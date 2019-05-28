Hometown rap star Lil Wayne has recruited fellow hip-hop luminaries Travis Scott and Meek Mill to headline the fifth Lil WeezyAna Fest this summer.

But the show is slated a bit later than usual -- Sept. 7, 2019, instead of the last week in August -- and it will move to a new, larger location. The first four WeezyAna Fests filled Champions Square downtown. The 2019 edition will take place on the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena, with two stages and room for twice as many attendees as Champions Square held.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, following several pre-sales.

The presence of Travis Scott and Meek Mill, both of whom headline arenas on their own, alongside Wayne makes for the strongest WeezyAna line-up to date. Scott filled in for Childish Gambino as the Saturday night headliner of last year's Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park.

The WeezyAna Fest bill also includes Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Melii, Leven Kali and Akbar V.

Wayne and Live Nation Entertainment launched the first Lil WeezyAna Fest in 2015 in part to celebrate New Orleans' recovery from Hurricane Katrina. The show has typically been on or near Aug. 29, the day the storm hit.

+2 Lil Wayne, Blink-182 drop mash-up, announce tour dates -- but no New Orleans stop New Orleans native Lil Wayne and Blink-182 gave the world a mash-up it probably didn't see coming, and in doing so announced a joint tour that…

Wayne will spend much of this summer, including the Katrina anniversary weekend, on a co-headlining tour with pop-punk band Blink-182. However, he will skip two of that tour's dates, in Wichita, Kansas, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, to be in New Orleans for Lil WeezyAna Fest on Sept. 7.

He's slated to rejoin the Blink-182 tour the following day in Kansas City, Missouri.