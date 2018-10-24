The options for live music in New Orleans this week include an acclaimed international jazz pianist, a Louisiana native who is a Christian music star, and one of the world’s most popular singer-songwriters.
Danilo Perez & the Berklee Global Jazz Institute
8 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Snug Harbor, $25
Panamanian jazz pianist Danilo Perez is an international artist in every sense. He earned a degree in electronics in Panama before studying jazz composition at the Berklee College of Music. He spent three years touring with Dizzy Gillespie’s United Nations Orchestra before launching his own career as a leader. His acclaimed albums have earned a slew of Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, but his outlook and impact extend beyond the stage. He’s served as the goodwill ambassador to UNICEF, as the UNESCO Artist for Peace and as Panama’s cultural ambassador. He returned to his alma mater to become artistic director of the Berklee Global Jazz Institute. He’ll lead an ensemble of students from that program for two sets at Snug Harbor on Thursday. The show is open to anyone 13 years old or older.
Mike Shinoda
8 p.m. Thursday, House of Blues, $39.50-$97.50
That Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda has had difficulty dealing with the suicide of bandmate Chester Bennington is not surprising. Shinoda makes it very clear on “Post Traumatic,” his new album, starting with the title. On “Over Again,” he essentially narrates the trauma, even addressing those who ask if figuring out what to do next was a challenge. Yep, Shinoda rap/sings, “only my life’s work hangs in the balance.” A side project Shinoda started before Bennington’s death recently came to fruition. In 2015, he recorded vocals for a collaboration with Dutch electronic music producer Martin Garrix. That collaboration, a single titled “Waiting for Tomorrow,” was finally released this month. Garrix headlines the Voodoo Experience’s Le Plur stage on Saturday, but don’t expect Shinoda to join him. After Shinoda headlines the House of Blues on Thursday, he heads to Texas. Don Broco opens Shinoda’s local show.
Lauren Daigle
7:30 p.m. Friday, Saenger Theatre, $32 and up
In September, Lafayette native and Christian music singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle’s new album, “Look Up Child,” sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week of release, more albums that week than such superstars as Drake and Ariana Grande. According to Billboard, that was the biggest sales total for any Christian artist in nine years and the biggest sales week for any female Christian artist in 20 years. Well on her way to becoming one of the genre’s most popular artists, Daigle brings her Look Up Child tour to her home state this week. Her Friday night show at the Saenger is essentially sold out. Additionally, Daigle’s Christmas show is booked for two nights in Lafayette in December.
Ed Sheeran
7 p.m. Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, $20 and up
Ed Sheeran is the only musician in history who has filled London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium for three consecutive nights while performing completely alone. That was in 2015. This past summer, he returned to Wembley Stadium, but this time for four nights. Sheeran, onetime misfit teen and street busker, is in some corners of the globe even more popular than his friend and fellow former-misfit Taylor Swift, who only did two nights at Wembley this summer. Sheeran coupled a relentless work ethic with an ability to write songs about love, drinking and life that strike his vast young audience as absolutely authentic. The end result is that he headlines stadiums, including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Halloween night. Snow Patrol and Lauv open the show, meaning young fans should have time to trick-or-treat and still sing along to “Thinking Out Loud.”
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Little Freddie King plays the late set at d.b.a.
Experience Here Come the Mummies at Tipitina’s.
FRIDAY
While in town for a show at the Voodoo Experience, 1990s alt-rock hitmakers Third Eye Blind hit the House of Blues.
The Boogiemen fire up at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
The Rebirth Brass Band kicks brass at d.b.a.
SATURDAY
DJ Soul Sister presides over her Emerald City Ball, a costume party at the Joy Theater inspired by “The Wiz.”
Grammy-winning contemporary Cajun band the Lost Bayou Ramblers play their last show before a six-month hiatus at One Eyed Jacks, on a bill with world-pop band GIVERS.
Pianist Larry Sieberth is paired with the Yolanda Robinson Quartet at Snug Harbor.
The Soul Rebels hit the stage at d.b.a. at 11 p.m.
SUNDAY
The Eagles of Death Metal’s Dave Catchings rocks d.b.a. with his Mojave Lords; Dinola and the Gnarltones are also on the bill.
MONDAY
Michot’s Melody Makers deconstruct old and new Cajun songs at d.b.a.
TUESDAY
Galactic drummer Stanton Moore powers his modern jazz trio at Snug Harbor.
Blac Rabbit and Mia Borders are featured at Tipitina’s.
WEDNESDAY
Galactic suits up for its annual Halloween night show at Tipitina’s.
The Tin Men play a free 7 p.m. show at d.b.a., followed by a 10 p.m. reunion of raucous New Orleans garage R&B/rock band Morning 40 Federation (admission is $10).
Mad scientist musician Quintron and his puppeteer partner Miss Pussycat preside over Halloween madness at One Eyed Jacks.
Johnny J & the Hitmen do rockabilly at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Blues harmonica man Johnny Sansone hosts a Halloween party at Snug Harbor, with only one set starting at 9 p.m.