Ask Shamarr Allen if he really believes New Orleans is, as the opening track on his new “True Orleans” albums declares, “The Greatest Place in the World,” and he’ll laugh at you.
“C’mon, man,” Allen said recently over the phone from a tour bus traversing Nevada. “I’ve been all over the world, so many different places. No matter how long you’re gone, you always get homesick. I’m on tour right now, and I still want to be home. It’s the greatest place in the world.”
The song, which features “bounce” queen Big Freedia, “captures what New Orleans is really about,” Allen said. “Not the typical New Orleans from 1970 that everybody’s trying to keep selling you, but the New Orleans now. It’s a different thing going on that nobody’s really paying attention to.”
Allen has been on the road lately with Trombone Shorty’s Treme Threauxdown as a featured guest with Galactic. But on Saturday, he and his band, the Underdawgs, will headline the National Fried Chicken Festival’s main stage in Woldenberg Riverfront Park from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
They’ll then march directly to The Parish of the House of Blues for the “True Orleans” CD release party, which also features Big Freedia and the Hot 8 Brass Band. Tickets are $20.
Allen, a Lower 9th Ward native, honed his chops with the Rebirth Brass Band, the late Bob French’s traditional jazz band, outlaw country legend Willie Nelson’s horn section and singer-songwriter Paul Sanchez’s Rolling Roadshow.
His Underdawgs range from funk to R&B to hip-hop to brass band music. That mix is showcased on “True Orleans.”
Saints fans already know the song “Sean Payton.” Allen wrote and recorded it the day after the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers in the playoffs in January and coach Sean Payton joined his team for a jubilant post-game locker room dance.
Allen released "Sean Payton" via digital platforms the Tuesday after the game. “And then,” he said, “it just went crazy.”
It received more than 2 million views on Facebook.
“That’s the type of energy you can’t create. That energy has to be there. It has to come from another place. I had to capture that energy.”
With Galactic, Allen performs alongside vocalist Erica Falls. He recruited her to sing on his new album’s “Feel Good Music,” which “made the song what it is.
“The first time I heard her was a rehearsal for a musical we did together. She started singing, and I got chill bumps. I was supposed to solo right after her, but I totally was stuck. She was freaking amazing.”
Allen's known Big Freedia since before Hurricane Katrina, when he hired Freedia to decorate his birthday party. “Freedia’s cool people,” Allen said. “Freedia’s a genuine person.
“Freedia’s voice is an instrument. When you add it to a song, it does something to it.”
Allen tried several different singers for “Colorblind”; none felt right. One day, he spotted a woman with a guitar going into his neighbor’s house in the Musicians’ Village. Allen inquired about whether the woman, Anna Mangiardi, sang. She did.
“This was the voice I’d been looking for,” Allen said. “She’s a great spirit, has great energy.
“That is what New Orleans is about. If you walk into a show with an instrument on your back, somebody from that stage is going to ask if you can play and if you want to.”
The jaunty, sweet-tempered “I Love You,” with its tidy trumpet and indelible melody, was the first song Allen wrote for “True Orleans” and one of the most personal.
“The older I get, the more I realize I’m not spending enough time with my family," he said. I want to give my family their flowers while they’re still here. I may not call you every day to tell you I love you, but I want you to know that I do. For me, it’s easier to get that across in a song.”
On the album, “Weekend Dance” evokes a Big Easy version of Twenty-One Pilots. Horns and hip-hop intermingle on “Keep Up” and elsewhere, traditional and modern New Orleans music are mixed together.
“Not really mixed up, just me,” Allen said. “I produce for rappers, I produce for jazz musicians, I write songs with singers. There are so many different things that I do, and it’s all a part of New Orleans culture. The hip-hop, the horn playing, the brass bands, the funk bands — I wanted to incorporate everything that was part of New Orleans to me, that made New Orleans special to me.
“It’s not me trying to mix some things together. This is the way that I see and hear music.”