With summer rolling in, the New Orleans concert calendar for the back half of the year has filled in nicely. Major concerts on tap for the coming months include:

Anderson .Paak

June 8, Champions Square

The acclaimed singer and rapper will intermingle hip-hop, funk and R&B with his band, the Free Nationals.

Weird Al Yankovic

June 13, Saenger Theatre

Everybody’s favorite pop music prankster lovingly puts his twist on popular songs from across the musical spectrum.

Twenty One Pilots

June 19, Smoothie King Center

In March 2017, the innovative duo electrified a sold-out Smoothie King Center with a hybrid of live and prerecorded music boosted by a smart, contemporary visual presentation, unflagging enthusiasm and obvious respect for the audience. They return as part of the Bandito Tour.

Rob Thomas

June 24, Saenger Theatre

The Matchbox Twenty singer is touring in support of his “Chip Tooth Smile” solo album.

Essence Festival

July 4-7, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Coming off one of the biggest years in its history, the Essence Festival returns to the Superdome for three nights of concerts and to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for several days of seminars and fan activities. Headliners include Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and Michelle Obama.

The Rolling Stones

July 14, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Jazz Fest’s loss is the Superdome’s gain. After Mick Jagger’s heart surgery forced the Stones to postpone their No Filter Tour and cancel on Jazz Fest, the band added a Dome date to the rescheduled itinerary, giving the building its only stand-alone concert of the year so far. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (May 31).

Michael Bublé

July 17, Smoothie King Center

The ever-snazzy singer brings his top-notch vocal chops and comic timing to town.

Bush and Live

July 30, Champions Square

Two survivors from alternative rock’s 1990s heyday joined forces for the co-headlining Altimate Tour.

Queen + Adam Lambert

Aug. 20, Smoothie King Center

With the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” reminding everyone how awesome Queen was, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor will once again hit the road with “American Idol” alumnus Adam Lambert filling in for the late, irreplaceable Freddie Mercury.

The B-52s

Aug. 25, Saenger Theatre

The door to the “Love Shack” is still swinging on the B-52s 40th anniversary tour.

Backstreet Boys

Aug. 30, Smoothie King Center

Three months after New Kids on the Block passed through town, fellow boy band the Backstreet Boys brings its DNA World Tour to New Orleans.

Charlie Wilson

Sept. 1, Smoothie King Center

The former Gap Band vocalist is bigger than ever as his contemporary R&B for grown-ups and personal redemption story resonate with a deeply loyal audience.

Chris Young

Sept. 6, Champions Square

The country singer’s string of No. 1 hits includes “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “You” and “I’m Comin’ Over.”

Lil WeezyAna Fest feat. Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and Meek Mill

Sept. 7, UNO Lakefront Arena grounds

The fifth installment of hometown rapper Lil Wayne's hip-hop festival moves from Champions Square to the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena, with room for two stages and a larger crowd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 31).

Deep Purple

Sept. 24, Saenger Theatre

The current incarnation of the venerable British classic rock band blows “Smoke On the Water” at the Saenger.

The Head and the Heart

Sept 24, Fillmore New Orleans

The acoustic-pop band returns following a well-received Jazz Fest show.

Kacey Musgraves

Sept. 27-28, Fillmore New Orleans

The darling of the Grammy Awards showcases her forward-thinking, decidedly contemporary brand of modern country-pop for two nights at the Fillmore.

Miranda Lambert

Oct. 4, Smoothie King Center

Country music hitmaker Miranda Lambert rocks the Smoothie King Center with special guests Maren Morris and the Pistol Annies.

Greta Van Fleet

Oct. 11, UNO Lakefront Arena

The young, extremely Led Zeppelin-like rock band plugs in at the Lakefront Arena.

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Oct. 25-27, City Park Festival Grounds

With Halloween falling on a Thursday in 2019, Voodoo Fest producers opted to schedule the 21st edition of the festival on the previous weekend. You’ll likely still see lots of costumes along with Voodoo’s mix of rock, rap and electronic dance music. Voodoo will announce its talent roster on Tuesday (June 4).

The Chainsmokers

Oct. 29, Smoothie King Center

The hybrid electronic dance music/pop duo presides over an arena-sized house party.

Widespread Panic

Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2, UNO Lakefront Arena

After filling in for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest, the Georgia jam band revives its tradition of making a long Halloween weekend stand at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Jonas Brothers

Nov. 12, Smoothie King Center

The three brothers Jonas, having realized they sell many more tickets together than apart, are back on the road.

Cher

Dec. 13, Smoothie King Center

Retirement just doesn’t suit Cher, who has maintained her own unflappable sense of self across multiple decades.

Celine Dion

Feb. 7, Smoothie King Center

Looking ahead to 2020, the Smoothie King Center has already announced the return of Dion, sprung from her long Las Vegas residency.

Keith Spera writes about music, culture and his kids.

