Few touring acts pass through town during the week spanning Christmas. Conversely, New Orleans musicians who are often on the road tend to be home. Thus, the live music options in New Orleans this week lean heavily toward local favorites.
Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers
9 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $15
Part rockabilly band, part theatrical troupe and part comedy ensemble, Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers is the collective, exceedingly extroverted alter ego of otherwise more traditional local musicians. Fronted by singer Rory Danger, who, on most days, is traditional jazz clarinetist Aurora Nealand, the Dangers also include guitarist Spike Danger, aka Spencer Bohren, and his son D’Ranger Danger, aka Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes drummer Andre Bohren. Shows feature props, audience participation exercises, and a storyline. For the holiday season, the Danger Dangers will present a show titled “Moby Dickens: The Great White Elephant in the Room” on Thursday at Tipitina’s. Michot’s Melody Makers, the understated, otherworldly Cajun music project fronted by the Lost Bayou Ramblers’ Louis Michot, opens the show.
Dave Stryker Quartet
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Snug Harbor, $20
A former sideman to organist Jack McDuff and saxophonist Stanley Turrentine, Dave Stryker is an especially prolific modern jazz guitarist. He’s released more than two dozen albums as a bandleader and appeared on dozens more, and composed more than 130 songs. Over the decades, the 61-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native has developed a sound and style that is uniquely his. When not on the road or recording, he teaches jazz guitar at Indiana University. For two sets at Snug Harbor on Thursday, Stryker will front a locally sourced quartet anchored by pianist Michael Pellera.
“Home for the Holidays”
8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, $45
The annual “Home for the Holidays” concert at the House of Blues features a who’s who of local talent, all performing for a good cause. The event benefits the Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists, which provides scholarships for musicians and visual artists attending the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. It is named for the late Daniel Price, an artist and NOCCA grad. The show in the main room of the House of Blues features brief sets by Trombone Shorty and Friends, Jon Batiste, the Preservation Hall Band, Water Seed, Ivan Neville, James Andrews and the New Breed Brass Band, with emcee Gralen Banks. Doors open at 8 p.m. A Patron Party starting at 6:30 p.m. features performances by Irma Thomas and John Boutte, as well as an open bar, buffet meal and other perks. Silver-level VIP tickets are $147.
Masakowski Christmas Show
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Snug Harbor, $25
Jazz music tends to run in families in New Orleans. The Masakowski clan is one of many such examples. Patriarch Steve Masakowski is one of the Crescent City’s most accomplished guitarists. His long résumé includes decades with high-flying modern jazz ensemble Astral Project and countless other collaborations; he also heads the jazz studies program at the University of New Orleans. Son Martin Masakowski is an adventurous bassist who returns to his hometown for the holidays. And daughter Sasha Masakowski is a vocalist steeped in New Orleans tradition but certainly not bound by it. On her most recent album, “Art Market,” she and her youthful collaborators experiment with a variety of rhythms and remake classic songs with electro-pop and other contemporary influences. The Masakowskis share the stage at Snug Harbor on Saturday for their annual family Christmas show.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Avant-garde guitarist and satirist Phil DeGruy presides over his extremely irreverent “XXXmas Show” at 6 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.
FRIDAY
South Louisiana swamp pop and sax-powered rhythm and blues band the Creole String Beans shares a bill with the blues-based Fortifiers at Chickie Wah Wah.
SATURDAY
Guitarist Papa Mali presents “A Very Grateful Christmas,” a set of acoustic Grateful Dead songs, at Chickie Wah Wah with Dead Reckoning, an ensemble that includes guitarist Billy Iuso and bassist Reggie Scanlan.
At Tipitina’s, Big Sam’s Christmas Jam features high-energy trombonist Big Sam and his brass-funk band the Funky Nation.
Rapper Curren$y returns to the House of Blues with his “Lighting of the Tree” show.
TUESDAY
On Christmas Day, Benny Grunch & the Bunch host their annual “12 Yats of Christmas” party at Rock ’N’ Bowl, starting at 5 p.m. Stick around Rock ’N' Bowl to zydeco dance to Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie at 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
On the night after Christmas, singer Meschiya Lake and pianist Tom McDermott revive their intimate collaboration at Chickie Wah Wah.