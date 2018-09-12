Long before Trombone Shorty certified the trombone’s viability as a lead instrument for a rock band with arena ambitions, MuleBone mounted a similar effort.
Founded in New Orleans in the mid-1990s by trombonist Mark Mullins and keyboardist John “Papa” Gros, MuleBone released two independent albums. Its members’ involvement with other, ultimately more durable projects — Bonerama for Mullins, Papa Grows Funk for Gros — ultimately doomed MuleBone. The band’s two albums went out of print and have been unavailable for years.
But on Friday, Mullins, Gros, guitarist Jimmy Robinson and drummer Mike Barras will reunite MuleBone at One Eyed Jacks. Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes’ Dave Pomerleau will fill in on bass; former members of the band are also expected to sit in. The Breton Sound opens the show.
The reunion coincides with the 20th anniversary of MuleBone’s 1998 debut, “5 Shakes, 7 Spirits.” That album and its 2001 follow-up, “Only In New Orleans,” are now available on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms for the first time.
“I think they’re strong,” Mullins said recently. “We put a lot of time and energy into both of those records. I’m really proud of them. I think they still stand up relatively well today.”
Mullins and Gros first conceived of MuleBone around 1995. At the time, Mullins was still a member of Harry Connick Jr.’ s big band. Mullins and Gros were also playing with Meters bassist George Porter Jr.’s funk/R&B band, the Runnin’ Pardners.
“It was like going to school every day,” Mullins said of playing with Porter. “So great.”
But he and Gros were also fans of the next-generation New Orleans rock bands of the day, specifically Better Than Ezra and Cowboy Mouth, getting national attention and airplay.
“I’ve always loved rock,” Mullins said. “I wanted to do something that was rock-oriented, and different, that came out of New Orleans. It could be anything at all.”
Mullins decided there was no reason his instrument of choice, the trombone, couldn’t lead a rock band, however unconventional such an arrangement seemed at the time.
“This was when Trombone Shorty was still short,” Mullins said. “The trombone wasn’t out there that much.
“But we were doing music that we wanted to write and play. Respecting the craft of writing the song was the most important thing. That’s what we wanted to start with and focus on. That’s why those MuleBone albums still have some legs.”
Membership in the band was always fluid. Galactic drummer Stanton Moore, jazz guitarist Brian Seeger and Woodenhead bassist Paul Clement, among others, passed through early on.
Recruiting Jimmy Robinson, the guitar wizard from rock-fusion powerhouse Woodenhead, was a coup.
“We said to ourselves, ‘Who’s the greatest guitar player we know in New Orleans?’ ” Mullins recalled. “We thought we’d never get Jimmy to join the band.”
The band’s first gig was in 1996 at the now-defunct Mermaid Lounge in the Warehouse District. Two years later, they recorded “5 Shakes, 7 Spirits” at Kingsway Studio, producer Daniel Lanois’ mansion studio on Esplanade Avenue. MuleBone was named best rock band at the 1999 Big Easy and Best of the Beat awards.
But despite the accolades, it became increasingly clear that MuleBone would never be its members’ first priority.
Gros left in 2000, before the recording of “Only in New Orleans,” to focus on his own Papa Grows Funk, which, over a dozen years, would release several albums and tour as far away as Japan.
Mullins had young kids at the time and was becoming more deeply involved with Bonerama, a multi-trombone outfit that alternates original compositions with brassy arrangements of classic rock songs, which he launched with fellow trombonist and Connick bandmember Craig Klein.
(Bonerama has proven to be the most durable of all those endeavors. Last weekend, Bonerama spent three nights in Los Angeles as the opening act for Harry Connick Jr.’s celebration of New Orleans’ tricentennial at the Hollywood Bowl; Gros and singer Erica Falls joined them as special guests.)
The release party for "Only in New Orleans" in February 2002 at Tipitina’s turned out to be MuleBone’s swan song.
“Tipitina’s was packed — I can still remember that night,” Mullins said. “It was very positive. But the focus of what we were doing had changed. There was no break-up. MuleBone just kind of stopped.
“It was always a hard band to market because of what it was. It was song-oriented rock music fronted by a trombone. Terrific musicians in the band, but the kind of music it was, trying to survive in New Orleans was difficult.”
Sixteen years after that last gig, Mullins has enjoyed relearning MuleBone's songs for Friday’s reunion at One Eyed Jacks.
“It’s been great getting back in the practice room with all the guys and getting back into these songs. We’re older; hopefully, we’re better musically. There’s a lot more experience. It’s pretty exciting to bring that to music we haven’t touched in a while.
“I’d love to try it again. But it’s so hard to schedule, I don’t know if that’s do-able. We’ll at least do this one, and see if anybody remembers and wants to come out.”