That Nicki Minaj showed up, late, near the end of Lil Wayne's fourth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest on Saturday night was something of a surprise.
But Minaj's appearance was not nearly as shocking as the surprise guest who preceded her on the overcrowded Champions Square stage: Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan Williams, aka Baby, aka Birdman, aka the person whom Wayne sued and engaged in a none-too-nice war of words.
Late in Lil Wayne's set, Williams offered an apology as the crowd hooted like he was some sort of cartoon villain. Clearly Wayne was the sympathetic character in a feud fueled by Williams' alleged tendency to shortchange his artists.
For years, he referred to Wayne as his "son." Wayne was barely in his teens when Williams first signed him to Cash Money. Wayne was initially the junior partner in the Hot Boys quartet, before branching out on his own. His 2008 release "Tha Carter III," an enormous commercial and critical success, cemented his status atop the hip-hop hierarchy.
Ostensibly, this year's sold-out WeezyAna Fest was a celebration of the tenth anniversary of "Tha Carter III." But thanks to Wayne and Williams very publicly burying the hatchet, it was about much more.
Saturday's under-card included Baton Rouge's NBA Youngboy as well as Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper who recently ended his feud with Wayne's pal Drake.
But WeezyAna Fest is all about Weezy, one of Dwayne Carter Jr.'s numerous nicknames. At 9:45 p.m., Wayne arrived as dozens of friends, family members and other hangers-on crowded the wings and rear of the stage. He was a walking, rapping contrast. Even more diamonds than usual glittered from his teeth, wrists, fingers and neck. But the rest of his ensemble, from his protruding dreadlocks to his oversize glasses and furry boots, came across as somewhat less high-end.
His hardworking drummer and DJ T. Lewis did much of the heavy lifting. Wayne, his flow as peculiar and nasal as always, hopped up and down during staccato verses, more engaged than in years past. He offered up his standard three-part philosophy: "We all ain't s---without the eyes above. I ain't s--- without you. And I AIN'T S--- WITHOUT YOU!"
Duly noted.
"I know we're here to celebrate 'Tha Carter III,' but y'all don't mind if I go through a few of the other 'Carters' first?" he asked.
But after barely 20 minutes, he turned the microphone over to a succession of early New Orleans bounce artists, artists he once stood in front of his mirror to imitate, substituting his ward for the ward cited in their songs.
Unfortunately, very few others appreciated them as much as Wayne did. All were met with silence and indifference.
Wayne returned after 15 excruciating minutes. He gave a shout-out to the venue's yellow-shirted security guards "for keeping this s--- together."
Atlanta rapper Jeezy, a previously announced special guest, took over for 15 minutes. His tough, straight-ahead style played well with the crowd, and with Wayne, who nodded, swayed and rapped along.
Weezy needed to come back strong after Jeezy. He did, with the Birdman bombshell.
"It feels amazing, bruh, to be home, bruh, f---- with my son," Williams crowed. "I knew this day was gonna come but I ain't know when it was gonna come."
And then he got down to it: "I wanted to apologize to my nigga worldwide. That nigga put his life in my hands. I'm gonna keep it real with that nigga. We gonna do this s--- til the day we die."
With that, father and son traded lines on "Still Fly," which Birdman originally performed with his Big Tymers partner Mannie Fresh.
During his estrangement from Williams, Wayne's career suffered. He's no longer a first-tier rapper, having ceded ground to the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper and other upstarts. The legal battle -- the two sides apparently negotiated a settlement this spring -- delayed the release of the next installment in the "Carter" series, a release that could possibly boost Wayne's fortunes once again.
Until then, he can always fall back on "Tha Carter III." In a video segment, DJ Khaled requested the track "Mr. Carter." Moving into the album's hits, Wayne rapped "Mrs. Officer." By now, the crowd onstage had swelled to more than 100. The drummer was completely hidden; the swath of stage available to Wayne was in danger of eroding entirely.
Not that he seemed to mind. "It's all family and friends," he gushed. "I got an army around me. This is awesome."
That "army" included, improbably, Williams.
After "Lollipop," the 11 p.m. venue curfew was close at hand. But Wayne announced another special guest was coming. "The only thing we are not is a couple," he teased.
Security formed a passage through the stage crowd -- and nobody came through. "She needs one minute?" Wayne said. "You know how that go. Women."
He tried to stall for time, then gave up. "How we looking?" he asked, hopefully. He received an update: "They're walking. They can't walk fast."
So he sat down on the stage as the show -- at a point when it should have been building momentum toward a big finish -- came to a dead stop.
Finally, Nicki Minaj, in sunglasses and a green wig, made her entrance. Minaj recently announced the postponement of the North American leg of her arena tour with the rapper Future; that tour was to have included an Oct. 30 date at the Smoothie King Center, which will likely be rescheduled next year.
If the timing of her tour preparation is anything like the timing of her surprise appearance with Wayne, it's no surprise the tour was pushed back.
"Who wants me to give Lil Wayne some babies?" Minaj asked, adding later, "I want to show love for this man who gave me my career single-handedly."
Her seven-minute guest appearance concluded with "Fefe" and complaints about the brutally humid weather. "Make some noise for Nicki Minaj," Wayne said. "Separately, make some noise for Nicki Minaj's ass."
As the night moved toward its 11:15 conclusion, he reiterated his three-part philosophy and reminded all in attendance that "this isn't a show. This is a moment. Enjoy the moment. Make the most of it."
Love him or hate him, Birdman's landing was the biggest moment of WeezyAna Fest.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.