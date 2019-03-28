The 21st annual Bach Around the Clock, a 29-hour marathon of music and more at Trinity Episcopal Church, gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29. It won’t wind down until midnight on Saturday night.
This year’s event is preceded by a 6 p.m. opening reception in Bishop Polk Hall next to the church at 1329 Jackson Avenue. The reception includes a screening of “The Heart Is an Organ,” a short documentary about Albinas Prizgintas, Trinity’s longtime music director and organist.
Albinas’ wife, Manon, takes on the monumental task of booking and scheduling dozens of musicians, singers and dancers of many varieties – classical, jazz, spirituals, Middle Eastern, Latin and more.
For more than 30 years, the couple has overseen the Sunday evening "Trinity Artists Series" at the church, a weekly free performance, along with many other artistic endeavors. But the Bach Around the Clock event is their most ambitious.
This year’s schedule is organized into four seasons, in honor of Vivaldi: autumn, winter, spring and summer.
Notable offerings include a 5 a.m. screening of the 1922 silent film “Nosferatu” with live improvisational musical accompaniment, and “Bach’s Dance Party,” a dance-a-thon for kids starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Attendees may come and go as they please, or spend the night on one of the church pews.
What follows is a working version of the Bach Around the Clock entertainment schedule, as provided by Manon Prizgintas. She hadn’t yet finalized all performance times; with so many moving parts, the schedule is susceptible to change.
“Autumn,” 7 p.m. to midnight Friday:
7:00 p.m. Albinas Prizgintas, organ (performing music by Bach)
7:15 p.m. Tenor Kevin Rouchell accompanied by Albinas (Verdi and Rossini)
8:00 p.m. Deborah Evans, harpsichords (Bach)
8:30 p.m. Valerie Jones Francis, Soprano, and Wilfred Delphin, piano, (spirituals and art songs)
8:50 p.m. Nanette Ledet, dancer, accompanied by Albinas
9:00 p.m. Xavier University Choir, opera workshop directed by Joan Meade, soprano, accompanied by Wilfred Delphin (Bach, Mozart, Puccini). Alternating with Maria Elliott, oboe, and Albinas on harpsichord/organ (music by Bach, Barber, Ennio Morricone)
9:30 p.m. Louisiana Philharmonic cellist David Rosen and Yui Asano (Bach, Elgar, Faure, Bruch and Hebrew melodies)
10:00 p.m. The Lott String Quartet with violinists Kurt Munstedt and Ben Thacher, cellist Rachel Hsieh and Tyler Sieh on viola (Haydn string quartet, Bach's sonata No. 2 and Ysaye's Ballade)
10:30 p.m. Trendafinka, a 10-piece women’s polyphonic choir, performing music from the Balkans, Ukraine, and Georgia
11:00 p.m. Terza, a 7-piece Corsican and Georgian men’s polyphonic choir
11:15 p.m. The Hay Dance Group (improvisational research to the music of Bach, with Albinas on organ)
11:30 p.m. Poem by Paul Catafago with percussion, “I am the Exile”
11:45 p.m. Father and son duo Albinas and Albinas Jehan play the blues
“The Winter,” 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday:
Carlos Ruiz de la Torre and Friends (violins, piano, accordion, playing Bach ‘s String Quartet and Transylvanian folk music)
David Sigler, guitar, Matt Slaughter, flute (classical to Astor Piazolla)
Screening of five short films by Jason Affolder (“The Angry Sea,” “Remnants,” “Fugitive Ashes,” “Alone But Not Lonely,” “Swing For You”)
Ila Rondeau, viola & Eva Liebhaber, violin (Bach and Mozart)
Chip Wilson, guitar
5:00 a.m. Screening of 1922 Bram Stoker silent film “Nosferatu” accompanied by Sarah Jacques improvising classical and ragtime music on piano.
6:00 a.m.: "La Merveilleuse” by Helen Gillet, cello/vocals and Luke Brechtelsbauer, harp
“Spring Season,” 7 a.m. to Saturday:
7:00 a.m. Paul Weber, organ (Bach)
7:40 a.m. Schola Cantorum of New Orleans (chamber choir)
8:00 a.m. James Oakes, piano (Haydn)
8:30 a.m. Matthew Blaise, banjo, (Bach)
9:00 a.m. “Bach’s Dance Party,” an interactive music and dance performance for children with dance instructor Julie Verlinden and music by Lulu Reeks, violin, Albinas, piano/harpsichord, and Jesse Reeks, accordion
10:00 a.m. New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble (Bach to the present)
10:15 a.m. Vickie Thomas, soprano (spirituals)
10:30 a.m.: Harry Hardi, violin & Andre Bohren, piano (Beethoven violin sonata #9)
11:00 a.m.: Crescent City Big Band
12 noon "Les Platanes" Quatuor with violins/viola/cello (Beethoven quatuor No. 1)
12: 30 p.m. Christopher Merritt and Mimi Kruger, flutes
12:50 p.m. Classical Soul Exchange with 'the Lewis and Gibson families and Albinas, organ
1:20 p.m. Effie Burt, jazz singer, Albinas, piano
1:35 p.m. “Esteem for Chloris” by Jorge Velazquez, based on the poems of Robert Burns, and “Les Chants de Nectaire” by Charles Koechlin, with Kim Hickey, flute/piccolo, John Giraud, baritone, Roger Ferrera, guitar, Dylan James, bass
2:05 p.m. Piano students of Hezekiah Brinson
2:30 p.m. Harpist Patrice Fisher & Arpa (Latin jazz and world music)
3:00 p.m. William Balee, piano (Haydn Sonata No. 50)
3:20 p.m. Bach's Prelude and Fugue from Well Tempered Clavier
4:00 p.m. St Andrews Bell Choir directed by Robert Perkins (Mozart and more)
4:30 p.m. Lake Forest Charter String Orchestra and Sebastien + Olive Barrau, 21 performers directed by Regine Barrau (classical, fiddle, ragtime, movie theme music)
5:00 p.m. New Orleans Clarinet Concert Choir directed by Dr. Chuck Taylor
5:30 p.m.: New Orleans Trombone Choir directed by John Risey.
6:45 p.m. Excerpts from “It’s ALL About New Orleans" by the Lula Elzy Dance Theatre and the Monique Moss Dancers
7:00 p.m. The Amazing 7 (seven male voices accompanied by Hezekiah Brinson on piano and Ashlin Parker on trumpet)
7:15 p.m. Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
8:00 p.m: Charmaine Neville, vocals and Amasa Miller, piano
“Summer,” 8:15 p.m. to midnight Saturday:
Guitarist Geovane Santos Brazilian Jazz
Piano duo Marybeth Brown and Machelle Johnson (Mozart Sonata in D)
Edward Caruthers, baritone & Machelle Johnson, piano (spirituals)
Albinas & Albinas Jehan,
Middle Eastern Dance with Tamalyn Dallal and Moroccan Oud player Amine Boucetta
Guardians of the Flame Maroon Society with Cherize Harrison Nelson and Queen Reesie
Calvin Johnson, Saxophone
Micaela Fiesta Flamenca
11:00 p.m. Jay+ Soley Mones, Piano (Bach), Loyola Symphony Orchestra directed by Jean Montes (Copland, Cesar Franck, Dvorak)
11:45 p.m. Grand Finale featuring Albinas Prizgintas on organ (Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D Minor)