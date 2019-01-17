Dear Los Angeles Rams fans,

Congratulations on finally discovering your team!

Some of you, especially the Beautiful People, took a while to warm up to the Rams, despite all that Southern California sunshine.

Maybe you put the team on quarantine, afraid of catching the unhipness the Rams acquired during 22 years in St. Louis, the beige heart of the flyover states.

Or maybe it took a while to figure out who, exactly, is “L.A.’s team”? Is it the Rams? The Chargers? The Lakers? TMZ?

Various media reports have noted that celebrities finally started turning up at the Los Angeles Coliseum this season, the Rams’ third back in L.A.

Winning, it seems, brings out the famous people in droves, especially on nights when the Lakers aren’t playing.

TV commentators during last weekend’s Rams-Cowboys game at the Coliseum pointed out numerous famous people in attendance, including LeBron James, “Modern Family” star Ty Burnell and movie/TV tough guy Danny Trejo, proprietor of an end-zone-level suite.

Alas, celebrities are generally in short supply at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Saints games. Unless you count the Whistle Monsta. Or the Saints clown guy. Or Jimmy Buffett.

Maybe you guys will bring some along for the NFC Championship Game in the Superdome on Sunday.

You’ll have at least one on the sidelines. Your spiffy young coach, Sean McVay, is custom-made for L.A., from his perfectly styled hair on down. He is the exact opposite of the classic coach archetype, the windbreaker-wearing, portly middle-aged dude with the brushy mustache and a hair “style” best described as “afterthought.”

McVay, in short, is the antithesis of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (I’m surprised Reid was even allowed into Los Angeles for that epic Monday night game back in November).

At 32, McVay is eight years younger than Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and 23 years younger than coach Sean Payton. McVay could be Payton’s son.

After your Rams beat the Cowboys last weekend, celebrity news outlet TMZ breathlessly reported that McVay “pulled the ultimate power move … hitting up Delilah with his smokin’ hot GF!!!”

“GF” is TMZ-speak for “girlfriend.” McVay’s GF is Veronika Khomyn, a 28-year-old Ukrainian-born model. And Delilah is an ultraexclusive, dinner-and-drinks, 1920s-style lounge on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

TMZ posted a clip of McVay, wearing a fixed, annoyed-famous-person stare, and Khomyn being escorted by security past paparazzi outside Delilah to make their escape.

That’s so L.A.

TMZ has yet to report it, but after the Saints beat the Eagles on Sunday, Sean Payton, along with what looked like half the city of New Orleans, attended Brees’ 40th birthday party at Port Orleans Brewery. On Tchoupitoulas Street. In the 12th Ward.

That’s so La.

Your coach is perfectly suited to your city. And so is ours.

McVay’s youth and glitz aside, he has restored the Rams to relevancy in just two short years. Like Payton, he’s not afraid of a well-considered gamble.

As he stalks the Superdome on Sunday, unable to hear his own thoughts much less the voice in his headset, he’ll see Papa Payton across the field, peering over his spectacles and coolly dialing up some carefully calculated surprise.

If you only watched the first quarter of the Saints-Eagles playoff game, you might have been surprised to find your assistant booking a flight to New Orleans. We didn’t look so great in those first few minutes. We spotted the Eagles 14 points.

After a meaningless game to conclude the regular season and a bye week, we weren’t fully dialed in. That dismal first quarter against the Eagles was our wake-up call.

We’ll be fully woke for the Rams.

Admittedly, we’ll need to be. You guys have a couple of stud running backs in C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley. Last weekend, a TV commentator likened Anderson to a “bowling bowl of butcher knives,” whatever that is. Your young quarterback, Jared Goff, can be good.

But as you know, we’ve already beaten you once this season. We handed you your first loss of the year, right here in the Superdome.

Rams cornerback and gumbo connoisseur Marcus Peters certainly hasn’t forgotten. He didn’t take kindly to being burned by Saints receiver Michael Thomas during that Rams loss. Neither did he like Payton’s postgame comments about Peters being matched up with Thomas.

In the locker room after the loss, a peeved Peters expressed a desire to discuss Payton’s comments over a bowl of gumbo. Not in a friendly way.

Earlier this week, Peters apparently fired off, then deleted, a tweet with the message, “It’s gumbo week let’s eat.”

Might I suggest to Peters that he try the chicken and andouille gumbo — the darker the roux, the better. It’s just the thing for a chilly January night in New Orleans.

Especially after another loss.