On July 17, 1983, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Super Bowl filled Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park with a bill topped by Journey. Touring in support of the smash “Frontiers” album, Journey still featured singer Steve Perry. They were the day’s big draw.

The undercard included grizzled British rockers Foghat, local favorites Zebra and, in the day's early-afternoon opening slot, a young Canadian singer-songwriter with a sensible haircut named Bryan Adams, fresh off his first real hit, "Cuts Like a Knife."

Two years later, Adams had moved up enough rungs on the rock ‘n’ roll ladder to headline the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, thanks to the success of his “Reckless” album. Seven years passed until he returned to New Orleans and the Lakefront Arena, in 1992.

He wouldn’t headline another New Orleans show with a full band for 27 years.

He finally returns to the city for a fully amplified headlining show Thursday, when he’ll plug in at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square. The downtown amphitheater next to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be configured for both reserved seats and a general admission area at the rear of the venue.

Some tickets were priced at $15 plus service charges as part of a nationwide sale by promoter Live Nation. Otherwise, ticket prices start at $24 plus service charges for general admission, more for reserved seats.

Every pair of tickets sold online includes a physical copy of “Shine a Light,” Adams' 14th studio album, which was released in March.

For more than 30 years, Adams’ songs have been rock radio mainstays. “Summer of ’69,” “Run To You,” "Heaven,” “One Night Love Affair,” “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” — that’s just the short list.

Despite omnipresent hits, Adams has never cultivated a cult of personality. He’s never really been cool. For years, he's often been the punchline in references to Ryan Adams, the Americana singer-songwriter with far more “credibility” (at least until allegations of sexual harassment recently derailed Ryan Adams' career).

Through it all, Bryan Adams has remained a nice, reasonable, Canadian vegan who keeps his private life private and, while not appearing to age all that much, simply goes about the business of writing sturdy, melodic songs that sound great on the ready and are easy to remember and sing.

And he’s still huge around the globe. In September, he adorned the cover of Rolling Stone India. Along the way, he’s shared stages with the likes of Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen, both of whom generate far more critical and pop culture buzz than he ever has.

Closing in on his fourth decade as a rock star, Adams is an elder statesman to a whole new generation of young men and women with guitars. Ed Sheeran co-wrote “Shine a Light,” the title track of Adams’ new album. Taylor Swift brought him out as a surprise guest for the Toronto stop of her most recent tour so she could sing “Summer of ‘69” with him.

Of Adams’ early hits, “Summer of ‘69” is the most enduring. It is easy to understand why. The opening guitar riff is raw enough to have some bite, but isn’t too aggressive. The lyrics are relatively simple, but open to interpretation — is the song about sex, or rock ‘n’ roll, or nostalgia, or all three?

Regardless, it tells a story not unlike Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer,” another song about rock ‘n’ roll and nostalgia and young love. Like “Livin’ On a Prayer,” "Summer of '69" has inspired countless poorly executed singalongs. And like “Livin’ On a Prayer,” it is not going away any time soon.

All that said, New Orleans audiences have not had much opportunity to sing along with a fully amped “Summer of ‘69” since its release on the “Reckless” album in late 1984.

A decade after the release of “Reckless,” in October 1994, Adams opened for the Rolling Stones at the Superdome during the Stones’ “Voodoo Lounge” tour.

Since then, his only local gigs have been unplugged. During a night off from his summer 2008 tour with Foreigner, Adams snuck in a solo acoustic show at the New Orleans House of Blues. In August 2013, he brought a solo acoustic tour to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

On Thursday, he returns with his full band for the first time in a quarter-century, bringing "Summer of '69" to life once again in the summer of ’19.