the Stanley Brothers. That set her on the path to being an acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter with a spare, haunted style that can sound simultaneously ancient and contemporary. From the outset of her professional career, her musical partner has been multi-instrumentalist David Rawlings. They release albums under Welch’s name or as the Dave Rawlings Machine. Their 1996 debut, “Revival,” and the follow-up, “Hell Among the Yearlings,” established the template for their dark, deliberately paced tales of desperation and despair. She was later featured on the million-selling “O Brother Where Art Thou?” soundtrack. Though her songs seem far removed from her own life experiences, Welch inhabits her characters convincingly. The 2016 release “Boots No. 1” collected outtakes and alternate versions from the “Revival” sessions 20 years earlier. She and Rawlings perform Sunday at the Civic.
Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling
7 p.m. Wednesday, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, $25 to $95
At first glance, the pairing of operatic rock band Evanescence and classical-pop electric violinist Lindsey Stirling seems ... unusual. But Evanescence, best known for the 2003 smash “Bring Me to Life” and frontwoman Amy Lee’s soaring vocals, released an album late last year called “Synthesis,” featuring symphonic arrangements of previously released songs. Thus, violins have become as familiar to Evanescence as guitars. Stirling, who first turned up on the cultural radar via hugely popular YouTube videos, rocks a violin solo on “Hi-Lo,” a track from “Synthesis.” And in 2013, Stirling released her own dramatic cover of Evanescence’s “Immortal” that has rung up 27 million views on YouTube. An Evanescence tour last fall, which stopped at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, featured an orchestra. An orchestra will again be on hand to back both Evanescence and Stirling for their co-headlining show at Champions Square. Expect Lee and Stirling to pop in on each other’s performances at some point. Tickets are still available.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
FRIDAY
Grammy Award-winning contemporary Cajun band the Lost Bayou Ramblers provide a “live soundtrack” to the 1948 movie “Louisiana Story” at the Joy Theater as part of the venue’s “MovieJam” series.
The Soul Rebels intermingle brass band music and hip-hop at d.b.a.
New Orleans funk and jam band guitarist Billy Iuso & the Restless Natives share a bill with Motel Radio for the weekly free Friday show at Tipitina’s.
The Bucktown Allstars host a back to school throwback party at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
SATURDAY
“Bayou soul” guitarist Tab Benoit plugs in at the House of Blues.
Snug Harbor presents guitarist Brian Seeger’s Organic Trio with special guest vocalist Cindy Scott.
Ever-popular cover band the Topcats is at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Guitarist Papa Mali jams at Chickie Wah Wah.
SUNDAY
Clarinetist James Evans, who moved to New Orleans from North Wales in 2013, leads his own jazz ensemble at Snug Harbor.
Starting at 4 p.m. at Rock ‘n’ Bowl, Harvey Jesus & Fire hark back to long-ago nights at the Bounty.
MONDAY
Percussive Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa is at d.b.a.
TUESDAY
Pianist Tom McDermott performs his tribute to ragtime composer Scott Joplin at Snug Harbor.