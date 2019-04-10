Ben Gibbard couldn't still himself at a packed Orpheum Theater on Tuesday night. The Death Cab for Cutie singer/guitarist was in constant motion, swaying his shoulders back and forth, wielding his guitar like a rapier, propelling himself backward to face the drums. He positively pulsed with adrenaline. So did the music, for 24 songs spread across two compelling hours.
Death Cab for Cutie has entered its third decade with renewed energy and focus. The chiming guitars, reminiscent at times of the Cure, are still present and accounted for, as are Gibbard's airy vocals. But he and his four bandmates, including two relatively recent recruits, have grafted more muscle onto their frame. Propulsive tempos anchored by Jason McGerr’s thick kick drum supported sharp, angular guitar riffs courtesy of Dave Depper.
The ornate, sumptuously restored Orpheum served as a gilded frame for the show; such vintage venues simply have more character than most newer rooms. The seats were removed from the floor for Tuesday’s show; the tightly packed, standing-room-only crowd supplied its own energy, off which Gibbard and company clearly fed.
Backlit, the quintet opened with “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” the opening track of their 2018 album “Thank You for Today,” the Seattle-based indie-rock band’s ninth studio album overall. From the outset, McGerr’s drums – the sound mix was especially flattering to him – and Nick Harmer’s prominent bass lines built a full-bodied groove under Gibbard, Depper and keyboardist/guitarist Zac Rae. The rhythm section's push was especially evident in “The Ghosts of Beverly Drive.”
Gibbard and his bandmates look like stereotypical denizens of a coffeeshop in Seattle or Portland; his smartly conceived lyrics, literate, melancholy and sometimes full of longing, are in keeping with that aesthetic. But they were belied by the brawny nature of much of the music, from the frantic strumming of “Long Division” to the big drum fills of “No Sunlight.”
“Crooked Teeth,” from Death Cab’s 2005 major-label debut “Plans,” bristled with fuzz-toned guitars. Gibbard switched to an upright piano for “What Sarah Said,” another “Plans” gem. He alternated piano and guitar on a rocked-out “I Will Possess Your Heart” as Depper contributed tremolo-like effects and other flourishes.
Momentum flagged a bit during “Little Wanderer” and “Black Sun,” only to return with “Expo ’86,” from the band’s classic 2003 album “Transatlanticism.” In “Northern Lights,” a highlight of “Thank You for Today,” chiming and driving guitars co-existed in a compelling soundscape. A frantic “Doors Unlocked and Open” felt as if it could fly apart, but didn’t.
Gibbard’s pop sense was evident in the chugging “Soul Meets Body” — he sounded like Yes’ Jon Anderson as he hit the high notes of the chorus — and the regular set’s finale, “The Sound of Settling.”
He opened the encore alone with an acoustic guitar for “I Will Follow You Into the Dark,” his intimate, melodic meditation on a relationship that transcends death. The audience sang the final, communal chorus.
Past midnight, Death Cab for Cutie concluded with the final crescendo of the “Transatlanticism” title track. It was one more big, brash moment in a show full of them.