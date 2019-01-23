The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a two-night stand by a husband-and-wife blues rock band, a sophisticated acoustic folk-pop combo, and a California-bred reggae band.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Saenger Theatre, $49 and up
As he demonstrated for years with the final incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, Derek Trucks is one of the best electric — especially slide — guitarists in rock. He traffics in a nimble brand of Southern blues ’n’ boogie that is lyrical and literate. As manifested in the Tedeschi Trucks Band, it is complemented by his wife Susan Tedeschi’s hearty, burnished voice, as well as the versatile, horn-heavy group of musicians behind them. Together since 2010, the sprawling band shifts easily from blues to soul to rock, covering songs by the likes of Miles Davis, Leonard Cohen and Derek & the Dominoes. On Feb. 15, the band will release “Signs,” a new album featuring 11 original compositions. They’ll showcase some of those new songs during a two-night residency at the Saenger Theatre on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are still available.
Lake Street Dive
8 p.m. Friday, Civic Theatre, $30 and up
At the Gentilly Stage during the 2017 Jazz Fest, acoustic indie pop/jazz band Lake Street Dive’s lead singer, Rachael Price, showed off her pipes, equal parts precision and soul, on a cover of Prince’s “When You Were Mine.” That performance epitomized Lake Street Dive. Formed at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, the group first gained national attention via a 2012 video of the musicians unspooling a slow-burn, harmony-rich version of the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" on a Boston street corner. Famed producer T Bone Burnett subsequently recruited them for a concert built around music from and inspired by the Coen brothers film "Inside Llewyn Davis." Since then, the original quartet of Price, trumpeter/guitarist Mike Olson, stand-up bassist Bridget Kearney and drummer Mike Calabrese has added a keyboardist, Akie Bermiss. Lake Street Dive is touring in support of its 2018 album, “Free Yourself Up.” The band headlines the Civic on Friday, with Mikaela Davis opening the show.
Rebelution
8:30 Wednesday, Orpheum Theater, $29.50-$45
Southern California is a long way from Jamaica geographically if not philosophically, but SoCal is where quasi-reggae band Rebelution sprang to life. The future bandmates first met as students at the University of California, Santa Barbara. 311, the most successful of the reggae/rock hybrid bands of the past 20 years, is an obvious influence, though Rebelution does not veer into hip-hop territory nearly as often as 311. Fans are buying what they’re selling: Rebelution has sold out such venues as Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver. The band also markets a Rebelution brand of cannabis oils and vaporizers. New Orleans saxophonist Khris Royal has been a touring member of Rebelution. The band headlines the Orpheum on Wednesday.