With summer rolling in, the New Orleans concert calendar for the back half of the year has filled in nicely. Major concerts on tap for the coming months include:
Anderson .Paak
June 8, Champions Square
The acclaimed singer and rapper will intermingle hip-hop, funk and R&B with his band, the Free Nationals.
Weird Al Yankovic
June 13, Saenger Theatre
Everybody’s favorite pop music prankster lovingly puts his twist on popular songs from across the musical spectrum.
Twenty One Pilots
June 19, Smoothie King Center
In March 2017, the innovative duo electrified a sold-out Smoothie King Center with a hybrid of live and prerecorded music boosted by a smart, contemporary visual presentation, unflagging enthusiasm and obvious respect for the audience. They return as part of the Bandito Tour.
Rob Thomas
June 24, Saenger Theatre
The Matchbox Twenty singer is touring in support of his “Chip Tooth Smile” solo album.
Essence Festival
July 4-7, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coming off one of the biggest years in its history, the Essence Festival returns to the Superdome for three nights of concerts and to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for several days of seminars and fan activities. Headliners include Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and Michelle Obama.
The Rolling Stones
July 14, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Jazz Fest’s loss is the Superdome’s gain. After Mick Jagger’s heart surgery forced the Stones to postpone their No Filter Tour and cancel on Jazz Fest, the band added a Dome date to the rescheduled itinerary, giving the building its only stand-alone concert of the year so far. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (May 31).
Michael Bublé
July 17, Smoothie King Center
The ever-snazzy singer brings his top-notch vocal chops and comic timing to town.
Bush and Live
July 30, Champions Square
Two survivors from alternative rock’s 1990s heyday joined forces for the co-headlining Altimate Tour.
Queen + Adam Lambert
Aug. 20, Smoothie King Center
With the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” reminding everyone how awesome Queen was, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor will once again hit the road with “American Idol” alumnus Adam Lambert filling in for the late, irreplaceable Freddie Mercury.
The B-52s
Aug. 25, Saenger Theatre
The door to the “Love Shack” is still swinging on the B-52s 40th anniversary tour.
Backstreet Boys
Aug. 30, Smoothie King Center
Three months after New Kids on the Block passed through town, fellow boy band the Backstreet Boys brings its DNA World Tour to New Orleans.
Charlie Wilson
Sept. 1, Smoothie King Center
The former Gap Band vocalist is bigger than ever as his contemporary R&B for grown-ups and personal redemption story resonate with a deeply loyal audience.
Chris Young
Sept. 6, Champions Square
The country singer’s string of No. 1 hits includes “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “You” and “I’m Comin’ Over.”
Lil WeezyAna Fest feat. Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and Meek Mill
Sept. 7, UNO Lakefront Arena grounds
The fifth installment of hometown rapper Lil Wayne's hip-hop festival moves from Champions Square to the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena, with room for two stages and a larger crowd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 31).
Deep Purple
Sept. 24, Saenger Theatre
The current incarnation of the venerable British classic rock band blows “Smoke On the Water” at the Saenger.
The Head and the Heart
Sept 24, Fillmore New Orleans
The acoustic-pop band returns following a well-received Jazz Fest show.
Kacey Musgraves
Sept. 27-28, Fillmore New Orleans
The darling of the Grammy Awards showcases her forward-thinking, decidedly contemporary brand of modern country-pop for two nights at the Fillmore.
Miranda Lambert
Oct. 4, Smoothie King Center
Country music hitmaker Miranda Lambert rocks the Smoothie King Center with special guests Maren Morris and the Pistol Annies.
Greta Van Fleet
Oct. 11, UNO Lakefront Arena
The young, extremely Led Zeppelin-like rock band plugs in at the Lakefront Arena.
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Oct. 25-27, City Park Festival Grounds
With Halloween falling on a Thursday in 2019, Voodoo Fest producers opted to schedule the 21st edition of the festival on the previous weekend. You’ll likely still see lots of costumes along with Voodoo’s mix of rock, rap and electronic dance music. Voodoo will announce its talent roster on Tuesday (June 4).
The Chainsmokers
Oct. 29, Smoothie King Center
The hybrid electronic dance music/pop duo presides over an arena-sized house party.
Widespread Panic
Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2, UNO Lakefront Arena
After filling in for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest, the Georgia jam band revives its tradition of making a long Halloween weekend stand at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
Jonas Brothers
Nov. 12, Smoothie King Center
The three brothers Jonas, having realized they sell many more tickets together than apart, are back on the road.
Cher
Dec. 13, Smoothie King Center
Retirement just doesn’t suit Cher, who has maintained her own unflappable sense of self across multiple decades.
Celine Dion
Feb. 7, Smoothie King Center
Looking ahead to 2020, the Smoothie King Center has already announced the return of Dion, sprung from her long Las Vegas residency.