Art Neville recently announced his retirement. Dr. John has not performed publicly in more than a year. He canceled his traditional two-night stand at Tipitina’s last December and didn’t schedule any shows for all of 2018.

John “Papa” Gros — the keyboardist and singer who anchored Papa Grows Funk, leads his own solo project and is often called to staff local all-star bands — is acutely aware of their absence.

“As a fan, there’s a big void,” Gros said. “Art Neville and Dr. John are such strong, dominant personalities. Both of them changed the world with their two hands.”

If onions, celery and bell peppers are the holy trinity of New Orleans cooking, Neville, Dr. John and the late Allen Toussaint are the holy trinity of Gros’ musical worldview.

During his years with Papa Grows Funk, his organ playing was based on Art Neville’s. With his own John “Papa” Gros Band, his piano playing is inspired by Dr. John, and his songwriting by Toussaint.

“Art Neville on organ and Dr. John on piano set the framework for all that I do,“ he said. “I carry them with me everywhere I go.”

Sometimes more literally than others. Gros was the stand-in for Dr. John during rehearsals for “The Musical Mojo of Dr. John,” the star-studded tribute at the Saenger Theatre during the 2014 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Filling in for Dr. John “was weird,” Gros said. “But it wasn’t unfamiliar.”

Singing all those Dr. John songs at the “Musical Mojo” rehearsals — and backing the likes of Bruce Springsteen and John Fogerty during the actual show — got Gros thinking about adding more of them to his repertoire.

“Right Place, Wrong Time” was a staple of Papa Grows Funk sets. With his solo band and for solo piano gigs, he often plays “Such a Night,” “Traveling Mood” or the medley of Huey “Piano” Smith songs featured on the classic 1972 album “Dr. John’s Gumbo.”

But since that “Musical Mojo” gig, Gros has featured more material — gradually. “To do it right takes a lot of time,” he said.

He’s put in the time, to the point that he's up to the task of performing a tribute to the music of Dr. John on Thursday at the Three Keys venue inside the Ace Hotel downtown.

He’ll be joined by featured Galactic vocalist Erica Falls, who has sung backing vocals onstage with the actual Dr. John, plus Bonerama guitarist Bert Cotton, bassist Rene Coman of the Iguanas, drummer Russ Broussard, saxophonist Brad Walker and Naughty Professor trumpeter John Culbreth.

Doors open at 9 p.m.; the show starts at 10. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The set list will focus primarily on Dr. John’s early albums spanning the late 1960s to the mid-1970s: “Gris-Gris,” “Desitively Bonnaroo,” “In the Right Place” and, especially, “Dr. John’s Gumbo.”

Gros has loved “Gumbo,” a collection of mostly New Orleans standards, ever since hearing Dr. John’s renditions of “Big Chief” and “Iko Iko” during Carnival season as a kid. This most New Orleans of albums, produced by Harold Battiste and featuring a cast of Big Easy musicians, was recorded in Los Angeles, where Dr. John had moved to work as a session musician.

“They must have been longing for home really bad” when they recorded it, Gros theorizes. “It encapsulates the essence of New Orleans music and culture. That record says it all. I can put that record on anywhere in the world and I feel like I’m home.”

In addition to Dr. John favorites, he plans to showcase several lesser-known songs as a surprise. Gros has never even heard Dr. John perform one of those songs, although Falls sang it with him during a show at the Voodoo Music + Art Experience in City Park.

To learn the material, he picked apart the recordings, mulling over the building blocks of each song — the piano licks, chord choices, horn arrangements and rhythmic nuances, as well as the undefined magic that melded it all together in a distinctly New Orleans way.

“It’s digging in the mud,” Gros said, “as a way to understand what made Dr. John great.”