The options for live music in New Orleans for the week of May 23-30, 2019, include pop stars of two different generations at the Smoothie King Center, as well as a classic piano singer-songwriter at the Civic Theatre.
Paul McCartney
8 p.m. Thursday, Smoothie King Center, sold out.
The 76-year-old Sir Paul McCartney can’t stop, and won’t stop, making music. He released his 17th solo album, “Egypt Station,” in 2018, then kicked off yet another intermittent tour, dubbed Freshen Up. After concluding the tour’s South American dates in late March and then taking a few weeks off, he launches another North American leg of Freshen Up at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, his first New Orleans show since October 2014. Expect him to showcase more than three dozen songs across two-plus hours onstage. He’ll be backed by the sturdy band that has accompanied him for several years: Paul “Wix” Wickens on keyboards, drummer Abe Laboriel Jr., and guitarists Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray. There is no opening act. Tickets are available on the secondary market, but at a premium.
Ariana Grande
8 p.m. Saturday, Smoothie King Center, sold out
The path from Nickelodeon to world domination was short for Ariana Grande. At age 25, she is one of the world’s dominant pop stars, a juggernaut on the radio, on tour, on social media and on the gossip pages. Blessed with a Mariah Carey-like range and a Madonna-like awareness of her own power, Grande has navigated various tragedies with aplomb even as her ongoing musical evolution has inspired an oft-favorable critical reevaluation. Her new single “Monopoly,” a collaboration with buddy Victoria Monet, is a trap-pop earworm. In the video, there’s a glimpse of Julie Andrews’ “The Sound of Music” character, a cheeky reference to Grande having to give up royalties for her hit “7 Rings” because it sampled a song from the movie, “My Favorite Things.” Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to the Smoothie King Center on Saturday. Normani and Social House are also on the bill. Tickets are sold out but are available on the secondary market.
Joe Jackson
8 p.m. Tuesday, Civic Theatre, $40 and up
As a boy in England, Joe Jackson turned to music as a refuge from sports and the bullying that accompanied it. Piano became his instrument of choice. He studied at London’s Royal Academy of Music and performed at rowdy pubs and more sophisticated cabaret settings, until his 1979 debut album, “Look Sharp,” launched his international career with the hit “Is She Really Going Out With Him.” His platinum-selling “Night and Day” album yielded more hits: “Steppin’ Out,” “Breaking Us In Two” and “Real Men.” His varied career has also included a tribute to Louis Jordan, Cab Calloway and other jump blues artists (“Jumpin’ Jive”), a re-imagined tribute to Duke Ellington (“The Duke”) and various film scores. His 2015 album “Fast Forward” was recorded in Berlin, Amsterdam, New York and New Orleans with local musicians; the New Orleans sessions included members of Galactic. Jackson’s latest album, the more straight-ahead “Fool,” came out in January. His current tour, stopping at the Civic Theatre on Tuesday, celebrates his 40 years as a touring artist.