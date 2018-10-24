A major music festival doesn’t reach its 20th anniversary without some eye-popping, and eyebrow-raising, performances. As the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience kicks off its 20th anniversary celebration this weekend, here’s a look back at musical highlights from the first two decades, in reverse chronological order:
The Killers, 2017
The Killers attacked their closing set last year like they had something to prove. Cutting a sharp figure in a powder blue tuxedo jacket, frontman Brandon Flowers was engaged, animated, witty and effortlessly charismatic as he played various instruments and deployed a strong, clear voice. With a sense of urgency, he and his bandmates teed up and burned through “Somebody Told Me,” “The Way It Was,” “Smile Like You Mean It” and “Human.” A lean and muscular “Run For Cover” inspired pogoing throughout the crowd. In tribute to recently deceased New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll legend Fats Domino, they covered “Ain’t That a Shame” with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s horns. A furious “When You Were Young” capped an efficient, cohesive and energized 17-song set, easily one of the best I’ve ever seen at Voodoo.
Arcade Fire, 2016
In their adopted hometown, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler and his wife, multi-instrumentalist Régine Chassagne, presided over the best, and best-sounding, 2016 Voodoo set. A dozen ambitious, multidimensional and forward-thinking musicians and singers traded off instruments and reveled in making music. A nuanced, well-balanced sound mix showed off the individual elements, including crisp, crackling drums. This best-of Arcade Fire set, from “Reflektor” to “Keep the Car Running” to “Wake Up,” felt strong, alive and anthemic. Butler busted out with some head-scratching non sequiturs, but the songs were all on point.
Florence + the Machine, 2015
Florence Welch and the members of her Machine had the good fortune to be booked on 2015’s opening night; rain drenched Ozzy Osbourne’s audience the second night and forced the cancellation of the festival’s third day altogether. A harp can be a tough sell in a festival setting, but it worked within the context of Florence + the Machine’s dramatic presentation. Backed by a band wearing zombie face-paint to match her own, Welch’s wail soared on “Ship to Wreck” and elsewhere. In constant motion, she was a charismatic frontperson. Caught up in the moment, she stripped away her hot pink jacket and vest, then her white blouse, as she charged down a barricaded runway into the crowd. It was a bravura — bra-vura? — performance.
Pearl Jam, 2013
Longtime Pearl Jam buddy and Saints hero Steve Gleason reportedly crafted the band’s 2013 Voodoo set list. If so, he peppered it with fan favorites – “Jeremy,” “Daughter,” “Alive,” “Even Flow,” “Animal,” “Go,” “Rockin’ in the Free World” — and obscurities. He also supplied inspiration and incentive for a band already fueled by plenty of both. Over two hours and 10 minutes, Pearl Jam methodically assembled a tour de force, alternately raging and reflective; frontman Eddie Vedder was at his charismatic and comical best. At the end, as guitarist Mike McCready teased out the coda of “Yellow Ledbetter,” he walked to a rear corner of the stage, where Gleason sat in his high-tech wheelchair. The guitarist locked eyes with Gleason and saluted him with elegiac and elegant guitar passages. It was a remarkably emotional and intimate gesture, shared with thousands of onlookers.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, 2012
Old enough to be the grandparents of most Voodoo attendees, Neil Young and his grizzled Crazy Horse compatriots spent two exhilarating hours demonstrating what the verb “to rock” means. In their jeans, T-shirts and work boots, accented by gray, thinning hair, glasses and/or a paunch, they looked like the guys who constructed Voodoo’s stage. Instead, they deconstructed it. A verse and chorus would be followed by an epic instrumental detour; in the first 70 minutes, they managed just seven songs. After “Cinnamon Girl,” Young cautioned, tongue-in-cheek, that “from now on, they all sound exactly the same. All one big song.” Not exactly, but “F*!#in’ Up,” “Psychedelic Pill,” the late-‘60s Buffalo Springfield chestnut “Mr. Soul” and the metallic stomp “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” all hung together. As an encore of “Like a Hurricane” blew itself out, Young tore off his guitar’s strings, scratching them against the instrument’s pickups to produce distortion. In short, he killed it.
My Morning Jacket, 2010
Singer Jim James’ haunted, down from the holler falsetto was sometimes indecipherable as words and syllables melted into one another. No matter — even in purely phonetic form, his remarkable voice functioned as another instrument, cutting through the din of the guitars. Those guitars mixed firepower and finesse, grunge and glory. “I’m Amazed,” with its robust harmonies, was an uplifting celebration. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band joined in for the B-grade horror movie feel of “Black Sabbath” and a joyous “Carnival Time”; audience members danced like they were the corner of St. Charles and Napoleon on Bacchus Sunday.
Wilco, 2007
A succession of solid performances by Sinead O'Connor, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, and Spoon was topped off by the absolutely fabulous Wilco. Sometimes at festivals, Wilco can be a bit too introspective. But on this night, they could do no wrong, whether easing back for "Jesus, Etc." or dedicating "Walken," with its Little Feat-like lap steel guitar, to Fats Domino. With as many as three guitars snarling at once, they made judicious use of solos and accents. They bore down on a driving "I Got You (At the End of the Century)" and a rollicking "Outta Mind (Outta Sight).” Frontman Jeff Tweedy was funny and loopy. At one point, during “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart," the six musicians faced one another in a circle, smiling — they knew how good they sounded.
Nine Inch Nails, 2005
That founder Steve Rehage and his staff were able to stage a scaled-down Voodoo at an improvised site alongside the Mississippi River only two months after Hurricane Katrina was something of a miracle. The unwavering support of Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor was key to that effort. Having lived in New Orleans, Reznor knew exactly what was at stake when he faced a shell-shocked crowd of first responders, construction workers and returning residents. All coiled energy, Reznor channeled his and his audience’s emotions into an intense, 90-minute set. “It's good to be home,” he said after unleashing “Head Like a Hole” and “Terrible Lie.” He finished off this most remarkable Voodoo with a “Hurt” for the ages. “Good night,” Reznor said, “and good luck to all of you.”
Green Day, 2004
Voodoo hosted the first American stop for Green Day's “American Idiot” tour. By the time that tour concluded a year later, “American Idiot” was a certified classic, and the former punk rock trio had taken its place among arena rock's big boys. At Voodoo, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt were on fire. They morphed “King For a Day” into the “Animal House” anthem “Shout!,” reprised Queen’s “We Are the Champions” without irony and recruited kids from the crowd to form an impromptu punk band onstage. Eight years later, Green Day canceled on Voodoo at the last minute when Armstrong went to rehab; Metallica filled in. Armstrong and company probably couldn’t have been better than they were in '04. That day, they were untouchable.