The appeal of the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival is, as the name implies, based on two factors that complement one another as naturally as peanut butter and jelly: barbecue and the blues.
For the 13th edition of the free festival, which opens Friday evening downtown in Lafayette Square and continues through Sunday, the blues component is especially strong and diverse, starting with headliners Jimmie Vaughan, Shemekia Copeland and Samantha Fish.
The Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival is one of several free annual festivals produced by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit that owns Jazz Fest. Proceeds from Jazz Fest are used to fund other, smaller festivals, including Blues and BBQ.
And just as Jazz Fest features much more than jazz, the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival offers more than straight-ahead blues and barbecue.
With a total of only 18 performance slots for the entire weekend, Blues and BBQ is relatively small. But its tidy, well-curated music roster showcases a variety of styles from New Orleans and beyond.
The festival eases into the long weekend with only two acts on Friday evening: veteran roadhouse blues guitarist Little Freddie King, followed by Samantha Fish.
Fish, who is from Missouri but now calls the Crescent City home, is one of the blues' most buzzed-about artists. As a young woman with blonde curls, she is something of an anomaly within the community of blues guitarists. But her tour de force performance at Jazz Fest’s jam-packed Blues Tent this spring confirmed that she is the real deal.
In a short, rainbow-colored sequined dress with boots up to her knees, Fish, who moved to New Orleans in early 2017, fronted her band with confidence to burn. That band included both a violinist and a two-piece horn section. Her burnished voice at times recalled Bonnie Raitt and Amy Winehouse. Her ringing slide guitar evoked “Traveling Riverside Blues”-era Jimmy Page. She wailed as her band stomped behind her.
Given the strength of that show, Fish’s ascendant national profile — the Blues Music Awards named her contemporary blues female artist of the year — and her powerful set at last year's Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival, she more than earned her headlining slot this year.
Saturday's schedule concludes with a pair of formidable national artists in Vaughan and Copeland. Vaughan co-founded the Fabulous Thunderbirds in Austin in the 1970s. He has remained a driving force in Texas blues ever since, recording solo albums, collaborating with younger brother Stevie Ray Vaughan on the 1990 album “Family Style,” and sharing stages with the likes of Eric Clapton.
On Saturday, Vaughan is preceded on the main stage by Copeland. Twenty years after her first album, she released “America’s Child” via Alligator Records. On it, she varies her approach while showcasing the versatility of her voice, delving deep into Americana and soul territory while remaining firmly rooted in the blues.
Rounding out the festival bill is a diverse cross section of local talent, from the Washboard Chaz Blues Trio to keyboardist John “Papa” Gros to Baton Rouge blues pianist Henry Gray, backed by southwest Louisiana stalwarts Lil’ Buck Sinegal and Terrance Simien.
As the event’s name implies, barbecue is served up in equal portion to the blues. Area restaurants will peddle an assortment of regional barbecue styles on the festival grounds. Food vendors, including some that offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, include the Joint, Bratz Y’all, Blue Oak BBQ, Central City BBQ, Vaucresson Sausage Company and Walker’s BBQ, among others.
The festival is free, but it is not a free-for-all. Certain ground rules apply, even in an otherwise public space.
No chairs are permitted within 75 feet of the stages. No outside food and beverages or ice chests are allowed on the grounds. With the exception of service animals, no pets are allowed. And city ordinances prohibit smoking and vaping within Lafayette Square.
All Blues and BBQ Festival VIP passes — amenities include reserved viewing areas, complimentary bar and access to a “deluxe” indoor hospitality suite — are sold out.
Even if you can’t physically attend the festival, you can still listen: Community radio station WWOZ (90.7 FM) will broadcast most of the music live, both on air and as streaming video at www.wwoz.org.
Proceeds from the sale of the festival’s official souvenir poster benefit another of the Jazz and Heritage Foundation's endeavors, the Heritage School of Music. This year’s poster is a reprint of the 2015 poster featuring Walter “Wolfman” Washington. He’s part of Saturday’s lineup.
*****
CRESCENT CITY BLUES & BBQ FEST SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12
5:30 - 6:45 p.m. Little Freddie King
7 - 8:30 p.m. Samantha Fish
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13
St. Charles Avenue stage:
Noon - 1 p.m. Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
2 -3:15 p.m. John “Papa” Gros
4:30 - 5:45 p.m. Shemekia Copeland
7 - 8:30 p.m. Jimmie Vaughan
Camp Street stage:
11 a.m. - noon Ed Wills & Blues 4 Sale
1 - 2 p.m. Mem Shannon & the Membership
3:15 - 4:30 p.m. Rev. John Wilkins
5:45 - 7 p.m. Walter "Wolfman" Washington
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14
St. Charles Avenue Stage:
Noon - 1 p.m. Uncle Nef
2 - 3:15 p.m. Papa Mali
4:30 - 5:45 p.m. Henry Gray with Terrance Simien and Li'l Buck Sinegal
7 - 8:30 p.m. Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins with the Bo-Keys
Camp Street stage:
11 a.m. - noon The Wanting
1 - 2 p.m. Kenny Brown
3:15 - 4:30 p.m. Keeshea Pratt Band
5:45 - 7 p.m. Cookie McGee