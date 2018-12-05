The options for live music in New Orleans this week include an underground hip-hop duo from Minneapolis, a local all-star quartet and the return of a much-loved Americana band born at Tipitina’s.
Atmosphere
8 p.m. Thursday, Joy Theater, $25-$50
Far from such hip-hop hotbeds as New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Orleans, Minnesota’s Twin Cities have nurtured a thriving underground rap scene. That scene manifested itself in a collective called Headshots, which in turn evolved into an indie record label called Rhymesayers. The duo Atmosphere has played a key role in the formation and enduring relevance of Rhymesayers. Rapper Sean “Slug” Daley and DJ/producer Anthony “Ant” Davis were once known for crafting hedonistic backstage tales a la an indie Beastie Boys. But Daley and Davis have, over the course of a nearly 20-year career, evolved into family men who now crank out what’s been called “dad-rap.” Their most recent album and seventh overall, “Mi Vida Local,” was recorded in — and inspired by — their south Minneapolis base of operations. The lyrics are anxious about the future, but the beats are as deep as ever. Atmosphere headlines the Joy Theater on Thursday. The bill also includes fellow Rhymesayers artist deM atlaS plus the Lioness and DJ Keezy.
Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band
7 p.m. Wednesday, Marigny Brasserie (640 Frenchmen St.), free admission
Since moving to New Orleans five years ago, bassist Grayson Brockamp has backed a litany of local jazz artists, from drummer Herlin Riley to vocalist Quiana Lynell to mentor Nicholas Payton. He’s also developed his own ambitious “swing, soul and blues” project, the New Orleans Wildlife Band. The ensemble has just released its full-length debut, “A Dream or a Nightmare,” a concept album featuring vocalist Bailey Hinton and, on three tracks, Brockamp’s rapping. In addition to Brockamp and Hinton, the band for a CD release celebration Wednesday at Marigny Brasserie includes saxophonist Ricardo Pascal, who is also featured on the album, plus guest vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa and drummer/vocalist Jamison Ross, a bandleader and recording artist in his own right.
Subdudes
9 p.m. Friday, Tipitina’s, $35-$40
For more than a quarter-century, the Subdudes have peddled New Orleans-style Americana music, heavy on harmonies and steeped in soul and groove. Vocalist/guitarist Tommy Malone, keyboardist/vocalist John Magnie and percussionist Steve Amedee have sustained the band through ups and downs, extended breaks and personnel changes, even as they’ve released acclaimed albums on major and independent labels. With bassist Tim Cook rounding out the roster, the Subdudes seem to have found an agreeable late-career groove, playing occasional shows for a hard-core fan base across the country. They return to the city, and the club, where the band was born on Friday at Tipitina’s.
Dragon Smoke
10 p.m. Saturday, Tipitina’s, $18-$20
A "super-jam" during the 2003 New Orleans Jazz Fest at the Dragon's Den gave birth to the New Orleans all-star quartet Dragon Smoke. The permanent lineup consists of drummer Stanton Moore and bassist Robert Mercurio, of Galactic; singer/keyboardist Ivan Neville, of Dumpstaphunk; and singer/guitarist Eric Lindell. With Moore and Mercurio laying down the groove, Neville and Lindell riff over the top and trade lead vocals, ranging from funk/R&B to blue-eyed soul. Given the members’ commitments to their “main” bands, Dragon Smoke performs only occasionally. They’ll assemble for a rare non-Jazz Fest hometown appearance at Tipitina’s on Saturday.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Moroccan-born guitarist Mahmoud “Mood” Chouki mixes up jazz, flamenco and other world music styles with his quartet at Snug Harbor.
FRIDAY
New Kids in Town, a New Orleans-based Eagles tribute band fronted by guitarist Chuck Credo IV, touches down at the House of Blues for “Eagles Fest.”
Guitarist Papa Mali’s band is augmented by harmonica man Johnny Sansone at Chickie Wah Wah.
SATURDAY
The House of Blues hosts Southern Accents, a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band.
Ghana-born musician Weedie Braimah and his Hands of Time ensemble trace the history of the djembe, a West African drum, at Snug Harbor.
SUNDAY
Galactic drummer Stanton Moore anchors his modern-jazz trio at Snug Harbor (they’re back at the same venue on Tuesday).
Clarinetist Evan Christopher premieres his new Chamber Music America commission, “The Faubourg Variations,” at the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint with a 2 p.m. show.
WEDNESDAY
Tank & the Bangas, the New Orleans funk-soul-jazz-hip-hop-spoken word hybrid that has built a national following, returns home for a show with DJ RQ Away, Kings of Brass and the Vegas Cola Band at the Howlin' Wolf.
The Creole String Beans do south Louisiana swamp pop and rhythm & blues at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.