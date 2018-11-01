Five songs into his Halloween night singalong at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Ed Sheeran made a questionable claim.
“The show is not about me,” the affable English singer-songwriter asserted. “It’s about us.”
No, Ed, it’s about you.
Sure, having 50,000 people sing along and jump around on command is helpful.
But in the 40-plus year history of the Superdome, Sheeran is the first headliner to perform the entire show by himself. He spent two hours all alone, armed only with a succession of mostly acoustic guitars, his engagingly goofy personality, and a system of pedals that allowed him to record and “loop” the sounds he made, thus building a virtual band in real time.
Except for having access to better equipment and a far flashier stage, he’s still doing essentially what he did as a London busker not so many years ago. Now 27, he's played "The A Team" at every show since he was 18.
In 2012, he toured the United States for the first time as an opening act for Northern Irish/Scottish indie rock band Snow Patrol. Six years later, Snow Patrol opened for Sheeran at the Superdome.
He is one of top concert attractions in the world, even bigger than his pal and early benefactor, Taylor Swift. Since its launch in early 2017, Sheeran’s current Divide Tour has played to more than 3 million fans, including 257,000 over four nights in Melbourne, Australia, 110,000 over two nights in Foxborough, Massachusetts' Gilette Stadium and 107,000 in two nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
And yet he remains extraordinarily personable. His goofiness is an asset. “I’m quite an awkward human being,” he said onstage Wednesday. “I can see people that are quite similar to me.”
To those who were impressed by his ballroom dancing in the “Thinking Out Loud” video, he suggested they “watch it again. I don’t do much.”
But he also gave himself credit where credit is due. “There’s no such thing as ‘can’t sing.’ There is such a thing as ‘can’t sing in tune.’ I’m not asking you to sing in tune. That’s my job for the evening.”
His self-awareness is charming: “I’m English, so I find the negative in everything.” He embarked on a long, funny riff about the sorts of male fans who would rather be somewhere else. They include boyfriends who gather in the men’s room to reassure one another that an Ed Sheeran concert “isn’t my kind of thing,” as well as the “super-dads” escorting their daughters.
To such reluctant male attendees, he promised to make the show worth their while: “‘Entertainer’ is my job title. I’ll do my best to entertain you.”
That effort dovetails with his oft-state goal of world domination. He mentioned how long it took him to “break Germany,” i.e. achieve a commercial breakthrough. Clearly, he keeps track.
He introduced “Thinking Out Loud,” his massive 2014 hit, with, “If you don’t know the words to this song, then you’re at the wrong concert.”
The set lists on his current stadium tour don't change. Per usual, he opened Wednesday with “Castle on the Hill.” He rapped sections of the subsequent “Eraser” as his freshly sampled strums, strikes and singing framed the arrangement.
Much of “The A Team” was rendered with just raw acoustic guitar; loops didn’t factor in until late in the song. For the darker “Bloodstream,” he built a veritable wall of sound, from his own backing vocals to percussive thumps on his guitar. His sampled “Hey!” refrain made “Nancy Mulligan” a pub singalong.
His voice, earnest but not necessarily naive, is well-suited for such ballads as “Happier” and “Perfect.” He combined “Feeling Good,” first popularized by Nina Simone, with “I See Fire,” a song he wrote for the soundtrack of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”
Halloween was a recurring theme. His crew customized the show’s video content with cobwebs and flying bats. Many members of the audience turned up in costumes, as did Sheeran. He accentuated Prince Harry’s wedding day uniform with zombie/vampire make-up that grew more distressed as the show progressed: “I don’t know if this make-up is sweat-proof.” He tugged at his nose; with the fake blood, “it’s all kinds of awful.”
In the show’s latter going, the banter slacked off – and was missed – as he banged out songs one after the other. He showed off his range in “Sing,” as rapid-fire rapping slipped into his falsetto.
He returned for the encore in a Drew Brees jersey. Not that he needed any more help to win over the audience. “Shape of You” accomplished that task just fine.
But when you’re Ed Sheeran, you don’t take any chances.