Pop star Christina Aguilera was in command of the stage during her Nov. 9 performance at the Saenger Theatre. Not so the previous night, when she tried to take a turn on the microphone at Café Negril on Frenchmen Street.
In a scene captured by onlookers’ cell phones and now widely reported, Aguilera, dressed down in a baseball cap and loose-fitting jersey, stepped onto the small Café Negril stage and approached bandleader Claude Bryant. She offered to sing a tune with his band, Claude Bryant & the AllStars, the weekly Thursday night act at Café Negril.
But Bryant, who said later that he didn’t recognize Aguilera, denied her request. Obviously taken aback, she can be heard asking Bryant, “You don’t want that?”
Instead, he asked if she wanted to dance.
She’d already spent a couple hours hanging out and dancing. After a few awkward moments, Bryant launched into a song and Aguilera’s security guard lifted her down from the stage as she exited gracefully.
During her own show the next night at the Saenger, a bemused Aguilera recounted the incident for her fans.
“He would not give me the mic,” she said of Bryant. “He was a little older. He was not feeling it….I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just save it for tomorrow.’ I’ll be on my merry way.”
@xtina you slayed tonight girl pic.twitter.com/mfnKslMmLp— Marchaund Jones (@meezy1991) November 10, 2018
Outlets ranging from People to Billboard have reported on the incident.
In an interview with WGNO-TV "News with a Twist" reporter Kenny Lopez, Bryant made clear that, had he realized who Aguilera was, he gladly would have let her sing. “She didn’t introduce herself,” he said. “It was a miscommunication.”
Addressing her directly, Bryant said that, should she ever find her way back to Café Negril, “I promise you we’ll do any song you want to do, honey.”
My wife is in New Orleans and last night at the bar she was at, comes in @xtina!!! She asked the house band if she can sing a tune and... Nope! As if she was denied?! That would have been so cool to see her sing. More to the story Christina? pic.twitter.com/NoWTwkYfyL— drMediaPro (@drMediaPro) November 9, 2018