As evidenced by WWOZ-FM’s week-long musical eulogy for Mac “Dr. John” Rebennack, he left no shortage of recorded music.

In the months before his death, as his health grew ever more precarious, he struggled to leave a little bit more – by realizing his dream of recording a country album.

Veteran New Orleans guitarist Shane Theriot, a longtime member of the Daryl Hall and John Oates band who also spent time in Rebennack’s band, produced the album, which so far has no release date or record label.

Theriot referenced the album on his Facebook page following Rebennack’s death on June 6 from a heart attack at age 77. He went into greater detail in a story posted on Rolling Stone’s web site, describing the songs and the difficult process to finish them before Rebennack’s body gave out.

"It was mainly Shane's perseverance that made it happen," local keyboardist David Torkanowsky, who played Wurlitzer and Hammond B3 organ on the recording, said this week. "Mac had weaker days and stronger days, but every time he touched the piano, he sounded like Mac. He can't help but do that."

Over the course of a 60-year career, Rebennack released more than two dozen albums of original studio recordings, plus many more live and compilation albums. Highlights include "Gumbo," his 1972 collection of New Orleans rhythm & blues standards; his jazzy 1989 album "In a Sentimental Mood," featuring "Accentuate the Positive" and his hit duet with Rickie Lee Jones, "Makin' Whoopee!"; and "Goin' Back to New Orleans," his 1992 tour de force overview of the spectrum of New Orleans music.

His catalog also encompasses such thematic albums as the Duke Ellington tribute “Duke Elegant” and a salute to songwriter Johnny Mercer, “Mercernary.” His most recent release was 2014’s “Ske-Dat-De-Dat: The Spirit of Satch,” a tribute to Louis Armstrong.

Much of the album he completed with Theriot consists of classic country songs. Rebennack had for years expressed his desire to step outside his usual repertoire of New Orleans rhythm & blues, funk and jazz, much like Ray Charles did on his 1962 release “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music.”

With that in mind, Rebennack recorded the country standard “Old Time Religion” with Willie Nelson. He also covered Johnny Cash’s “Guess Things Happen That Way” and Hank Williams’ “Ramblin’ Man” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

The latter song, Theriot told Rolling Stone, “will make you cry when you hear Mac sing it. As this record took shape, it wasn’t intentional, but the common thread is that the songs all deal with time and looking back. When you hear Mac sing, it’s somebody that’s lived a really full life. He sounds great, but he sounds exposed.”

Elsewhere on the album, Aaron Neville, himself a fan of old cowboy songs, duets with Rebennack on the Traveling Wilburys’ “End of the Line.” Rickie Lee Jones, who now lives in New Orleans, reunited with him for a new version of one of his signature songs, “I Walk On Guilded Splinters.”

Rebennack re-recorded another of his early favorites, “Such a Night,” for the new project, and also cut a few new, original compositions. Other featured musicians, in addition to Torkanowsky and Theriot, included New Orleans drummers Carlo Nuccio and Herlin Riley, bassist Tony Hall and keyboardist Jon Cleary, plus longtime "Late Show with David Letterman" bassist Will Lee.

The process of making the album was not without its challenges. Recording sessions at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans in late 2017 – around the time Rebennack essentially disappeared from public view – were cut short because of his faltering health.

That Rebennack was having difficulty was apparent during the Oct. 25, 2017, taping of a Fats Domino tribute during the “Austin City Limits” Hall of Fame Induction celebration in Texas. Onstage with Elvis Costello, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and members of the Neville Brothers' backing band, Rebennack had trouble navigating his piano and vocal parts on Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame.”

But Theriot told Rolling Stone that Rebennack rallied sufficiently in the spring of 2018 to resume work on the album. To make the process less taxing, Theriot set up a makeshift studio in the north shore home where the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer lived in recent years. Other sessions were done at Theriot’s house.

The album was finished before Rebennack’s final decline. “Mac got to hear it and live with it and make suggestions,” Theriot told Rolling Stone. “This was one of his creations.

“Towards the beginning, I don’t think Mac realized it would probably be his last record, but towards the end, I think he knew. It would break my heart because he would come to my house, and I knew he wasn’t feeling great. Mac’s work ethic, he was old school; he grew up doing five sets a night. And so he told me on several occasions, ‘Whatever we gotta do, we gotta do it. We gotta get it done.’”

Torkanowsky remembered Rebennack "being this combination of wistful and joyful. He was happy that he was getting to make the record he always wanted to make. And he was wistful because I think he knew it was his last record."

Theriot was on tour in South America with Hall & Oates when he received word that Rebennack had died. On Tuesday, hours before stepping on stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Theriot posted on Facebook that the last time he was in Sao Paulo was six years ago to the day – as a member of Dr. John’s band.

The album that he produced for Rebennack, Theriot wrote in another Facebook post, was “one that he always wanted to make and I’m glad he got to at least hear completed. Thankful that I did get to spend some time a few weeks ago with Mac. We just sat and listened to a bunch of old records I know he liked. He was smiling and laughing and singing along.

“I know it’s cliche but I believe he’s in a better place with all his ‘padnas’ now. He touched a lot of people and I’ll cherish the stories and music he shared with me and everyone else that knew him.”