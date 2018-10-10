The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a Scottish synth-pop band, a Canadian bluegrass band, an outspoken British pop star and a reborn ‘90s alternative rock band.
Chvrches
9 p.m. Thursday, Joy Theater, $32-$40
During the 2016 Buku Music + Art Festival at Mardi Gras World, the Scottish trio Chvrches delivered a buoyant set of electro-pop that recalled Madonna’s synthesizer-heavy hits of the mid-1980s. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry was undeterred by the rainy weather. “We are super-used to rain because it rains all the time in our country,” she said. “We are like, ‘Ah, home.’ ” Since that visit, Chvrches has released its third studio album, “Love Is Dead.” On the song “Wonderland” and elsewhere, Mayberry, backed by bandmates Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, still channels her inner Madonna. But the music, heavy on synthesizer and electronic percussion, also glistens with a contemporary sheen. Chvrches will headline the Joy Theater on Thursday between performances during the two weekends of the Austin City Limits Festival. Lo Moon is also on the bill.
The Dead South
9 p.m. Monday, Tipitina’s, $20-$25
Hailing from the Canadian town of Regina, the members of the Dead South often present themselves in white shirts, black trousers and suspenders, broad-brimmed hats and beards. The pioneer preacher/gunslinger sartorial sense suits the music, an acoustic bluegrass/folk blend rendered with banjo, mandolin, cello and guitar; think a more stark, more old-school Mumford & Sons. The Dead South’s 2016 album “Illusion and Doubt” expanded on classic bluegrass themes of “lovin’, cheatin’, killin’ and drinkin’.” A simply yet cleverly choreographed video for the song “In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company” introduced the band to legions of new fans. The hard-touring Dead South headlines Tipitina’s on Monday. The bill also includes Whiskey Shivers and Del Suelo.
The Breeders
8 p.m. Monday, Civic Theatre, $25-$45
Originally a side project for Pixies bassist Kim Deal, the Breeders allowed her to explore more melodic, but still loud, alternative rock. The Breeders fired their best shot across the bow of alternative rock radio with the squalling “Cannonball,” the hit single from their 1993 sophomore album, “Last Splash.” The band went through numerous personnel changes and breaks, with Kim Deal the one constant. The current Breeders roster includes Deal, her sister Kelley Deal on lead guitar, original bassist Josephine Wiggs, and drummer Jim Macpherson, who dates to the band’s “Last Splash” heyday. They released the Breeders’ fifth studio album, “All Nerve,” in March. The Breeders hit New Orleans on Monday following a weekend appearance at the Austin City Limits Festival. Flasher opens the show.
Lily Allen
8 p.m. Tuesday, House of Blues, $34.50-$79.50
British singer, songwriter, talk-show host and all-around technicolor personality Lily Allen derives the raw material for her music by simply being Lily Allen, in all its drama. She introduced herself via her two-million-selling 2006 debut, “Alright, Still,” and its international smash “Smile.” She quickly moved on from the reggae-inflected pop of that album, even as her personal life and comments about other artists earned as much attention as her music. Her latest album, “No Shame,” has been hailed for its unflinching, unashamed examination of her life and lifestyle, from divorce to motherhood to living out loud, all of it draped in a low-fi, melancholy pop aesthetic heavy on bass. She expounds on similar subjects in her new memoir, “My Thoughts Exactly." Allen’s first American tour in four years stops at the House of Blues on Tuesday.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Renowned jazz clarinetist and composer Don Byron is featured at Snug Harbor.
FRIDAY
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of drummer and artistic director Adonis Rose, performs big band arrangements of Earth Wind & Fire classics with guest vocalist Jack Freeman at the New Orleans Jazz Market on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.
Contemporary Christian bands Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North hit the Smoothie King Center.
Kelcy Mae Wilburn celebrates the release of “The Place That You Call Home,” the debut album from her new Americana project Ever More Nest, at Chickie Wah Wah.
Contemporary R&B group RBRM, featuring four members of New Edition — Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins — headlines the UNO Lakefront Arena.
It’s a big night of blues guitar at d.b.a. with Kenny Brown and Little Freddie King.
SATURDAY
Contemporary R&B singer Tamia brings her Passion Like Fire Tour to the House of Blues; Sebastian Kole is also on the bill.
Guitarist Chris Thomas King fronts his blues trio at Snug Harbor for two sets.
Long-running rock fusion band Woodenhead plugs in at Chickie Wah Wah.
Contraflow rocks Rock 'N' Bowl with '80s arena rock covers.
Jason Neville hosts his own birthday bash at Tipitina’s.
SUNDAY
The free 4 p.m. "Nickel-a-Dance" traditional jazz show at the Maison features Thais Clark and her JAZZsters.
Bonerama trombonist Craig Klein leads a tribute to Donna’s, the fondly remembered North Rampart Street brass band venue, at Snug Harbor with trumpeter Leroy Jones, bassist George French and keyboardist Paul Longstreth.
Bassist James Singleton, percussionist Hector Gallardo and guitarist Steve Masakowski perform as Los Tres Amigos at Chickie Wah Wah.
MONDAY
Michot’s Melody Makers mix up very old and very new southwest Louisiana songs at d.b.a.
TUESDAY
At Snug Harbor, Trio Griot features keyboardist David Torkanowsky, trumpeter Eric Bloom and drummer/vocalist Jamison Ross.
WEDNESDAY
Clarinetist Evan Christopher and pianist Tom McDermott team up at Chickie Wah Wah.