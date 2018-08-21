Superstar rapper Drake spiked his current hits “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What” with New Orleans flavor by going directly to the source: local producer Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott.

From his early work with Big Freedia through later collaborations with Master P, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Magnolia Shorty and many more, BlaqNmilD (pronounced “Black and Mild”) has been a major behind-the-scenes force in New Orleans hip-hop since soon after graduating from high school in 2001.

But his Drake connection has exposed Pigott, and the distinct sound of New Orleans bounce, to an enormous new audience.

Watch the video for "In My Feelings" below.

“I’ve produced for a lot of people, but this Drake situation is just overwhelming,” Pigott, 35, said this week. “I’m still taking it in.”

“In My Feelings” has spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 100. “Nice For What” topped the chart early this year. Pigott is credited as a producer on both songs.

“In My Feelings” may wind up one of the year's biggest hits. It has even sparked its own viral video dance craze, dubbed the “Kiki Challenge.” Participants range from actor Will Smith and New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a pair of farmers plowing a muddy field in India.

Pigott plans to be at Champions Square on Saturday for Lil Wayne’s fourth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest. Officially, the bill features Wayne, Tory Lanez and NBA Youngboy. But surprise guests often turn up.

“You never know what Wayne has up his sleeve,” Pigott said. “I may step on the stage if they play ‘In My Feelings’ or ‘Nice for What.’ I may do the ‘Kiki Challenge’ dance.”

It was, after all, inspired by a runaway smash he helped create.

“It’s changing my life for the better,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s the person who you are. I saw a lot of people come and a lot of people go. I’ve always stayed consistent. I’ve always been here. I held it down, I stood my ground, and I always continued to work. And that’s what I’m going to continue doing.”

Pigott hails from the 3rd Ward in Uptown but graduated from John McDonogh Senior High School in Mid-City. At McDonogh, he crafted beats for aspiring rappers after learning digital sound editing on his aunt’s computer.

A friend introduced him to local record label Money Rules Entertainment. Back then, the Money Rules roster included Big Freedia, the future Queen of Bounce and reality TV star. At the time, Freedia was little-known outside New Orleans nightclubs.

Pigott started producing tracks for Big Freedia and never looked back. For years, he’s toiled in recording studios, building beats, sampling and splicing songs, recording singers. He built a virtual library of New Orleans voices and sounds, a library he references to create new songs or remix existing ones.

His creations populate the playlist of Q93, the city’s urban music powerhouse. After Hurricane Katrina, Pigott released a mixtape, “BlaqNmilD ’05,” that became a touchstone for displaced New Orleanians. It featured Big Freedia, Magnolia Shorty and 10th Ward Buck, among others.

“Everybody had that one bounce CD everywhere all over the United States,” Pigott said. “That held us down for a long time. I’m just one of those people in the city that everybody loves, from the hood to the radio stations to the corporate buildings.”

Drake’s connection to New Orleans runs through Lil Wayne. Wayne’s Young Money label launched Drake’s hip-hop career. Drake rarely misses an opportunity to return the favor, such as appearing at the first Lil WeezyAna Fest in 2015 as a surprise guest.

Drake’s go-to producer is Noah “40” Shebib, but collaborating with outside producers helps keep his music fresh. Wanting to include bounce elements on his “Scorpion” album, Drake consulted with Wayne’s manager, Cortez Bryant. Bryant recommended 5th Ward Weebie. Weebie in turn recommended BlaqNmilD.

Already in Los Angeles to work with Master P, Pigott met Drake at a Beverly Hills recording studio. With Murda Beatz as the primary producer, “Nice For What” was already nearly complete. Drake asked Pigott and Weebie to give it a little Big Easy lagniappe.

“At the time, Drake didn’t really know me or Weebie,” Pigott said. “He had heard of us. He did his homework on us. He was told we were supposed to be the guys from New Orleans. It was up to us to really get in there and make things happen, to get it poppin’.

“Drake said, ‘Whatever y’all do to it, just go crazy. Put whatever on it. Make it however y’all want to make it.”

Pigott added bounce samples, scratching and breakdowns. The finished recording featured not only Weebie’s voice but Big Freedia and a sample of New Orleans rap duo the Big Tymers’ “Get Your Roll On.”

“There was only so much that I really could have done to ‘Nice For What,’ even though what I did stood out,” Pigott said. “Drake promised another opportunity to produce a record on his album. He kept his word.”

A few weeks later, Pigott was summoned to Shebib’s studio in Toronto. Drake and Shebib had the melody and drums for “In My Feelings” but wanted Pigott to help shape the rest.

“It was me, Drake and 40 sitting in the studio, brainstorming,” Pigott said. “I did what I do in New Orleans all the time — chopped it up.”

They sped up the tempo. Drake suggested adding a Lil Wayne sample, so Pigott inserted a bit from Wayne’s hit “Lollipop” and a freestyle a cappella line.

From his sonic library, he extracted a sample of the late local bounce star Magnolia Shorty singing on a remix of a Jadakiss single that originally featured Jazmine Sullivan.

“When Drake sang, ‘Kiki, do you love me?’ it was so perfect for Magnolia Shorty to come in, ‘You’re the only one I love,’ ” Pigott said. “When Drake heard that, he instantly liked it.”

The success of the Drake singles has caused Pigott’s phone to ring even more.

“It’s crazy right now,” he said. “It’s always been ringing, because I’ve always been consistent and I’ve always been hot. But as far as the major label scale, it’s been ringing (more) on that level.”

And Drake may have even more bounce-style tracks in his future.

“He loved it so much,” Pigott said. “He’s not done with the bounce sound yet. We’ve been talking about some possible things. He’s definitely on board as far as New Orleans bounce and how far this thing can go.”

That Drake used veteran bounce artists and producers, Pigott said, gave him an advantage over others who may try to capitalize on the New Orleans sound’s surging popularity.

From Drake video to GQ magazine, Saints running back Alvin Kamara taking all the hype in stride If it seems like Alvin Kamara is having more fun than the other 90-something guys on the Saints training camp roster, it's because he probably is.

“I know a lot of people are going to try to duplicate the sound. That’s how it is when something’s hot. But you’ve got to know where it comes from. You’ve got to know about DJ Jubilee and DJ Jimi and T. Tucker and Take Fo’ Records. You’ve got to know about the bounce history.

“I’m going to be digging in a lot of the bounce pioneers’ music and sampling from there, and I’m about to just spread it out. All I’m doing is digging in our gumbo pot, and I’m about to feed the world.”