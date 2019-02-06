The live music options in New Orleans for the week of Feb. 7-13, include a reunion of a popular local band from the 1990s and a two-night live recording at the Maple Leaf by an African-inspired jam band.
Tom’s House reunion
9:30 p.m. Friday, Rock ‘N’ Bowl, $10
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tom’s House was among the local bands trying to ride the alternative rock wave. The quartet specialized in melodic songs with big hooks. Mark Miller, of Deadeye Dick, produced Tom’s House’s 1997 debut album, “Hey World.” Three more albums followed in the next five years, including 2001’s “Electric” — produced by Tim Sommer, the Atlantic Records exec who discovered Hootie & the Blowfish — and 2002’s “7,” produced by Dave Fortman, the producer of Evanescence’s multi-million-selling debut. Despite working with such heavyweights, Tom’s House never quite broke through, and the members went their separate ways. Tom’s House reunites for the first time since 2013 for a show at Rock ‘N’ Bowl on Friday.
Toubab Krewe
11 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Maple Leaf Bar, $15
Toubab Krewe hails from Asheville, North Carolina, but the band’s musical worldview is distinctly New Orleans. The instrumental ensemble mixes up groove-heavy funk and African percussion with a jam band’s love of improvisation. The bandmembers deploy such traditional instruments as kora, djembe and dundaun, and have lived and studied in Mali, Ivory Coast and Guinea. Toubab Krewe sets up at the Maple Leaf Bar this weekend for two nights to record a live album, the successor to their 2018 release “STYLO.” They’ll play a typical Maple Leaf 11 p.m. set on Friday, then return for an early 8 p.m. show on Saturday (Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet then take over for the late set on Saturday).
Bonerama
9 p.m. Saturday, Rock ‘N’ Bowl, $10
For 21 years and counting, Bonerama has cranked out its brand of brassy rock ‘n’ roll, deploying trombones as the lead instruments on classic rock covers and original material. After releasing its first six albums independently, Bonerama partnered with Basin Street Records to distribute the 2017 release “Hot Like Fire.” "Hot Like Fire" may be the only album in history with covers of both Allen Toussaint's "Basic Lady" and Radiohead's “Paranoid Android,” an indication of Bonerama’s broad collective tastes. In late January, Bonerama took part in Widespread Panic’s “Panic en la Playa” festival on the beach at the Hard Rock Hotel along the Mexican Riviera. Now back home, Bonerama hits Rock ‘N’ Bowl on Saturday. Next Gen V, featuring Mullins' son Michael, is also on the bill.