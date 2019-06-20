Spencer Bohren likely knew the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival would be his last.

“That whole weekend, everybody had that in the back of their mind,” recalled Spencer’s son Andre, a drummer and pianist who often collaborated with his dad. “I know I did.”

The previous September, Spencer had been diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer that had metastasized into his bones. By mid-April, he was struggling; the cancer had fractured his hip.

He canceled all other shows on his calendar, but was determined to play Jazz Fest, even though he was undergoing radiation treatments.

“We were all pretty concerned about whether he could pull off Jazz Fest,” Andre said. “But once he got onstage, it was like he’d been doing it his whole life.”

He had been. He grew up in Wyoming in a family of “Baptist cowboy painters who could hold a tune.” He ditched the Baptist part, but kept on singing and making art.

He landed in New Orleans in the 1970s as a troubadour who dug into the roots of American music – folk, gospel, blues – in a one-man show he took all over the world.

His long and winding road reached its end June 8, six weeks to the day after his final Jazz Fest appearance. He was 69.

On Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., family, friends and fans are invited to a memorial gathering in his honor at the Marigny Opera House (725 St. Ferdinand St.). The setting – a former church turned arts space – is appropriate, given Bohren’s own path from “recovering Baptist” to musician.

At some point in the afternoon, members of his family will say a few words. There will be a musical performance or two. But mostly, Sunday’s event is about reminiscing.

In a sense, Spencer had already given his own eulogy at Jazz Fest.

On April 26, he performed a solo set at the festival’s Rhythmpourium tent. Andre set up his gear for him; even with a cane, Spencer was unsteady. “But as soon as there was a guitar in his hands," Andre said, "you would have never known he was sick.”

The next day at the Fair Grounds, Spencer powered through three appearances. First up was a Gentilly Stage show with his and Andre’s band, the Whippersnappers.

Next he sat in with Paul Sanchez at the same stage, showcasing a song from their Write Brothers collaboration called “We’ll Be Together Again.”

His last stop was the intimate Allison Minor Music Heritage Stage inside the Grandstand. As Andre and interviewer Lawrence Powell settled in, Spencer stood, faced the audience and savored the moment.

“Hey, everybody! I love you!” he gushed.

An audience member complimented Andre’s embroidered, Western-style shirt. Andre revealed that he got it from his dad, who was now too thin to wear it.

Spencer jumped in with a joke: “Even my birthday suit doesn’t fit anymore. (Andre) is getting a lot of good stuff out of my closet.”

With Powell’s guidance, Spencer then traced the rambling course of his life. He grew up in Casper, Wyoming, harmonizing alongside his siblings at home and in church, where he first realized the power of language.

He discovered secular folk music, with its vivid words and imagery about “hangings, murder, adultery, all kinds of interesting stuff.” By 15, he’d formed his own folk combo. The day he graduated from high school in Casper, he lit out for the Denver folk scene.

A friend in another of his groups was dating a woman named Marilyn. Soon enough, Marilyn was with Spencer.

He got his first taste of touring with a band called Gone Johnson. Somewhere along the way, Gone Johnson had shared a bill with Dr. John, who regaled Bohren with tales of New Orleans and piano legend Professor Longhair.

In the spring of 1976, Spencer and Marilyn arrived in New Orleans and found a flyer advertising a Professor Longhair show at what was then the 501 Club, soon to be Tipitina’s. After making the mistake of arriving at the time listed on the flyer, they waited for hours, only to be blown away by Longhair.

New Orleans eventually became their forever home. Marilyn worked as a midwife and raised their four kids. To accommodate Spencer’s touring schedule and still be together as a family, the Bohren clan spent seven years living in Airstream trailers, often towed behind a red, white and chrome 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Marilyn booked tours from payphones. The kids were car-schooled.

During his career, Spencer logged more than 100 trips to Europe, 40 or so Jazz Fest appearances and 18 albums, including last year’s “Makin’ My Way Back Home.”

“You know, a life like mine moves pretty quickly,” he said to Powell. “You really don’t keep score. You just keep scoring.”

Toward the end of the interview, Spencer, backed by Andre on keyboards, sang “Your Love,” a ballad written for Marilyn. Powell then asked Spencer if he’d like to fill the remaining few minutes with another selection.

“Okay. I'm not quite sure what,” he replied. “There’s only two- or three-thousand songs to choose from.”

He chose “The Old Homestead,” from his 2011 album “Blackwater Music.” He had planned to play it earlier that day with the Whippersnappers, but ran out of time.

Sweet and bittersweet, “The Old Homestead” is a long look back. Finger-picking an acoustic guitar, Spencer sang, “I’d give everything I have just to hear my mom and dad/Sing those old songs we used to sing together.”

The song’s narrator knows his journey is winding down: “I loved every mile, and the memories make me smile/But it might have run its course, it might be time.”

In the final verse, he wishes for a little more time: “Now the air is getting cold, it must be time to hit the road/And there ain’t no way to sleep here anymore/But if I could have my way, I’d come back here and I’d stay/and I’d listen to the birds sing every morning.”

The applause that followed was long and loud. Powell embraced Spencer. Audience members dabbed at their eyes.

Smiling, Spencer Bohren waved goodbye.

The entire 45-minute Spencer and Andre Bohren 2019 Jazz Fest interview – along with many more Music Heritage Stage interviews – is available for viewing at the Jazz and Heritage Foundation website, jazzandheritage.org/archive. First-time users must complete a free registration.